Low Natural Gas, Higher Capacity Benefit Cash Cow CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) will report earnings next month as it looks to cap the 2019 year with an impressive fourth quarter. The agricultural chemical company saw its stock falter slightly toward the end of the year as shares, which traded as high as $50 in October ended near $46. With three consecutive lower near-term peaks, a slight bearish trend looked to start to develop in 2020. However, this pattern of trading appears to contradict its fundamentally sound position as it continues to boast about its industry best cash flow. With this in mind, investors might find it to be an interesting opportunity.

From Finviz

CF’s main line of business is producing and selling nitrogen fertilizer products to help boost the yield of agricultural operations. They do this in the form of several products including Ammonia, Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, and a mix of the above raw components called Urea Ammonium Nitrate. The company has production capacity of about 8.2 million nutrient tons, more than three times what the company was producing 10 years ago. The increase resulted from large spells of CapEx in 2010 and from 2013-2016 that included acquisitions of external production and investments in expansion projects. With fertilizer prices in 2019 well above 2017 and 2018 prices in the first half of the year, CF was reaping the rewards of a tight market, but price volatility in the fourth quarter threatens to spoil end of the year performance.

From Seeking Alpha and Slides

Around April, the retail fertilizer market took a turn for the worst as prices swung below the 5-year average in September and October and breached $500 by November, the first time prices had been that low in more than a year according to DTN. Prices remained bearish entering 2020 as 7 of the 8 retail fertilizers saw lower prices on the week of Dec 30th - Jan 3rd. DTN also pointed out that Purdue’s 2020 Crop Cost and Return Guide saw mid-to-high single digit drops in the costs of fertilizer for corn, rotation soybeans, wheat, and double-crop soybeans, a sign that the price trend may continue as the new growing season approaches.

Price of Anhydrous Ammonia, a widely used nitrogen fertilizer. From DTN

The new price trend might have been caused by the realization that capacity growth after 2016-2017 remained unmitigated in 2018-2019. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) publishes an annual World Fertilizer Trends and Outlook, and the 2017 capacity estimates undershot the 2019 capacity estimates while the 2017 demand estimates overshot the 2019 demand figures. This trend seems to suggest the overall fertilizer market is tilting towards oversupply as capacity additions are topping expectations. In the end, this appears to justify the recent price move down and the Purdue fertilizer cost estimate drops. CF’s fourth-quarter results will likely be affected, casting more uncertainty over the future of its stock. However, there's another commodity market that is offsetting the bearishness coming from nitrogen trends.

One of the reasons why supply and demand questions have not hurt CF as much as it could is the continuing trend of lower natural gas prices in the United States. Silver Coast Research points this out in his analysis arguing that significantly lower prices have allowed it the chemical company to generate its large rates of cash flow. That argument remains strong and will for a while as the Henry Hub natural gas spot price breached the $2 mark in mid-January 2020. The last time this happened was 2016.

From Finviz

A peak at the Energy Information Administration (EIA)’s Short-Term Energy Outlook reveals that the trend of lower natural gas prices is forecasted to continue. The January 2020 edition shows the forecasted price for 2020 at $2.33, well below CF’s average cost of sales per MMBtu of $2.86. Rewind to the September 2019 edition, around when CF last released earnings, the EIA had the 2020 price forecast at $2.55. This shows that the natural gas market is not just bearish but bearish beyond the expectations of observers and participants. This can only bolster CF’s fundamental position further.

But how is that fundamental position against peers in the industry? CF has three main competitors of varying size, Nutrien (NTR) a large-cap rival, Mosaic Company (MOS) a mid-cap peer, and the small-cap Intrepid Potash (IPI). Investors seem to prefer the mid-cap choices MOS and CF based on Forward P/E rations with CF at 22.5x and MOS at 47.1x. NTR and IPI come in just below CF at 20.4x and 19.9x. Although, this could just be because NTR and IPI are growing the top line quicker at 21.5 percent and 11.6 percent (vs CF at 6.3 percent and MOS at 2.1 percent).

From Seeking Alpha

Of course, growing the top-line hasn’t been a priority for CF like it was when they were adding capacity over the past 10 years. Instead, management has focused on profitability and cash which shows in CF’s superior EBIT margin, EBITDA margin, and Levered FCF Margin. Investors should keep an eye on what CF does with the new excess cash. With CapEx slowing in the past few quarters, it looks like management has focused on paying down its debt (which is higher relative to its peers) and returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases. This trend is likely to continue and could result in a dividend hike sometime this year. CF’s dividend is second only to the large-cap NTR at 2.6 percent.

What’s to be expected in the February? Most likely an average earnings with a slight beat on the EPS side and revenue slightly lower or on par with Wall Street expectations, but a continuation of high cash flow and confirmation of a bearish 2020 natural gas outlook should be enough optimism to send the stock higher. Year-to-date, the stock is down on oversupply in the nitrogen market, but that trend shouldn’t be strong enough to keep CF from bucking it’s bearish down trend. Barring a disastrous earnings report in February, CF is probably a cautious buy as it remains sensitive to some volatile commodity markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.