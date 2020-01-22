Chewy Keeps Delivering

As long as Chewy keeps driving revenue growth and margin expansion, there's still a nice path to grow into the current valuation — and beyond.

The argument over Chewy (CHWY) isn't going to be settled by performance in a single quarter — or likely in a single year. I'm long CHWY stock, but I'll admit that there are real risks here, and that bears can make valid points about current valuation.

After all, Chewy currently has a market capitalization over $12 billion, and a relatively modest amount of cash ($135 million as of the end of the third quarter, with no debt). Adjusted EBITDA this year still is guided to be negative. EV/revenue, based on guidance, is a seemingly reasonable ~2.5x. But gross margins this year likely should come in below 24%, which in turn should depress that multiple. As a result, CHWY trades at nearly 11x this year's gross profit, a valuation roughly double that of Wayfair (W), a stock to which CHWY is sometimes compared.

Revenue growth is impressive, but as with Wayfair, bears would argue that Chewy simply is buying that revenue. Essentially, the argument is the company is selling dollars for 95 or 98 cents, a strategy which drives near-term top-line performance but inevitably fails over the long term. As a result, Chewy has been lumped in with infamous dot-com bust Pets.com.

Even assuming Chewy can drive real profitability, a second concern exists. The existing valuation already incorporates quite a bit of success. And if Chewy can create the earnings already priced in, skeptics reasonably can ask why the likes of Amazon.com (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) won't choose to target such a profitable vertical. In short, there are numerous hurdles in the way of Chewy's long-term growth, while the market cap prices in a substantial amount of long-term success.

Those concerns can't be dismissed — but I do believe they're overblown. I argued in August, with CHWY stock above current levels, that there was a path for shares to double in five years. I still believe that's the case. Chewy's fiscal third quarter report last month was another step in a positive direction, and provided more evidence that there's a real, valuable, profitable business here which can support the current valuation — and more.

The Broad View of Q3 Earnings

Chewy's Q3 report has catalyzed a nice rally in the stock, which now has gained 35% since briefly dipping below $22 in November. Shares gained 5.4% in each of the two sessions after the Dec. 9 release. The headline news looked good, particularly on the top line: Chewy's revenue growth came in about 3.4 points better than consensus expectations.

On that basis, the positive reaction makes some sense. Revenue increased an impressive 40% year-over-year. A 32.8% rise in new customers was the main driver, but revenue per active customer also increased 11.5%. Autoship revenue climbed 49%, and represented 70.4% of sales in the quarter.

Below the top line, the quarter is solid as well. Gross margin increased 410 bps year-over-year to 23.7%. Adjusted EBITDA margins improved at a faster rate, with the loss moderating to 2.5% of revenue from 7.8% the year before. One key driver was marketing spend, which did rise 12% year-over-year but still leveraged a sparkling 230 basis points.

Taking the broad view, Q3 looks like an excellent report for a growth stock. Revenue growth exceeded expectations. Operating leverage boosted margins. It's a step on the path toward profitability (both adjusted and otherwise), and it was enough to overcome fears about a Dec. 11 lockup expiration. Shares have faded a bit in the past few sessions, but the recovery from November lows seems deserved given the combination of a strong report, a bull market, and improving sentiment toward the 2019 class of IPOs (Uber (UBER) has a similar chart).

Revenue Growth

Again, Q3 doesn't settle the debate here. Chewy still posted a significant GAAP net loss (over 6% of revenue). Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation, which was over 3% of revenue in the quarter. In addition, free cash flow was modestly negative. Bears who see an overvalued, structurally unprofitable business still can argue that year-over-year improvement in Q3 hardly guarantees out-year profitability.

That's true. Indeed, a core argument, and perhaps the core argument, with CHWY is where long-term margins top out. I argued in August, based on peer comparisons, that Chewy probably could get into the low double-digits, which based on current sales and projected growth would be more than enough to drive upside in the stock. Skeptics no doubt disagree.

In that context, the third quarter helps the case. How Chewy drives its growth obviously is important, and Q3 suggests sustainable, important improvements. On the top line, one of the big attributes of the bull case is the company's ability to capture ever-increasing spend from acquired customers:

source: Chewy S-1/A

Performance on this front actually is improving. The 11.4% increase in revenue per active user continues an acceleration from 9.2% in Q1 and 10.0% in Q2. The figure rose at just a ~7% clip on an annualized basis from FY12 to FY18, according to figures from the prospectus.

That acceleration seems to be coming from specific initiatives. Most notably, Chewy has expanded its private-label hardgoods offering. The private-label assortment as a whole expanded 80%-plus y/y, according to the Q3 shareholder letter, with "a significant portion" of that increase in hardgoods. Chewy Pharmacy revenue is improving as well after a 2018 launch, with the highest growth rate in Q3 of any vertical.

Like most retail stocks, CHWY relies on revenue growth. Faster growth drives more operating leverage and higher-than-expected margins. The acceleration in per-user revenue suggests both that new initiatives are helping and that, at least so far, competition isn't taking share. Chewy doesn't disclose churn, but CEO Sumit Singh said on the Q3 call that "customer retention rates continued to be stable" in the quarter. In the Q&A, he used the same word to describe the promotional environment surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Meanwhile, user growth seems particularly positive — and it's not as if Chewy bought that growth. Marketing spend was relative stable q/q, rising a little over 1% while revenue increased 6.6% on the same basis. Looking to year-to-year figures, user growth of 32% vastly exceeds the 12% rise in marketing spend. Those figures, along with Autoship growth, strongly suggest both that churn remains reasonable and that Chewy is adding users through "word of mouth".

All told, Q3 looks like good news on the top line. Chewy is growing its revenue the right way. At least for now, the competitive environment remains favorable. If revenue and user growth continue to be explosive, that's a big plus for CHWY going forward.

Margin Improvements

Meanwhile, the news on the margin front looks similarly positive. The 530 bps improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin, to -2.5%, doesn't necessarily mean Chewy is going to replicate that performance and drive 2%+ margins in FY20. But it's obviously a large step in the right direction.

Here, too, it's important how the margin expansion is being generated. The leverage of marketing spend is a big plus, and with that figure still running at nearly 10% of revenue on an annual basis, there's plenty of room for further improvement going forward. I'd note, too, that the figure is another piece of evidence that Chewy has a profitable business simply on the basis of existing customers. If Chewy hypothetically decided to focus just on the current basis, slashing marketing (and thus customer acquisition) spend alone would get it easily into the black.

Those existing customers appear to be performing just as well as they have in the past, if not better. Again, revenue per user has expanded, and CFO Mario Marte on the Q3 call cited both higher lifetime value and an "equal or faster payback period" relative to customer acquisition costs. Margins are expanding despite the fact that acquired customers are unprofitable in year 1, per the S-1. However an investor views Q3, there is some level of existing underlying profitability being hidden by customer acquisition expenses and operating losses for new customers.

Gross margin expansion is another important plus — and that should continue. Chewy has targeted 25-28% gross margins against this year's likely 23%+, providing another driver for overall improvement. Both hardgoods and pharmacy have higher margins than the rest of the business, per management commentary, making their recent revenue growth even more important. Minimum advertised pricing policies put in place by veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturers seem to be helping; pharmacy rival PetMed Express (PETS) called out MAP as a positive in its fiscal Q3 release on Tuesday, as did Chewy in its Q3 shareholder letter.

The one headwind has been SG&A, which rose 49% in the quarter y/y even excluding share-based compensation. But those increases should moderate as Chewy laps its IPO, adding another source of operating leverage.

If Chewy can keep driving substantial revenue growth, margins are going to become consistently positive in a short amount of time. The expansion is occurring quick enough that I don't believe the company will have to raise any additional capital: free cash flow through the first three quarters was negative $65 million, but nearly all of that burn came in the first quarter. The existing $135 million in cash should be easily enough to get Chewy through to positive annual free cash flow.

Again, there's a meaningful and valid argument as to whether EBITDA margins get to +5% or +12%, an argument which leads to meaningfully different conclusions about CHWY's fair value. But Q3, at least from here, supports optimism toward the answer to that key question.

Valuation and Risks

In August, I laid out the case for CHWY to double in five years to $60+. 100% total revenue growth (15% annualized), ~10% EBITDA margins, and a low 20s EV/EBITDA and low 30s P/FCF multiple can drive those returns.

I haven't seen anything since to change that broad outlook (though I'll admit that revenue expectations here probably are too low, and margin expectations in just five years probably too high). Chewy is executing well. The risks cited by bears simply haven't materialized. Competition is not impacting the business: CFO Mario Marte actually called out pricing as a strength in Q3. Chewy is gobbling up market share and users. The stake held by Petsmart presents a potential overhang on the stock, but the expiration of the IPO lockup had no negative impact on CHWY shares.

That doesn't mean the risks won't show up. Amazon can choose to target the space at any moment. Walmart's growing omnichannel business and negotiating leverage give it the leverage to go after pet owners. But with every quarter that goes by, Chewy acquires a larger and larger customer base that, at least based on my personal experience, likely becomes stickier and stickier.

Again, 70% of revenue comes from Autoship customers, a percentage that has continued to rise. Those revenues aren't necessarily recurring, given that an Autoship customer is defined as a sale to any customer who has made an Autoship order in the past 364 days. Still, that figure, and the consistent performance of annual cohorts, both show that once pet owners become Chewy customers, they stay customers and spend more. (That, too, echoes my personal experience.)

That trend is the heart of the bull case for Chewy as a business: customers simply love it. To skeptics, that's not necessarily a surprise: that satisfaction plus current profitability only suggests that Chewy is giving away value, a strategy that can't work forever.

But Q3 earnings show that's not the case. Existing, satisfied customers like myself are profitable for the company, and are funding the acquisition of new customers. Chewy added over 3.1 million of those customers just in the last twelve months.

And the story will get better. Pharmacy and hardgoods provide growth drivers. The company has still-unclear plans for expansion, potentially overseas and/or into other areas of the pet food/animal health industry. Margins are going to expand, with marketing and COGS alone providing an obvious path to at least mid-single-digit EBITDA margins. Bears can and do argue that competitive and pricing pressures will disrupt the path to profitability, but there's no sign of those pressures yet. That doesn't settle the argument, but it does at the least help the bull case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHWY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.