Why You Should Still Buy Teva

While stock markets rallied in the mid-single digits, as measured by the S&P 500 (SPY), Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) returned only half as much since November. A refreshed management team is now leading the company's multi-year turnaround. And so far, the restructuring plus debt and financing activities are on schedule. Its future growth drivers are in place but Teva has more it must do to keep its stock at the $10 support line.

After Teva shares touched $11 only to back down in the last week, value investors, especially patient ones, should continue accumulating this generic drug giant. There are three reasons to buy Teva stock.

1. Restructuring

Teva cut staff drastically, by 12,000 in headcount, to lower its operating costs. It also shed excess manufacturing sites, offices, and laboratories, all without hurting its operational capacity.

Source: Teva

Just two years ago, Teva had $34 billion in debt and Copaxone was just starting to face generic competition. If it did nothing, it would have lost $5 billion in earnings in that two-year period. So, the restructuring efforts took out $3 billion in yearly costs will facilitate the company's path towards profitability.

Today, Teva still has plenty of debt but at a $25 billion level, the company is on the right path. CEO Kare Schultz aims to lower net debt to EBITDA from five times down to around two times.

Source: Teva

2. Future Growth

Teva managed to stabilize its U.S. generics business, as the deterioration in Copaxone sales slowed significantly. And even though the value of its generics business halved, Teva must build profit growth from the expanding generics business. Americans and the government now realize the importance of generic drugs in keeping health care costs down. It said that generics and biosimilars bring ~$300 billion in savings in the U.S. For example, Teva is solving the problems of the shortage of EpiPen by supplying generic EpiPen and EpiPen Jr at affordable prices. By filling the gap, this implies that Mylan (MYL) will face pressure on profits if Teva succeeds.

With Mylan stock at 4.8 times forward earnings and Teva 4.1 times, both stocks suit value investors while Teva has an edge. Teva has many generics and biosimilars with which it may grow. Its Truxima, a biosimilar product to Rituxan is poised to grow. Teva believes it will be the biggest supplier:

And I've said many times that biosimilars in the U.S. so far have underpenetrated, most likely due to lack of understanding of the whole commercial setup and what it takes to penetrate in the U.S. marketplace due to the complexity of rebating and contracting and so on. We believe being the biggest volume supplier of pharmaceuticals in the U.S. that we know basically everybody that we need to know, we know how to do the contracting and the rebating.

Source: SA Transcript

Teva believes it may capture the Truxima market in the double digits range. Stable drug pricing in the U.S., India, and China will help Teva produce healthy profit margins from biosimilars.

3. New Products

Approval of Teva's Austedo in China should lead to strong, consistent revenue in the region over the next five to ten years. The drug is used to treat Huntington's disease for movement disorder. And now it is the first product, together with one competitor, to treat tardive dyskinesia.

Ajovy is the other strong growth product that will fill Teva's cash flow to let it pay down its debt. The drug is one of the few on the market for treating migraines. It is a biologic monoclonal antibody that reduces a migraine's intensity by 50%. Teva said that "some people even lose the migraines completely." That level of efficacy suggests that Teva will beat out its other competitors. And once the FDA approves its autoinjector, patients may inject just once a quarter. That simplicity should lift sales as patients opt for the Ajovy brand instead of the alternatives.

Valuation on Teva Stock

According to StockRover, Teva has a good sentiment score but a poor growth score. The weak growth ahead is expected, for now. But as Teva's restructuring pays off and new product sales rise, the '28' score will rise quickly:

Source: DIY Value Investing at StockRover

The average price target of $8.88 (per Tipranks) is a 'safe' call from analysts. This rating will change as Teva posts stronger quarterly results in 2020.

Source: Tipranks

A peer analysis report on Teva stock states that Teva's value score is at the bottom of the list. Mylan and Takeda (TAK), both of which I previously recommended, have better value scores:

Source: StockRover

Investors who forecast revenue declines stabilizing to 0% in a 5-year DCF Model (from finbox.io) will come up with an $18.00 fair value at a 7-8% discount rate. Conversely, at a 9% discount rate suggests that Teva is worth at least $11.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.