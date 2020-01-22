Procter & Gamble - Expect Just 5%/Year Total Returns For The Next Decade

At current share prices, PG is quite overvalued almost regardless of what standard you use to calculate a fair price.

Once we do the math, however, it's quite clear - we should only expect 5%/year total returns going forwards.

Its business has entered a stationary state - unchanging cash flows year after year. However, it's retiring shares quickly, so operating cash flow per share is still increasing.

Procter & Gamble is no longer the growth story it was years ago. Gone are its days of aggressive expansion.

Procter & Gamble’s Cash Flow History

Let’s first take a bird’s eye view of Procter & Gamble’s (PG) financial history, for the uninitiated. Procter & Gamble is a dividend aristocrat brand holding company, focusing on consumer staple brands. You might be familiar with such brands as Pampers, Tide, Bounty, Charmin, Always, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, Dawn, Febreeze, etc. The figures below were extracted from PG's 10-K filings:

Green & Orange: Major cash inflows into P&G are operating cash flow as well as proceeds from the exercise of stock options. Let’s focus on operating cash flow – until 2010, P&G was in growth mode. Starting in 2011, Procter & Gamble stopped growing its operating cash flow. In 2014, PG announced a “shrink to grow” plan – an attempt to consolidate its business by divesting 100 (roughly half) of its relatively underperforming brands.

Yellow: For most of this 21-year history, the major cash outflows (dividends, stock repurchases, and capital expenditures) were largely in line with the aforementioned cash inflows. It’s boring, but in a good way – investors should like financial predictability.

The company is no longer the aggressive growth machine it once was – now it’s a slow-growth dividend stalwart.

Procter & Gamble is like a Tontine-like Annuity

The Tontine’s namesake is the Neapolitan banker Lorenzo de Tonti, who proposed it to the King of France in 1653 as a scheme for the royal government to raise money without having to pay back the principal. As you can imagine, these notions would have delighted the then King Louis XIV, a highly belligerent monarch who was nearly always involved France in some European war.

A Tontine is a plan for raising capital that combines features of an annuity and a lottery. Participants pay in capital permanently (shares), and receive an annuity (dividend) until they die. As participants die, the survivors’ share of annuity income is proportionately increased, until the last survivor receives all of the annuity income paid to all of the original participants. Tontines appeal to a very human sense of invincibility or immortality – everyone believes that their lifespan will be longer than average.

Why has Procter & Gamble become a Tontine? Share buy-backs. Those who are long PG participate in the Tontine, and when the company buys back its shares, those shares "die" and cash flows per share increase for all other shareholders.

Over the last decade, PG’s financial results have entered a state of stasis (shown above): operating cash flow is roughly equal to the sum of dividends, share repurchases, and capital expenditure. As stock repurchases retire more and more shares, the operating cash flow per share rises. Investors can participate in this tontine by simply holding on to their shares. Owning an ever increasing share of a steady-state business is just as good as owning a constant share of a growing business – but let’s do the numbers. Just what total return should we expect from P&G shares?

Total Return Arithmetic – Assuming That Past Trends Continue

Since 2011 (when PG stopped growing), PG’s share count fell at an average rate of 1% per year. This contributed to an operating cash flow growth rate of 2.5% / year. Dividends, however, grew at 4%/year annualized rate. This is in the long term an unsustainable situation – if these rates lasted indefinitely, at some point dividends per share would exceed operating cash flow per share, an absurd situation.

Therefore, if operating cash flows continue to grow at 2.5% / year, in the long run, the dividend growth rate must be 2.5% in order for the business to remain at a steady state. This would imply a long-term share price appreciation rate of 2.5% / year. Indeed, the dividend payout grew just 2.5% CAGR from 2015 – 2019. The current dividend yield on PG is approximately 2.4%. Since:

Long Term Total Return Rate = Dividend Yield + Dividend Growth Rate

Long Term Total Return Rate = 2.4% + 2.5% = 4.9%

Hence, if the trend of the past few years continues, investors should expect around a 5%/year total return from PG shares, if purchased at current market value.

What is fair value?

Let’s demand a 10%/year long-term total return rate, or the long-term stock market return rate. Given a dividend growth rate of 2.5%, we would demand a 7.5% dividend yield. Currently the stock rates at $125. To provide a dividend yield of 7.5%, we would demand a share price of $41.67. Given this demand, PG is currently insanely overvalued.

Since PG’s business is so defensive and recession-proof, let’s treat it like a bond substitute instead. Vanguard’s long term investment grade ETF (VCLT), which holds mostly BBB rated corporate bonds, currently yields ~3.8%. If we instead demand a 3.8% dividend yield from PG, it would imply a share price of $82.23. Given this demand, PG is very overvalued.

PG’s current dividend yield is 2.4% - on par with the yield of 30-year treasuries, or short-term investment grade corporate bonds (VCSH). If you want income in the short term, wouldn’t VCSH be a “safer” buy – less risk to principal?

And if you want capital appreciation, given the financials and share price, why even bother with PG?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.