Flowers Foods, Inc.: Poised To Deliver Sub-Par Total Returns

Since our last coverage of bread company Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), the company's stock has remained stagnant, while the S&P 500 has marched more than 12% higher. The company pays a high yielding (and secure) dividend to investors. However, an overvalued stock, combined with the company's continued volume struggles, will likely lead to poor total returns moving forward. The stock needs a substantial correction to its share price in order to offer investors a satisfactory upside. The dividend currently represents a "yield trap" for investors in this low interest rate environment.

A High Yielding, Growing, And Safe Dividend Is Enticing...

In the current investing environment, yield is difficult to find - and has been for some time now. US treasuries are offering very little to investors, and many dividend-paying stocks are inflated to the point that yields are compressed. Flowers Foods is one remaining example of a defensive business with a high yielding payout. The company's current payout of $0.76 per share yields 3.4% on the current share price. Yields can gyrate over time, but Flowers Foods has seen its yield separate a bit from Treasury rates over the past five years.

Source: YCharts

In addition to a solid yield, the dividend payout has grown enough to outpace historical inflation rates. Compared to historical inflation of approximately 3%, the dividend has grown at a 10-year CAGR of 9.6%. And, although that momentum has slowed some (most recent increases were 5.6% and 5.9%), Flowers Foods has served as an adequate income-generating asset with just enough upside to preserve/grow buying power.

Most importantly, the company's dividend payout offers investors security. The company has raised its dividend for each of the past 18 years and is approaching "dividend champion" status. The company's payout totals just over 57% of cash flow, leaving a hefty margin of safety for a business that is already very defensive in nature.

.... But Long-Term Trends Raise Concern

While the dividend offers value to income-oriented investors, those looking for total returns need to be very careful with Flowers Foods. Our concerns are based around whether the company can sufficiently generate growth over the long term. The company's growth has been largely driven by organic bread sales - a business that the company has successfully scaled since a run of acquisitions over the years.

Source: Flowers Foods

Over the past five years, sales have roughly tripled, and market share has almost doubled. But, at 62.9% of dollar share, the fight against diminishing returns begins to get harder. Dollar share from FY18 versus TTM Q3 of FY19 is just marginally higher. Even if organic breads remain as a substantial growth category, a drastic slowdown in share growth will obviously stunt overall category revenue growth. With corporate TTM revenues of $3.7 billion, organic breads are still too small a piece of the business (18.2% of TTM revenues) to carry water for the whole company.

This potential deceleration of organic breads would spell trouble for Flowers Foods because overall bread and cake volumes have struggled for some time now.

Source: Flowers Foods

The company has been reliant on pricing/mix increases to drive revenue growth for its core businesses. While Flowers Foods is one of the industry's leading bread producers (which certainly comes with scale and cost advantages), the bread industry is extremely price competitive. Reliance on pricing is akin to swimming against a current over the long term. The company holds a 17.2% share of the total bread market, and despite slowly increasing that percentage over time, the company is still bleeding volumes. The company's most recent acquisition of gluten-free bread loaf company Canyon Bakehouse is still impacting the company's comparable figures, but revenues are otherwise flat without consistently rising prices. This is something that we believe will eventually become increasingly less effective.

Investment Outlook

With these negative trends, the lack of revenue growth in a lean industry will pressure earnings growth moving forward. Analysts are already projecting low single-digit earnings growth over the upcoming five-year period (just 2.37% per annum). This is contradicted by management's long-term EPS goals of 8%-10%, but we don't see how Flowers Foods can consistently produce this without fixing its volume issues.

For a low-growth company, the stock's valuation is critically important. Trading at just over $22 per share, the stock is middling within its 52-week range ($19-$24).

Source: YCharts

The company is currently guided by management to finish with EPS of between $0.94 and $0.99. If we use the midpoint of guidance, the resulting earnings multiple on the stock is 22.68X.

We see a number of problems with this multiple. Despite this being in line with the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 22.36X, the multiple is really difficult for us to justify. If we look at the company's past five years to factor in the expansion of its organic breads, EPS growth has still been virtually flat.

Source: YCharts

This multiple is within shouting distance of an overvalued S&P 500 trading at 25X earnings, despite it being heavily weighted with rapid growing tech companies. A more appropriate multiple for a slow-growing bread company would be at most 15X earnings, resulting in a more justifiable share price of $15.

To summarize, we will project what total returns could look like moving forward. Investors owning the stock at these prices will gain 3.4% from the company's dividend payout. If the company grows at a 2%-3% rate as forecasted by analysts, investors will net total returns of roughly 5%-7%, if we assume valuation remains constant. When we factor in the potential for PE compression (we are skeptical that 2%-3% earnings growth will sustain a 22X-23X multiple over the long term), an investment in Flowers Foods could be dead money, or even produce negative total returns for the short-intermediate term. For these reasons, it looks like the circumstances and valuation of Flowers Foods are all wrong.

