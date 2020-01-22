Washington Prime Is Undervalued Regardless If It Cuts The Dividend

These are interesting times, with the current dividend yield approaching 30%. We will soon find out what's going to happen with the dividend/2020 guidance. I reiterate my strong buy.

Despite almost 50% of core-NOI being of 'good quality', the market is viewing 100% of the company as junk, as if the entire company is comprised of Class C and D malls.

Regardless of the outcome, Washington Prime is severely misunderstood and undervalued, trading well below NAV and poised to reach an inflection point in terms of NOI and FFO growth.

To cut or not to cut? This is a heated debate many are having here on Seeking Alpha regarding Washington Prime's (WPG) dividend. Let's be honest. No one likes dividend cuts, especially REIT investors. After all, REITs are income vehicles, so the dividend is of paramount importance. Many will argue that dividend cuts are never priced in. Whilst I generally agree with this view, I am not so sure here. Sometimes dividends are cut for good reasons, and numerous REITs have made notable comebacks after cutting their dividend.

WPG currently pays a dividend of $1 per share, a level set during its spinoff from Simon Property Group (SPG), and has been kept intact since then. The current dividend yield is in excess of 25%, 26.9% to be exact based on current share price of $3.72. At the all time low of $3.11, the dividend yield briefly surpassed 32%. Simply put, these are crazy numbers!

Critics are pounding the table referring to WPG as junk, a 'sucker yield' investment, some even claim WPG is going to zero. Many of these harsh critics were once long WPG at much higher prices, in many cases above $10 per share. I was not interested back then, but I am interested now. I have accumulated my position well under the $4 mark, and this is reflected through my previous articles. For example:

Since building most of my core position in H2 2019, my total return has been around +20%, largely driven by dividend payments.

Let me reiterate a few important points which highlight my thesis.

Equilibrium between e-commerce and brick-and-mortar

First off, I don't like extreme binary views fuelling the so-called 'retail apocalypse'. Such views are based on an 'either-or' mentality and suggest that brick-and-mortar retail properties are doomed, as part of a secular trend driven by the rise of e-commerce. However, I strongly believe there will be a sustainable equilibrium consisting of both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar. Both can and will coexist. In fact, the lines are blurry between the two as evidenced by the rise of omni-channel strategies.

What's more, statistics mask reality in favor of e-commerce versus brick-and-mortar. For example, if a sale is made online but collected in-store, who should get the credit? So far, it's the retailer's website i.e. e-commerce, but without the brick-and-mortar location, these click-and-collect transactions would not be possible. Interestingly, click-and-collect is one of the highest growth categories within e-commerce. Perhaps the long term equilibrium will be 40% e-commerce and 60% brick-and-mortar, perhaps it will be 50-50, who knows?

Several argue that over the next two decades or so around 600-700 traditional malls will survive in the U.S., down from 1200-1300 currently. Perhaps even less malls will survive. Who knows? In any event, I am confident that trophy A-malls will make it, thrive and have a dominant role in this new equilibrium. That said, I am also confident that most of WPG's properties will make it and play their own role in this new equilibrium.

Drama sells

When a retailer goes bust, the story instantly becomes 'breaking news'. When a retailer opens stores, the story rarely makes it to the headlines. Simply put, 'journalism 101: drama sells'. You will mostly hear/read about the bad stuff e.g. a retailer going bust is also associated with sensitive topics like job losses and makes a catchy headline.

For example, Five Below (FIVE) is a fast growing retailer, planning to open 180 new stores in 2020. I can assure you this won't be breaking news. Many of WPG's centers are welcoming Five Below as a tenant. For example, the photos below are from WPG's Shops at Arbor Walk in Austin, taken during my trip in Texas in October 2019 where I visited around 10 WPG properties (I was quite happy with what I saw).

Source: Author photo during property visit

Another example that won't make it to the 'breaking news' is the ever increasing presence of digital-native retailers. For example, they operated 28 brick-and-mortar stores in 2010, 403 in 2015 and 1,659 in 2018. The trend is clear and digital retailers will have an ever-increasing presence within the brick-and-mortar space.

The retail apocalypse narrative has caused damage and can lead to widely inaccurate conclusions and forecasts. The share prices of mall REITs have plummeted, including A-mall companies like Taubman Centers (TCO), Macerich (MAC) and Simon Property (SPG) - note I am long all three of them. As a result, dividends yields and discounts to NAV are at sky-high levels. For example, MAC continues to hover around depressed levels, with an elevated dividend yield of ~11.5% and a 50%+ discount to consensus NAV, despite owning one-of-a-kind retail properties in top markets that are actually producing solid results.

Too many generalizations

The market is pricing WPG as if it is a junk company in liquidation mode. The retail apocalypse narrative has fuelled pessimism that low quality malls (C and D) will vanish, which is one of the many generalisations out there. Whilst the argument that trophy A-malls (like the ones MAC, TCO and SPG own) will survive and thrive has merits (and I support it to a large extent), it is important to emphasize that not all malls and markets are the same. One must dig in deeper. For example, A-Malls do not serve the majority of the U.S. population. Around 30% of the population situated within the largest 12 MSAs is served by 118 Class A assets, while the other 70% of the population is served by just 105 Class A assets. It's not just about the Class A malls and the large popular markets/MSAs. Assets located in smaller markets such as Johnson City (70,000 households within 10 mile radius) can also do quite well. What's so wrong about WPG's The Mall at Johnson City?

In other words, looking at sales PSF to determine whether a mall will survive is not always the best indicator. Other metrics need to be considered, such as tenancy occupancy cost, local dynamics, etc. One must also be mindful of the fact that not all malls can have Apple, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Tesla stores (these stores tend to inflate sales PSF).

WPG's assets are misunderstood

WPG's portfolio is much stronger and diverse than most think.

1. Open Air assets represent ~1/3 of Core-NOI

The Open Air portfolio (think strip centers) generates ~1/3 of Core NOI. In other words, ~1/3 of Core-NOI is generated from non-traditional mall assets. That's significant and deserves more attention. It is important to note that Open Air occupancy increased to 96.2%, versus 94.9% in Q2 2019 and 94.7% in Q3 2018 (Q/Q sequential improvement) and comparable NOI increased 2.6% YOY.

Source: WPG Q3 2019 Supplemental, Slide 10

Whilst headwinds like store closures from retailers like Pier1 Imports (PIR) will persist, it is fair to say that WPG's Open Air portfolio has held up quite well during the retail apocalypse.

2. O'Connor JV Portfolio is poised to generate ~20% of Core-NOI

Taking into account various growth/redevelopment projects that are expected to come online and provide a nice NOI boost, The O'Connor JV Portfolio will eventually generate ~20% of Core NOI. For example, Scottsdale Quarter is a ~$70M project, reflecting WPG's 51% share of the joint venture (i.e. total project cost: ~$140M) comprising three mixed-use blocks of retail, entertainment, residential and office, and surrounded by vertical developments like 350 residential units, which provide nice densification synergies.

It is important to emphasize that the O'Connor JV Portfolio consists of high quality properties (Class A malls, lifestyle and hybrid town centers). As a testament to the high quality nature of O'Connor JV asset base, WPG sold a 49% stake in several properties to O'Connor, with the pricing reflecting a cap rate of ~5.25% on in-place NOI. Once again, not all O'Connor JV properties are traditional malls. For example, The Arboretum in Austin is an open-air asset. I had a great time during my visit there (very nice upscale asset), having dinner with my wife at the Cheesecake Factory.

Source: Author photo during property visit

Asset classification is confusing

Interestingly, both The Arboretum and Scottsdale Quarter discussed above are listed as "Enclosed Retail Properties", part of the 42 Tier 1 core assets, which the investment community usually refers to as WPG's 'traditional malls'. But in reality both of these assets are open-air and hybrid in nature. They are definitely not traditional enclosed malls. Source: WPG Q3 2019 Supplemental, Slide 10

So one needs to adjust the list of the Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Properties, as not all of these assets are traditional malls and not all are enclosed. For example, Malibu Lumber Yard (another Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Property) is a premier outdoor center in the heart of Malibu, with an upscale mix of retailers and restaurants i.e. not a traditional mall.

Source: WPG Malibu Lumber Yard Leasing Brochure

Source: O'Conner Capital Partners

WPG recently announced James Perse Home Showroom to join Malibu Lumber Yard and to build on the leasing momentum, WPG also renewed long term leases with existing tenants Maxfield and James Perse Boutique.

Another example is Clay Terrace. Even though WPG labels it as a Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Property in reality it is a hybrid open-air lifestyle center.

Source: Washington Prime, google

Another example is Waterford Lakes Town Center, Orlando’s premier outdoor mall - lifestyle center (with lakes, fountains, and park-like settings). Yet, WPG lists it as a Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Property.

Source: Washington Prime, google

Case studies on Clay Terrace and Waterford Lakes Town Center can be found in my article entitled Washington Prime Group Is Severely Misunderstood. Besides the aforementioned five examples, there are more properties listed as Tier 1 Enclosed Retail that are actually open air / not traditional malls such as Arbor Hills, Bowie Town Center and Town Center Plaza & Crossing.

Mixed-use, densification potential is substantial

Note, Clay Terrace (discussed above) along with WestShore Plaza and Westminster Mall are amongst the assets WPG's management indicated as having significant value potential for mixed-use projects. Specifically, WPG is working on various mixed-use developments and delivering fully entitled land parcels to developers. During the Q3 2019 earnings call, the company outlined a scenario considering these three assets with a "super-duper conservative assumption set", estimating at least $2 per share of value creation for just these three assets alone.

Source: WPG Nareit Presentation November 2019

These projects include office, lodging and residential, and retail continues to be WPG's responsibility. What's more, WPG's CEO extends this analogy to other assets:

Now extrapolate with varying degrees and apply this methodology to Pearlridge, Southern Park, Grand Central, Polaris, Southgate, Johnson City, and the list goes on and on and on. And you see where I'm going. I'd love for any of the analytical community out there to really think about this.

In other words, he is hinting that the $2 per share of value creation for just these three assets alone is actually just the beginning of this initiative. In fact, WPG recently announced mixed uses (new hotel and residential uses) at Oklahoma City properties. Note, Oklahoma City properties is another asset listed as a Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Property, comprised of three properties (Classen Curve, The Triangle at Classen Curve and Nichols Hills Plaza) - once again these are not traditional enclosed mall assets.

Source: WPG website and leasing brochure

A 120-room Ellison Hotel is expected to open in 2021 on The Triangle of Classen Curve site (north of Whole Foods) and The Residences at Classen Curve, a five-story multifamily project with ~325 for-rent units, is planned on a ~4-acre site adjacent to Nichols Plaza and The Triangle at Classen Curve.

So what's the problem?

We have established that WPG is not just a traditional enclosed mall company. Its asset base is more diverse and resilient than the market thinks. Borrowing the words of Brad Thomas, when he was bullish on WPG in 2016:

WPG is unique in its sector classification, as the company owns a diverse number of properties that include malls, lifestyle centers and community centers

Note Brad Thomas has changed his stance since then, turning bearish (for reasons around the dividend front), but the above statement still holds, in my opinion. WPG is indeed "unique in its sector classification". However, the market simply values WPG as a low quality traditional enclosed mall company.

I know I am being repetitive, but this is an important point. The market is giving little to zero credit for the resilient Open Air assets (~1/3 of Core-NOI). The market is also giving little to zero credit for the high quality diversified O'Connor JV portfolio (will eventually generate ~20 of Core-NOI). In other words, the market is giving little to zero credit for ~50% of Core-NOI. How long will this last?

Bears will 'attack' the company for the remaining ~50% of core-NOI, which is comprised of lower productivity malls. Bulls will argue that the company is addressing redevelopments and vacant department store boxes quite well. In fact, as of Q3 2019, WPG has addressed 17, or 74%, of the 23 department store boxes to be repositioned within Tier One and Open-Air assets. Let's have a look at the timeline.

Q3 2019: Addressed 17 of the vacant department store boxes

Q2 2019: Addressed 15 of the vacant department store boxes

Q1 2019: Addressed 11 of the vacant department store boxes

Q4 2018: Addressed 7 of the vacant department store boxes

Source: Author's graph

This is a positive trend. I call this significant progress. Simply put, there seems to demand for WPG's vacant department store boxes.

What's more, WPG is active in several redevelopments that will further boost NOI going forward.

Source: Q3 2019 Supplemental

Note, many of these redevelopments are occurring in the lower productivity malls, which will eventually make them stronger. Also, redevelopments are occurring in several Open Air assets like Fairfield Town Center (below is a photo from my site visit).

Source: Author property visit

Fairfield Town Center was WPG’s last ground-up development and it was in the works when WPG was spun off from SPG. This is a high-quality open air asset. WPG recently signed a new Cinemark movie theatre. The last phase of this project is ~130k SF and will be completed in early 2020 (in other words, NOI is expected to come online soon).

In addition, it is important to note that lifestyle tenancy accounted for 56% of new leasing volume. Lifestyle tenancy includes food, beverage, entertainment, fitness, home furnishings and professional services. This is a very important point, as traditional malls are transforming into mixed-use, lifestyle-oriented town centers (what I refer to as the 'new mall' model). At the same time, exposure to troubled/legacy retailers, many of which are in the apparel space, is being reduced. This is a healthy and much-needed transition.

Financial flexibility and dividend cut considerations

In my view, a dividend cut per se is not necessarily what many bulls fear. What matters is the magnitude. I think what bulls really fear is a repetition of the CBL & Associates (CBL) story i.e. a dividend elimination. I believe this is highly unlikely. CBL and WPG are different companies. For example, WPG's asset base is way more diversified, as discussed above. Also, WPG has the third lowest debt in the sector (after SPG and SKT) and has a large high quality unencumbered pool.

Source: WPG Nareit Presentation November 2019

These elements provide WPG with tremendous financial flexibility when it comes to refinancings, raising capital for redevelopments etc. For example:

WPG received $180M by executing a nonrecourse mortgage loan secured by Waterford Lakes Town Center, with a 10-year term and a fixed rate of 4.86%.

by executing a nonrecourse mortgage loan secured by Waterford Lakes Town Center, with a 10-year term and a fixed rate of 4.86%. WPG received $68.1M net proceeds from the refinancing of four Open Air assets. WPG repaid the $47.6M mortgage loan previously secured by these assets (maturing October 2019 at a fixed rate of 7.5%), and simultaneously closed on a new $117M loan secured by the same four assets (interest-only fixed rate of 3.67% maturing in October 2029).

Bears will naturally dismiss the above examples and shift the conversation to the more expensive sale leaseback of fee interest in land at four Tier One assets. We can talk all day about the sale and leaseback transaction (a good review can be found here), but my opinion is that all financing initiatives needs to be viewed holistically.

As discussed, it is clear that there are substantial differences between CBL and WPG (asset base, capital structure, management, etc). With this in mind, I dismiss the option of a dividend elimination. Let's assume that taxable income allows for WPG to cut the dividend (among other things this has to do with outparcel sales, returning non-core malls to lenders, etc).

Note FY 2019 guidance midpoint on FFO per share, as adjusted, is $1.20 versus the current dividend of $1 per share. This suggests an FFO payout of 83%.

WPG is guiding for "Recurring capital expenditures and deferred leasing costs" of $55 to $65 million. Based on approx 224M shares outstanding, this translates to ~$0.26 per share. This is effectively maintenance CAPEX.

Source: WPG Q3 2019 Supplemental

On this basis, WPG is not that far off to be able to cover both maintenance CAPEX ($0.26 per share) and the existing dividend ($1 per share) from its midpoint FFO of $1.20 per share. Many adjustments can be made here (to find the right AFFO), but what happens if FFO goes up next year due to increased NOI etc?

In Q3 2019, management maintained 2020 comparable NOI growth forecast of at least 2% for Tier One and Open-Air. As the CEO commented:

Think about it, if we didn’t have visibility as it relates to resolving cotenancy and rental income loss e.g. leasing space, we sure as heck wouldn’t forecast positive 2020 comparable net operating growth of at least 2.0% for Tier One and Open Air

Sure, many bears will criticize management's prior misses in guidance. Also, many will argue that besides maintenance CAPEX, WPG also needs to cover its growth redevelopment CAPEX.

In any case, below are some scenarios regarding the dividend: Source: Author calculations

Note, I have refrained from talking about WPG's dividend so blatantly in my previous articles. I have always based my thesis on the diversity of WPG's asset base, discount to NAV and management team. As a value investor, this is where I see the opportunity (and margin of safety).

The long term outcome on the dividend is also important. Whilst I generally agree with the view that dividend cuts are never priced in, I am not so sure this applies here, unless the dividend is eliminated or cut close to zero (i.e. more than 80% cut.) I do not believe that the board and management will consider such a drastic move for the reasons I outlined. That said, I strongly believe that an investor in WPG must be prepared for a dividend cut. I also believe that any cut must come attached with a clear road map of what to expect from the dividend 'savings' (e.g. repurchases, accelerated debt repayments, accelerated redevelopments, selective acquisitions, etc.). For example, a 50% cut will result in more than $100M in annual 'savings'. That's a lot of money that will be kept internally and can be used for various purposes.

I honestly don't know what will happen with the dividend. However, it is worth reiterating that my thesis is not based on the dividend being maintained at current levels. That said, I am a proponent of stability. Personally, I would like some financial engineering. For example, issuing preferred shares (e.g. at a yield of say ~11%) and with the proceeds repurchase common shares (e.g. at a yield above 20%) and take advantage of the massive preferred versus common yield differential/spread. This is something that other companies like MAC can do. Whenever there is such a large spread between yields across the capital structure, there is an opportunity for accretive moves.

Conclusion

I continue to believe that WPG is severely misunderstood. WPG's Open Air and O'Connor JV assets generate close to 50% of core-NOI. Despite half of the company generating good quality NOI, the market is viewing the entire company as junk. WPG has a clear path towards reaching an inflection point in terms of NOI and FFO growth, especially once growth projects come online and vacant department store boxes start producing income again. The company has now addressed 17 of 23 vacant department store boxes.

The Open Air assets continue to be resilient, registering improved occupancy and comparable NOI growth. Tier One occupancy will sequentially improve approximately 150-200 bps in Q4 2019 and sales PSF were up again (increased 4.6% to $413), also driven by organic growth. Also, tenant occupancy cost improved again. The forecast for positive 2020 comparable NOI growth of at least 2% has been maintained.

Whether the dividend will be cut or not remains to be seen. Regardless, an investor in WPG must be prepared for a dividend cut. However, the dividend is one part of the equation. We must not lose sight of all the good things happening at WPG. It is very easy to be pessimistic in the mall space at the moment, with all the negativity out there. But it is very difficult to be a contrarian, especially with a company like WPG which owns many lower productivity traditional malls (as measured by sales psf). However, the company has a much more diverse asset base than what the market thinks (i.e. it doesn't just own low productivity traditional malls).

I have visited many of WPG's assets and I have to say many were a pleasant surprise (especially compared to the doom-and-gloom stories I have been reading). For example, the photos below are from my visit to WPG's Gateway Shopping Centers in Austin. Great asset.

Source: Author property visit

Stores like Whole Foods, Saks Off 5th, Nordstrom Rack, Crate & Barrel, Old Navy and ULTA Beauty had very strong guest traffic.

Below is a photo from my visit to WPG's Richardson Square (the Target store was packed and other retailers like Ross and Lowe's were also quite busy, and so was the Chick-Fil-A drive thru).

Source: Author property visit

Another great asset was Wolfranch Town Center (photo below). It was packed with many strong anchors including Target, Kohl’s, Old Navy, T.J. Maxx and Best Buy. The dining line-up was also very strong.

Source: Author property visit

I will not tire you with many more photos from my site visits. Some views are way too pessimistic compared to what's happening out there (compared to what I saw at least). I did not just go to the good assets. Since I have referred to my Texas trip in this article, I also went to the Rolling Oaks mall (non-core Tier 2 asset) in San Antonio and Irving Mall (low quality Tier 1 - one of the 'bad' Tier 1 malls WPG owns).

Rolling Oaks looked nice and modern, especially compared to my expectations of what a "Tier 2" asset would look like (I was expecting something really bad).

Source: Author site visit

Rolling Oaks Mall is located within a densely populated trade area. The nearby competition (e.g. The Shops at La Cantera) is why the property is classified as Tier 2, in my view. I can see mixed-use redevelopment potential for Rolling Oaks (if WPG decides to keep the asset).

Irving Mall was reclassified from Tier Two in 2017 to Tier One in 2018 due to the high density trade area and future redevelopment opportunities. The AMC seemed to do well, as did Burlington and Skyzone. Also, Fitness Connection was quite busy. No doubt, the center requires a facelift and it lacks sit-down restaurants in general, in my view. I could only find a mexican restaurant called Los Lupes, which had access from outside, as shown in the photo below.

Source: Author site visit

I believe Irving Mall is a an asset that can be fixed. To my surprise, it was quite busy when I visited (weekday) and I can imagine improved results if the tenant mix improves (more food and entertainment) with better indoor aesthetics.

In closing, an investment in WPG will be volatile and you will require a strong stomach. I believe that, on a net basis, the positives outweigh the negatives, especially at today's valuation. As always, time will tell. We will find out fairly soon what will happen with the dividend and 2020 guidance. It is evident that the retail landscape will continue to evolve. I believe most of WPG's assets will be part of the future equilibrium between ecommerce and brick-and-mortar. An unexpected tailwind could occur if some troubled legacy retailers, like JCP, wind down over time in a smooth manner and not via abrupt large waves of store closings, just like the recent announcement where JCP confirmed that it plans to close six department stores this year (one of them is WPG's Southgate Mall in Missoula). This will give owners more breathing space to redevelop their centers at their own terms. One thing is for sure. The anchors in the 'new mall' era will not predominantly be department stores, as was largely the case in the past. This much needed change is already happening. Mall companies have now become dynamic operating companies. The old school model characterized by passive rent collection, based on a cookie-cutter approach, is no longer applicable. Interesting times ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.