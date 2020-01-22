Regions Financial Lagging On Weak Loan Growth And Lingering Credit Worries

Among the banks I like, Regions Financial (RF) has been pretty underwhelming, with the shares lagging their peer group by about 4% since my last update and a few percentage points over the past year as well, as the Street remains unimpressed with the weak loan growth, ongoing credit costs, and limited capital opportunities. None of that is going to be fixed by fourth quarter earnings; Regions didn't post a bad quarter, but guidance for positive operating leverage doesn't seem to have convinced the Street, particularly in light of weak lending performance.

I think Regions management is doing a lot of the right things - focusing on loan returns (versus growth), operating efficiency, and sources of non-spread-based income growth. Still, I don't love this name so much because I love the company or management as I think the valuation is out of whack (with a fair value close to $19%). Valuation unfortunately isn't a catalyst in and of itself, and investors will need patience for this to work, meanwhile more dynamic names like Synovus (SNV) and First Horizon (FHN) still offer upside among Southeast U.S. banks.

Okay Results, But Pretty Uninspiring On The Whole

Regions didn't have a bad quarter, and there haven't been many blowout quarters in the sector, but the results were definitely "meh" next to those of companies like First Horizon. Regions did manage a $0.01 beat on a core EPS basis, but among revenue, opex, and pre-provision profits, nothing beat by more than 1% and lower provisioning basically drove the beat (a lower-quality beat).

Core operating revenue rose less than 2% yoy and declined less than 1% qoq, coming in just slightly better than expected. Net interest income was slightly disappointing, shrinking 4% yoy and 2% qoq on in line net interest margin (down 16bp yoy and 5bp qoq) and slightly lower balance sheet growth (up 0.4% yoy/down 0.5% qoq). Non-interest income rose almost 13% yoy and almost 2% qoq, beating expectations by close to 3%, with excellent growth in capital markets (up 22%/up 69%) offsetting weak performance in cards (up 1%/down 2%) and sluggish sequential growth in wealth management (up 9%/up 1%).

Operating expenses rose 3% yoy and 1% qoq, coming in a little better than expected, but when factored into the revenue performance, the underlying efficiency ratio (58.8%) was slightly worse than expected. Core pre-provision profits were down slightly on a yoy basis and down about 3% qoq, meeting expectations. As mentioned above, core EPS beat expectations by a penny.

Ongoing Challenges In The Lending Operations

Few banks of Regions' size are posting fantastic loan growth, but the bank's results were nevertheless both weak and a little disappointing relative to expectations, even though management has tried to manage expectations by indicating that they're prioritizing on loan returns versus loan growth.

Loans were basically around flat on both a yoy and qoq end-of-period basis, while average balances were up 0.6% yoy and down 0.7% qoq. C&I lending, far and away the largest category at Regions at close to half of the loan book, remains very weak - up a little less than 2% yoy, but down 0.5% qoq after a 1% qoq decline in the third quarter. The bank sector on the whole saw very modest qoq growth in C&I lending this quarter, and a few others like First Horizon have already posted better results.

Regions is seeing more or less the same yield compression as other banks, with average loan yields down 21bp yoy and 19bp qoq; CRE yields saw particular weakness, falling 34bp qoq in the quarter.

One of Regions' best assets is its deposit base (even though deposits are technically liabilities…), though growth was lackluster this quarter. Total average deposits rose less than 2%, lagging everyone from PNC (PNC) (up about 8%) to Bank of America (BAC) (up 5%) to Wells Fargo (WFC) (up 4%). Performance with non-interest-bearing deposits was better, though, as the 3% yoy decline in average balances was better than all of the large banks that have reported so far, except JPMorgan (JPM) and PNC (First Horizon reported 8% yoy growth but is in a different weight class before its merger).

Deposit costs remain quite attractive, with interest-bearing costs falling 12bp to 0.64% and total deposit costs falling 8bp to 0.41% - better than even Bank of America's or PNC's deposit costs.

Credit remains mixed, albeit relatively stable. Provisioning expense was up just 1% yoy and down 11% qoq (helped by mix), while 11% qoq growth in non-performing loans was driven by a single credit (a waste management company) that management believes can be resolved over the next several quarters. Criticized loans declined qoq (but rose yoy), and the charge-off ratio remains high at 0.47% on a relative basis (Bank of America, PNC, and Wells Fargo are in the 0.30%'s).

Can Management Deliver On Its Targets?

Management guided for positive operating leverage in 2020, but with a weak loan growth outlook (low single digits), a lot is riding on fee income growth and tight expense control. Hedges should help with the net interest margin starting in Q1'20, but I think the Street is going to treat operating leverage as a "show me" story. More positive news on credit would be welcome too, but both energy services and ag are looking a little soft.

Stepping back a bit, Regions clearly hasn't sold the Street on its strategy. A lot of that rests on pressing advantages that management claims they've built up in their primary footprint. Regions gets more than 85% of its deposits from seven states and about 70% of its deposits from markets where it doesn't have to compete with the large money center mega-banks, but banks like Bank of America, JPMorgan, PNC, and U.S. Bancorp (USB) are underway with organic growth initiatives using a branch-lite model backed up national digital offerings. Regions isn't really a peer in terms of its digital offerings, and I think some of their markets (Birmingham, Huntsville, Jackson, et al) could be vulnerable to "precision strikes" from those branch-lite initiatives.

Regions isn't just playing defense, though. Management is pushing into markets like Atlanta, Houston, Orlando, and St. Louis, and has made it clear that they'd like to find M&A opportunities in markets like Georgia and Texas.

The Outlook

I don't think Regions is going to hit the higher end of management's projections, and that certainly creates a headline risk. I also see sector-wide risk to further slowdowns in C&I lending, as I believe businesses could pull back even further on expansion/investment plans in the face of election uncertainty in 2020. On a core earnings basis, I'm looking for around 3% annualized growth over the next five years and slightly better growth over the next 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Discounting the core earnings back, and using other approaches, including a PE-based approach and an ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, I come up with a fair value of around $19. That's really the biggest motivation for my bullish stance - I think the level of undervaluation is simply too high, and Regions could have some appeal as a merger-of-equals partner. I do still think that Regions is undervalued, but I will reiterate one of my core investment beliefs - valuation in and of itself doesn't drive stock performance, and Regions will need to show it can ease investor concerns about loan growth, credit quality, and operating leverage before that valuation gap shrinks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.