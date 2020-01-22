Cresco Labs Is An Overlooked Player In Cannabis

Cresco has no debt. Short and long-term assets (about $200M) outstretch liabilities by $45M and $55M respectively. They operate in 11 states, control 18 production facilities, hold31 retail licenses.

I remain optimistic about Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF) (CSE: CL) since first writing about this vertically integrated, retail, and wholesale cannabis company a year ago. My investment group subsequently bought shares and are holding them. We are considering buying more again in the $6 range and holding for the long-term.

A share sells in the mid-$6 following dilution to fund M&A. Analysts are predicting a share to eventually sell for between $11.50 and $12.50. One claims CRLBF is undervalued by 20% (~$36). Here are my reasons for buying more shares and downsides for investors to consider.

No Debt Separates Cresco from Others

Cresco has no debt. Management studiously avoids amassing debt, unlike most other cannabis companies. It might not seem important now with low inflation and interest rates but the national debt tops $22T; any uptick in interest rates that will come one day is bound to stymie the cannabis industry's profits. CRLBF's short and long-term assets (about $200M) outstretch liabilities by $45M and $55M respectively.

On the downside, planting, growing, processing, formulating mixtures and types of products, distribution, and buying licenses make cannabis a cash-intensive industry. Great revenue growth has not yet led to profits or cash accumulation. Share prices falling ~57% during 2019 took the luster off the industry but that also makes it more difficult at low share prices to dilute shares to raise money. Lenders remain shy about doing business with cannabis companies while conservatives control the federal government.

Selling Assets and Value to Expand

Shareholders paid a hefty price on their holdings when Cresco last year offered shares and warrants driving down the share price to a low of $4.47 but today it seems like the timing and means were right strategies to raise cash. Cresco has also sold properties and leased them back to raise cash. The purpose? To pursue market share through acquisitions.

The company operates in 11 states, controls 18 production facilities, 31 retail licenses, and operates 21 dispensaries. Licenses are expensive. For instance, to get regulatory approval to operate as a vertically integrated company in New York, Cresco paid $32.5M in cash and +13.47M in shares with benchmarks.

Smart Retailers

Another reason I like Cresco is management runs the company like smart retailers. It is building a stable of national brands with 350 products and 5,000 SKUs. They cater to varying consumer tastes. Concomitantly, the company is in the wholesale business selling to others.

Cresco Labs is testing a free home delivery service of medical cannabis products in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Cresco is linking its name to the wellness industry craze opening cheery Sunnyside cannabis shops. They are opening in retail shopping locations. Stores are well-lit and appointed. Cresco sports an informative, easy to maneuver, user-friendly web site. It is reflective of management's relative youth and familiarity with interactive marketing.

The Reserve brand is top-quality cannabis. Remedi sells at more popular prices for a larger market. Edibles are from James Beard and Mindy Segal made with cannabis oils "at multiple potency levels." In addition to their own 21 dispensaries, Cresco Labs' products are sold wholesale and found in 700 other dispensaries nationwide. This drives revenue growth. Ten analysts following the stock are of the consensus that forecasted annual earnings growth is pegged at 130.6%. Revenue grew by 257.5% in the past twelve months.

It's Time to Show Us the Money

Cresco will likely become profitable if revenue growth continues in the next three years. In the meantime, the lack of profitability is worrisome. Cresco faces a significant risk; the company has less than one year of cash runway by not yet turning a profit. This is based on its current free cash flow and there is no way to predict the future from past experience because the company is relatively young.

Illinois legal recreational and medical pot sales continue to soar. Cannabis shortages are projected to continue for another year. Retailers cannot import cannabis across national and state borders. Shortages are acting as price supports especially for quality products. Talk about unionizing by Cresco employees is not an immediate threat to profitability from my own experience in owning a union shop in another industry. That's a different discussion.

I asked one of my sons won't street pot fill the gaps especially of it is sold at lower prices? He pointed out to me why street sales are not significant competition. First, consumers know where to buy legal pot but street pot requires finding a dealer. Second, "street pot" is not of consistent quality and strength. It varies dealer to dealer,

day-to-day. Third, street pot has a serious unknown-it might be laced with dangerous chemicals. Dispensary bought cannabis is made according to formulas and samples are regularly tested. There will always be a market for street pot because there are more dealers. Less travel is required. Street pot sells for less. Knockoffs have their place in the market, he says, but name brands define quality and consistency.

Finally, there are risks. Four more years of a conservative federal government is likely to leave the banking system and credit card companies unfriendly to cannabis companies. Red states might slow the legalization of medical and recreational marijuana putting a damper on revenue growth companies need to turn a profit. Warnings from medical quarters about dangers from marijuana smoking, edibles, and extracts might eventually take hold among the more adult public.

The Hallelujah Moment

Investing in the cannabis business is no longer a fad or flash-in-the-pan. Its use and availability are part of the culture stretching across races, religious affiliations, genders, and age groups. Cresco Lab's Hallelujah moment came when Illinois legalized weed; long lines of customers and runs on inventories championed the cause. Cresco is plowing revenues into company expansion of outlets and products. It now needs to concentrate on cutting costs of operations after several acquisitions. Management needs to hold back on. M&As and build cash reserves for operations.

The general public holds 97% of the shares, insiders perhaps 2%, and institutions a sliver of shares. Retail investors with a conservative streak might feel safer investing in cannabis ETFs. Be aware none of the top five have their significant shareholdings in CRLBF. Do not expect CRLBF share price to jump any time soon. It may claw its way back to about $8 following the overall market trend or may plop back but Cresco is in an advantageous position to benefit from surging recreational cannabis sales in Cresco based states. Cresco is a buy (and hold) for investors with a high-risk tolerance constitution.

