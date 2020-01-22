Yes, The U.S. Has Too Many Malls: Busting 3 Big Myths

While it may be possible to revitalize some struggling malls, many mall bulls are falling victim to a handful of myths propagated by overconfident mall REIT executives.

Some contrarian investors think that the current downturn is temporary and that low- and mid-tier malls can adapt relatively easily to become successful again.

Many U.S. malls (especially B and C malls) are struggling with falling traffic, leading to a surge in store closures.

There are more than 1,000 malls in the United States today. (Exact estimates vary based on how different analysts count.) However, many of them are struggling with rising vacancy rates and falling customer traffic. As a result, many analysts expect a wave of mall closures in the coming years. A widely-cited 2017 Credit Suisse study estimated that up to a quarter of U.S. malls could close by the end of 2022.

Some contrarian investors, as well as executives from mall REITs like Washington Prime Group (WPG) and CBL & Associates (CBL), disagree. While they may acknowledge that malls face transitory pressures, they believe it is relatively straightforward to overcome these headwinds by altering the tenant mix and repositioning weaker properties. As one Forbes article put it last year: "Shopping malls aren't dying - they're evolving."

In some cases, mall REITs can save struggling properties in a cost-effective manner through thoughtful redevelopment projects. Nevertheless, it's clear that there are far too many malls in the U.S. and that the mall sector would be a lot healthier if some of them closed.

My visits to six Sacramento-area malls last month (Arden Fair Mall, Country Club Plaza, Sunrise Mall, Westfield Galleria at Roseville, Yuba Sutter Mall, and County Fair Fashion Mall) demonstrated vividly that many malls no longer serve a useful purpose. In fact, three key myths are causing some mall bulls to underestimate the sector's challenges.

Myth 1: Malls just need to find their niche

Some investors make the mental mistake of classifying malls as either "upscale" or mass-market based on their sales productivity. That might make it seem like a mall with low sales per square foot would not be threatened by the presence of a nearby mall with high sales per square foot, because they simply appeal to different demographics.

In reality, the distinction is simply between high-traffic malls and low-traffic malls. It's true that malls with high traffic are more likely to attract upscale brands that are willing to pay high rents to reach affluent consumers. However, mass-market chains offering low price points also flock to these properties.

Historically, many of these mass-market brands have had stores in high- and low-traffic malls alike, even when those malls have served overlapping geographic areas. But with the rise of online shopping and declines in mall traffic (particularly to lower-tier malls), national retailers have less need to continue operating stores at malls with low sales per square foot: especially if there is a high-traffic mall nearby.

For example, Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights, California has been struggling mightily. Retail sales at the mall have fallen by 50% since 2006 and more than a quarter of its storefronts were empty as of last August, according to The Sacramento Bee. The mall suffers from many flaws, but by far the most significant is that it is sandwiched between Arden Fair and Roseville Galleria: two much stronger malls.

(Traffic is persistently weak at Sunrise Mall. Image source: Author.)

Sunrise Mall still has a number of national tenants, including Bath & Body Works, Champs Sports, The Children's Place, Claire's, Express, Foot Locker, GNC, Hot Topic, Journeys, Kay Jewelers, Lane Bryant, Lids, Spencer's, Tillys, Vans, Victoria's Secret, and Zumiez, among others. Yet all of these brands have at least one other store in the region, and most have stores at both Arden Fair and Roseville Galleria.

Thus, while the two "upscale" malls have plenty of upscale tenants (especially Roseville Galleria), they also have lots of stores catering to moderate-income consumers. There's no niche for another mall to fill in the 17-mile stretch between Arden Fair and Roseville Galleria. The best use of the Sunrise Mall property would probably involve tearing down most or all of the mall and building housing instead.

Myth 2: Being the only mall in town is a big deal

CBL & Associates and Washington Prime frequently note that they own many "only-game-in-town" malls. The implication is that while these properties generate low sales per square foot, they are good assets to own because there are no other malls for (in many cases) 50 miles or more.

This perspective wrongly assumes that every town that has a mall needs a mall. Between the rise of e-commerce and the growth of discount and off-price retailers, that clearly isn't true. People still need a place to shop in 2020, but it doesn't need to be a mall.

County Fair Fashion Mall in Woodland, California is the epitome of a mall that no longer serves a purpose. (As if to emphasize this point, the mall still sports multiple Gottschalks signs, even though that chain went out of business more than a decade ago.)

(Gottschalks went out of business in 2009, but the sign lives on at County Fair Fashion Mall. Image source: Author.)

There are still two anchors: a J.C. Penney store and a Walmart Neighborhood Market. (The latter doesn't have a mall entrance, though.) However, while there are a few local businesses in the mall interior, but most of it is vacant. As of late 2017, it was 30% leased, and things have gone downhill since then.

Admittedly, County Fair Fashion Mall is only 23 miles from Arden Fair Mall. However, that isn't really why it's dying. Just 2.5 miles away, there is a vibrant power center called Woodland Gateway, anchored by successful, growing big-box chains like Costco, Target, and Best Buy. In-line tenants include lots of restaurants and other shops that sometimes occupy malls, such as Ulta Beauty, Famous Footwear, Verizon and Sprint stores, and GNC.

Power centers are much cheaper to operate than traditional malls due to the lack of common space. As a general rule, they are better suited to serve small cities' retail needs than enclosed malls. In many small cities, being the only mall in town is no defense against the retail apocalypse.

Myth 3: Non-traditional uses will save malls

Another common talking point for mall REIT executives is that they are turning their properties into town centers rather than pure retail destinations. Executives at Washington Prime have been particularly vocal about shifting leasing activity towards non-apparel tenants, with a focus on dining, entertainment, fitness, and home furnishings stores. Other REITs like CBL and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) have used similar language.

However, there's a reason why most malls were originally built with several department stores as anchors and lots of apparel and accessories stores (along with some dining options) filling the in-line space. Well-known department stores drove lots of consumers looking to purchase apparel, accessories, and home goods to the mall. While the department stores themselves captured some of the resulting sales, in-line tenants were able to capitalize on this traffic as well. That enabled successful malls to charge high rents for in-line space.

(The parking lot is almost always busy at Sacramento's Arden Fair Mall. Image source: Author.)

By contrast, the non-traditional tenants being brought into malls to replace (or complement) department stores generally can't support such a vibrant ecosystem. For example, entertainment and fitness anchors may be bigger traffic drivers than department stores today, but it's not necessarily high-value traffic. Someone who comes to the mall to visit a trampoline park, go to the gym, or watch a movie is much less likely to buy something from an in-line retailer than someone who came to the mall to buy clothing or shoes or a watch.

Meanwhile, furniture retailers may be interested in the large spaces that many department stores are vacating, but they are poor traffic drivers. After all, people don't need to buy furniture very often.

Highlighting this fact, I observed surprisingly solid traffic in the wings anchored by struggling department stores Sears and J.C. Penney at Yuba Sutter Mall in Yuba City, California. The area near fast-growing off-price store Ross Dress for Less and the food court was also busy. By contrast, a wing anchored by Planet Fitness and a furniture store was virtually empty. Many of the in-line shops in that part of the mall had closed due to the lack of traffic.

(Planet Fitness and a furniture store haven't saved this wing of Yuba Sutter Mall. Image source: Author.)

Country Club Plaza in Sacramento demonstrates even more clearly that you usually can't fix a dying mall by bringing in non-traditional tenants. The mall's Gottschalks and Macy's anchors closed in 2009 and 2016, respectively. Now the mall's biggest tenants are a movie theater, a grocery store, a Planet Fitness gym, and an indoor trampoline park. Despite the wide variety of basic necessities, services, and experiences available, the mall interior is virtually deserted and most of the in-line spaces are vacant.

A delicate ecosystem

The most successful malls are extremely valuable assets because they are the dominant retail destinations for large trade areas. There are lots of retailers and restaurants vying for in-line space to capture sales from the numerous consumers who have come to the mall looking to buy various items. That keeps rents and occupancy high.

20 or 30 years ago, malls could do quite well without being regionally dominant. Even mid-tier malls had enough traffic to attract and retain a respectable selection of national tenants. Today, that's becoming increasingly difficult. In many cases, if these malls lose multiple department store anchors, they can never fully recover.

That's not to say that every low- and mid-tier mall will close. Many will survive by slashing rents and bringing in non-traditional tenants. But while that may generate enough revenue to keep the lights on, such properties won't generate nearly as much cash flow as they did when they were anchored by successful department stores.

Thus, investors need to take management projections at Washington Prime and CBL & Associates with a grain of salt. Both REITs mainly own malls that generate sales per square foot well below $500. While there will be ups and downs, NOI and cash flow from these properties is likely to continue declining over the long term, raising the risk that Washington Prime and CBL will eventually collapse under the weight of their heavy debt loads.

