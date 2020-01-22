Petrobras: 6 Bullish Themes To Watch For In 2020

We think the stock has upside based on a combination of favorable fundamentals, compelling valuation, and a constructive outlook for oil prices.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) also known as "Petrobras" with a market cap of $97 billion is entering 2020 presenting a more favorable outlook compared to the challenges it faced in the last decade. From a notorious distinction of once being the most indebted company in the world as oil prices collapsed back in 2014, Petrobras has made significant progress at deleveraging while improving its earnings profile. This article takes a look at themes to watch in the year ahead including several positive trends that support a bullish outlook for the stock with upside potential.

(source: finviz.com)

1. Production Growth

Petrobras posted a company record for monthly oil production in August of 2019 with an average of 3.0 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. For 2019, the company expects to reach a production target of 2.7 MMboed for the year. An outlook for growth in the coming years towards total production of 3.5 MMboed by 2024 is being driven by its "pre-salt" assets including several exploratory fields expected to come online in the coming years. For 2020 a ramp-up from recently launched platforms is set to balance the impact of divestitures and decommissioning of some other offshore systems.

The pre-salt assets with a low lifting cost and oil price prospective break-even of $21 per barrel support the competitiveness of the company relative to other global majors. Separately, the company is recognized for its world-class resource base and history of innovation in offshore exploration. We think the production outlook is positive and the company is well-positioned to navigate various market scenarios.

(source: Company IR)

2. Deleveraging/ Ongoing Divestment Plan

Deleveraging has been a major theme in recent years and expected to continue with an asset divestment plan intended to refocus the company on its strengths while generating cash to repay debt. Thus far, the company has already sold $15.3 billion in assets including announced transactions through October 2019. The company intends to raise another $20 to $30 billion in assets sales through 2024 including eight refineries spread around Brazil.

The intention is to divest approximately 50% of its refining capacity, the gas midstream business, onshore and shallow water production assets, and thermal power plants. There are also ongoing plans yet to be finalized to lower its interest in the BR Distribuidora subsidiary and stake in chemical giant Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK) which could represent upside to the divestment targets.

(source: Company IR)

The result has been a material reduction in the gross debt level which declined by $11 billion between Q2 2019 and the last reported Q3 result with $90 billion in debt. For context, Petrobras had a peak debt level of ~$130 billion in 2015. Petrobras intends to reach a gross debt level of $60 billion by 2021.

The debt amortization profile appears sustainable given a current cash position of $13.2 billion and 58% of long-term debt maturing after 2023. Continued asset sales and higher recurring free cash flow can support further deleveraging going forward. Net debt to EBITDA reached 2.6x in Q3 2019, down from 3.0x in Q3 2018.

(source: Company IR)

3. Declining Risk Perception and Improving Brazil Macro

Part of the challenge for Petrobras over the past decade has been the weak Brazilian economy that is still recovering from the deep recession between 2015 and 2016. The outlook for economic growth has improved with the country benefiting from a controlled low inflation environment which has helped local interest rates reach record low levels.

The International Monetary Fund "IMF" just revised higher Brazil's GDP growth forecast for 2020 and sees the economy expanding 2.2% this year compared to a more muted 1.2% estimated for 2019. In December, S&P Global Ratings upgraded the outlook for Brazil's sovereign credit to positive while maintaining the BB- rating.

Petrobras benefits given its close connection to the Brazilian government which controls about 64% of the company. In this regard, Petrobras benefits from a lower risk perception of Brazil along with an improving stand-alone credit profile. With data through November of 2019, the spread on Petrobras 10-year bonds relative to Brazilian government debt has declined to 268 basis points compared to spreads above 500bps in 2018. In our view, declining risk perception of Petrobras credit supports upside on the equity valuation.

(source: Company IR)

4. Free Cash Flow Positive

Free cash flow is positive and set to expand going forward given a more efficient operating base. The company thinks it can remain free cash flow positive down to a Brent Crude oil price of $33 per barrel. The other component here is the company's sensitivity to the Brazilian Real "BRL" currency appears relatively limited. As Brazil represents the primary region of operations, a weakening BRL is positive in terms of the cost structure given expenses such as SG&A would decline in terms of U.S. Dollar.

(source: Company IR)

All else equal, at the price of $60 per barrel of its Brent crude benchmark with an FX rate of BRL 4.10 per USD, Petrobras estimates it will generate $34.3 billion in EBITDA in 2020. Should the BRL strengthen 17% to the BRL 3.50 per USD level, the impact on EBITDA would be smaller at a decline of 6.7% to USD 32.0 billion.

There is also a consideration that the Brazilian Real appreciation from current levels could be driven by an improving macro outlook, or accompanied by higher oil prices which would be positive for sentiment in the company's stock price. Ignoring the FX impact, the company is leveraged to higher oil prices and could benefit in 2020 should energy break out higher.

5. Dividend Upside

Higher earnings and positive free cash flow is set to improve the company's dividend growth potential. During the calendar year 2019, Petrobras distributed a total of $0.25 per ADR share representing an approximate payout of $2 billion and a 1.87% yield over the trailing twelve months. The company typically announces a dividend based on the results for the previous full-year in conjunction with the annual shareholder meeting in late March. For 2020, the dividend payout may be in a climb closer to $3 billion given higher earnings this year.

(source: Company IR)

Going forward, the company is updating its dividend policy that ties the payout to a target on the company's debt level and profitability. Essentially, if net income is positive for the fiscal year, and the gross debt level is under $60 billion, the company plans on distributing 60% of operating cash flow minus capital expenditures (essentially free cash flow) through dividends in at least two distributions per year.

If Petrobras's gross debt level is above the $60 billion, the company will only distribute the minimum dividend as required by Brazilian law which is 25% of net income. While this dividend policy is set to go into effect only in 2021, the point is that it presents a favorable long-term commitment to reward shareholders. The effective payout ratio on earnings could climb above 50% compared to the current level under 30%.

(source: Company IR)

6. Valuation

In terms of valuation, the stock trading with a P/E ratio of 18.4x represents a premium to a peer group of foreign oil companies. On the other hand, if we look ahead towards next year when Petrobras will begin to start seeing more efficiency gains from its ongoing divestments and deleveraging transactions, the stock appears more reasonable on 2021 earnings estimates.

With a current consensus EPS of $1.36 for fiscal 2021, PBR "1-year forward" P/E at 11.2X is about average to comparables which we include Ecopetrol SA (EC), PetroChina Co. Ltd. (PTR), Lukoil PJSC (OTCPK:LUKOY), BP plc (BP), Total SA (TOT), and Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.B).

Data by YCharts

What is more interesting in our view is that by considering management's estimate for free cash flow of $17.1 billion in 2020 assuming a Brent crude oil price of $60 per barrel, PBR is currently trading at a forward price to free cash flow multiple of ~5.7x.

The figures below based on a trailing twelve months basis show Petrobras is attractively priced in terms of price to free cash flow compared to other major foreign energy stocks. While each company has several key differences including operating structures, we like PBR given the number of positive developments that are still in the early stages of implementation.

Data by YCharts

PBR Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Beyond the financial metrics and relative value in the sector, we see upside in PBR supported by potentially higher oil prices in 2020. The current environment for exceptionally strong momentum in the broader stock market implies an improving outlook for global growth. Easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China may begin to drive improving industrial activity globally, representing a higher demand for energy products. Petrobras is well-positioned to benefit given its extensive export operation and increasing production figures.

To the downside, beyond a deterioration in the global macro outlook which represents the main risk. The price of Brent crude oil breaking below $55-$50 per barrel could signal a deeper bearish trend that would force a reassessment of the positive thesis. Monitoring points for PBR include the evolution of its asset sales, ongoing deleveraging, and production figures.

Takeaway

Petrobras is an exciting emerging market oil stock with several positive developments supporting a bullish outlook. The company is amidst an operational and financial turnaround that will transform the business into a more efficient integrated player that can generate shareholder returns over the long-run. This is our top pick among emerging market oil stocks and we expect it to outperform the sector in the year ahead.

