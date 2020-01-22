CoStar Group Continues Its Upward Growth Path

Company performance will be tied to the economy and the internet.

CoStar Group (CSGP) is another cloud-based software company reaching new all-time highs. This company is in the business of big data commercial real estate, providing information, analytics, and online marketplace services.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

If you like the IT sector and the commercial real estate space, then CoStar Group might be a good investment for you. Revenue is up 18% YoY, the company has a strong free cash flow margin of 30% and is aggressively pursuing growth via acquisition and marketing spend. I believe that CoStar Group is a good investment so long as the economy remains strong and interest rates stay low. For these reasons, I am giving CoStar Group a bullish rating.

There are some risks involved with an investment in this stock that readers should be aware of. By some measures, the CoStar Group stock price is already very overvalued, making it susceptible to market corrections. In addition, much of this company's success is due to the company's apparent strong capabilities in SEM and other internet-related marketing strategies. Future changes to Alphabet (GOOGL) AdWords algorithm or search engine algorithms could disrupt CoStar Group's search placement which would have a very negative effect on company performance.

Acquisition of STR

STR has information and analytics tools for the hotel management industry, including hotel and lodging pricing and occupancy rates. The STR acquisition will lead to new product offerings by CoStar Group as indicated in the 2019 Q3 earnings call:

STR aggregates data from over 65,000 hotels worldwide, representing 9 million guestrooms in over 180 countries. Hotels electronically submit their revenue and occupancy data to STR in a weekly basis. CoStar currently provides billing information on 80,000 hotels, 45,000 hotels sales comparables and 4,500 hotels currently offered for sale. We plan to integrate the STR day with CoStar to create exciting new products that provide hotel building data, aggregate income and occupancy information, sales comps and fore sale information."

Dependence on SEM and SEO

CoStar Group has been conducting experiments on SEM resulting in confirmation that increased spend provides positive results.

Beginning in August, we roughly doubled our investment in certain categories of Google keywords. And not surprisingly, we more than doubled our apartment rental click share compared to other top listing services, moving from 32% click share to 67% click share according to Hitwise. During the same time period, RentPath click share plunged from 35% to 17%. RentPath had been making up for weak SEO by buying SEM traffic. During the trial, RentPath moved from having more click share than Apartments.com to having one-fourth of Apartments.com's click share. Apartment List had 24% of click share before it began, and their share dropped in half to 12%. We've also increased the number of times we're in the number one position in Google by nearly 600%. During the trial, we appeared the top 4 Google SEM positions, 95% of the time in our targeted neighborhoods.

Planned Increase in Marketing Spend

Based on the results of the SEM experiments described above, CoStar Group has decided to increase its marketing spend by $100 million in 2020. This will reduce margins by approximately 4% but the hope is that the increased spending will translate into strong revenue growth. Here is company management's rationale:

In 2015, we showed our commitment to the industry with an unprecedented $100 million investment in the marketing Apartments.com with $100 million plus renters in the U.S. It was not initially very popular with everybody, but it clearly worked. It helped us grow our revenue from $85 million to $500 million. In the third quarter this year, we've have tested a more aggressive marketing investment and we like the returns. As we move into 2020, we plan to take Apartments.com to the next level again. We expect to increase our investment in marketing from approximately $150 million in 2019 to $250 million in 2020. That's a $100 million incremental increase in our marketing spend. This will bring our 2020 margin down, but we believe in the future, this investment will drive our revenue and margin of well beyond the investment we're making in 2020.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

CoStar Group's annual sales growth rate is 18.6%, slightly lower than the 5-year growth rate of 22%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

CoStar Group's free cash flow margin TTM is a very strong 31%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In CoStar Group's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 18.6% + 31% = 49.6%

The calculation comes out much higher than 40%, indicating that CoStar Group has a healthy balance between growth and profits.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, CoStar Group is sitting well above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is valued much higher than the average stock in my digital transformation universe, based on Sales/EV multiple.

The Sales/EV multiple gives one perspective, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that CoStar Group is fairly valued based on next year's earnings estimates. I have to conclude that CoStar Group is fairly valued so long as the company maintains the strong earnings estimated for next year. Note that the company-announced increase in marketing spend for 2020 has been accounted for in company guidance and I believe that has been translated into analysts' estimates. Therefore, the increase in spending should not impact my assessment.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes and President Trump's impeachment, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

Increased marketing expenditure of $100 million for 2020 may not give the desired boost in revenues. Revenues are highly dependent upon SEM techniques and changes to the Google AdWords algorithm may impact performance.

A significant change in the economy, either heating up and causing a spike in interest rates, or cooling off and leading to reduced interest in real estate, could impact CoStar Group's future profitability.

Failure to meet future earnings estimates could result in a large sell-off of CoStar Group stock.

Summary and Conclusions

CoStar Group provides a good investment for those interested in both the IT sector and real estate. Both sectors are strong heading into 2020. CoStar Group is growing revenues by a respectable 18% and has a strong free cash flow margin of 31%, resulting in fulfillment of the Rule of 40.

Company management is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy by M&A and an increased marketing expenditure of $100 million for 2020. I believe these initiatives will play out well for CoStar Group, provided the economy remains on course.

By some measures, CoStar Group is significantly overvalued. The EV/Forward sales multiple is one such measure. On the other hand, the stock is fairly valued if one looks at next year's earnings/EV multiple. There is a significant risk of a reduced valuation if the company fails to meet earnings estimates for next year.

I like the fact that CoStar Group stock is on the move and is pushing all-time highs. For all of the above reasons, I am giving this company a bullish rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.