j2 Global Keeps On Growing

In my last article on j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) called j2 Global Is A Sleeper, I indicated that the stock was ready to break out. 6 months later, the stock has in fact broken out to new all-time highs.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

j2 Global manages a portfolio of internet businesses, 13 business units, and 40+ recognizable brands, including Mashable, PCMag, Speedtest, and Everyday Health. j2 Global has acquired more than 170 companies in the last two decades, struggling companies, and remakes them into profitable companies.

(Source: j2 Global Earnings Slides Q1 2019)

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

In the case of j2 Global, much of the company growth comes from M&A activity and the Rule of 40 wasn't conceived for companies that grow by acquisition. Therefore, I am going to put that metric aside and provide a more basic examination of fundamentals such as free cash flow margin and revenue growth. However, I will state for the record that company management is aware of the Rule of 40 and acquires companies that meet or are capable of meeting this metric.

Revenue Growth

j2 Global had annual revenue growth of ~12%, a decline from the 5-year rate of almost 19%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The decelerating growth rate is primarily a result of performance in the Cloud Services business with the dying backup business and slow growth of the cloud FAX business, once j2 Global's cash cow. In addition, the company is in the process of converting into a SaaS business. In 2018, 60% of revenues were by subscription, and every move management makes is now with recurring revenues in mind. The conversion to SaaS takes a toll on revenue growth in the short term.

Free Cash Flow Margin

j2 Global's free cash flow margin TTM is a fairly strong 22.2%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, j2 Global is almost sitting on the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is typical of its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that j2 Global is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still considered high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes and President Trump's impeachment, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

j2 Global has a diversified portfolio of businesses. As such, overall company performance is likely to be in sync with the general economy. If the economy goes south, then I would expect j2 Global stock to fall in price.

j2 Global acquires many companies through a given year. Any acquisition could turn bad and result in legal actions or unanticipated liabilities. Any specific company may prove more difficult than anticipated to turn profitable.

Summary And Conclusions

j2 Global consists of a portfolio of internet businesses, including 13 business units and 40+ recognizable brands. j2 Global grows by acquiring companies and then growing them organically. Based on this business model, I expect that j2 Global stock will perform well when the economy is strong, which it currently is. The company has a strong free cash flow margin of 22%, and reasonable annual revenue growth of 12%. The stock price appears to be fairly valued according to my relative valuation scheme. Given the recent stock breakout to new all-time highs, I am retaining my bullish rating for j2 Global.

