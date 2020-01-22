SSR Mining: Excellent Exposure To Silver And Gold

SSR Mining's low geopolitical risk and strong balance sheet with half a billion in available cash could appeal to slightly more conservative investors that would like to gain exposure to the PM space.

The silver division in Argentina will hardly make any money this year but should be ready for a stellar performance in 2021.

Introduction

Now, the gold and silver price seem to be on the move again, a lot of attention is drawn towards the larger precious metals companies. The mid-tiers are also enjoying some renewed attention, and companies like SSR Mining (SSRM) have performed well in the past few months. But now the question, obviously, is whether or not the company is getting fully valued.

The Q3 cash flow results were excellent, and this bodes well for 2020

In the third quarter of the year, SSR Mining produced just over 85,000 ounces of gold, 1.66 million ounces of silver, and 5,300 tonnes of lead and 2,200 tonnes of zinc for a total gold-equivalent production of almost 105,000 ounces. The average realized gold and silver price was respectively $1,480/oz and $17.31/oz as SSR Mining's unhedged production was able to take advantage of the stronger metal prices.

The revenue came in a bit lower than expected at $148M but that's entirely due to the difference between gold sold (less than 79,000 ounces) and the 85,000 ounces of gold that were effectively produced. This had a negative impact of approximately $9M on the revenue and this $9M will very likely be booked in the fourth quarter when the gold effectively gets sold.

Source: company presentation

The income from mine operations in Q3 was almost $52M which was almost as high as the performance in the entire first half of the year. In fact, the net income of $18.1M was almost exactly the same as the entire net income in the first half of 2019 and with an EPS of $0.17 in the third quarter, shareholders of SSR Mining can't be too disappointed with the results.

Source: financial statements

As mentioned in previous articles, the net income is quite irrelevant in the mining sector as there usually is a negative impact from the sunk costs which increase the depreciation expenses and don't show how much free cash flow a company is effectively generating. The operating cash flow in the third quarter came in at $52.5M but this includes a $9.4M investment in the working capital position and excluded $0.2M in lease payments and $1.85M in received interest payments. So, on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately $63.5M. A good result, that's for sure. Especially given the fact SSR Mining's operations generated less than $80M in adjusted operating cash flow in the first half of the year.

Source: financial statements

After deducting the capex which totalled $27.3M (including growth capex and mine development expenses), the free cash flow result in the third quarter was a solid $36M or 29 cents per share (roughly 70% higher than the net income). And, keep in mind, the gold and silver prices are trading even higher now.

Expecting solid Q4 2019 and good FY 2020 numbers

We will still have to wait a few weeks before SSR Mining publishes its financial results, but the company has already published its full-year production results as well as its outlook for 2020.

The full-year output increased to a record 422,000 gold-equivalent ounces of which roughly 106,200 ounces were produced in the final quarter of the year. The main producing asset obviously still is the large Marigold heap leach gold mine in Nevada which produced 220,000 ounces of gold-equivalent and ended the year on a strong note with almost 60,000 ounces. The underground Seabee mine produced just over 112,000 ounces of gold which is more than anticipated.

The main takeaways are simple: SSR Mining performed really well in the fourth quarter, and I am really looking forward to see the financial results of the fourth quarter as I am expecting a very solid performance.

For 2020, SSR Mining expects to produce approximately 425,000 gold-equivalent ounces (which means the Q4 performance will continue into 2020). Approximately 335,000-360,000 of those ounces will be gold while the remainder of the gold-equivalent output is coming from the Puna operations where SSR Mining now owns 100% after purchasing the minority stake owned by Golden Arrow Resources (OTCQB:GARWF). The sustaining capex in 2020 is expected to be $90M with an additional $44M to be spent on capitalized stripping for a total of $134M in sustaining capex. Throw in the $5M in planned exploration expenditures that will be qualified as sustaining (to replenish the depleting resources and reserves), and we should see a decent amount of free cash flow in 2020.

Source: press release

Applying the sustaining capex to the respective guidance for the mines, the all-in sustaining cost of the Marigold mine in 2020 will very likely come in at around $1,150-1,175 per ounce, so the mine should have a healthy margin at the current gold price. The Seabee all-in cost will be roughly $725/oz, emphasizing why SSR Mining was so keen on securing the asset a few years ago as it is one of the lowest cost gold producers (on an all-in sustaining basis) in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction (Canada). The Puna operations (the combination of the old Pirquitas plant and the Chinchillas mine in Argentina) will probably just break even as 2020 will be a year of stripping the open pit which will add $2/oz to the silver production cost. Throw in the $15M in sustaining capex as well and the AISC at Puna will be around $15-17.5/oz. The mine will be profitable, but won't be a cash cow as long as silver remains trading at $18/oz.

Investment thesis

While we will only see the financial results of the fourth quarter in a few weeks and that will allow us to extrapolate those numbers to figure out a good estimate for the company's performance in the current year on top of the AISC expectations we were already able to calculate. But it looks like 2020 will once again be an excellent year for SSR Mining, and especially, the Seabee mine will be a cash cow as I expect the free cash flow to be higher than at the Marigold mine which is more than twice as big.

Considering SSR Mining offers exposure to both gold and silver (albeit in Argentina), has proven to be shrewd acquirers, and will have in excess of $500M in cash on the balance sheet with a negligible amount of debt and liabilities, the company might be an ideal candidate for the more conservative investor that would like to get some gold and silver exposure in its portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in SSR Mining but am looking to write some out of the money put options to gain exposure.