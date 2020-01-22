Schlumberger: Setting The Stage For Outperformance

The company will continue to capitalize on the increase in E&P CapEx in the international markets where its revenues, profits, and margins will likely improve.

A number of oilfield service providers might struggle this year as shale oil producers scale back drilling activity but Schlumberger (SLB) will likely continue doing well. The Houston, Texas-based company will likely grow earnings and improve its profit margins as it implements a new strategy in North America and benefits from the recovery in international markets. I think Schlumberger stock could outperform this year.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Earnings Recap

The fourth quarter of last year was a difficult period for the oilfield services companies as the slump in the US shale activity pushed the industry's margins and profits lower. But Schlumberger, which benefits from having significant operations outside of North America where the business environment has been improving, delivered solid quarterly results. The company has posted a 1% increase in revenues on a year-over-year basis to $8.23 billion and an 8% increase in adjusted income to $0.39 per share.

The company benefited from strong growth outside of North America. Its total revenues from North America dropped by 13% but its impact got offset by an 8% increase reported from the international markets. Schlumberger also aggressively reduced costs in North America to protect margins which also had a positive impact on earnings.

Schlumberger also generated strong levels of cash flow from operations of $2.3 billion and ended the period with free cash flows (or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditures) of $1.5 billion. The company used the free cash flows to fund dividends and buybacks.

Looking Ahead

The oil price environment remains weak as the US benchmark WTI crude continues to hover between $57 to $59 a barrel. Oil climbed to more than $63 a barrel at the start of this year after a top Iranian general died in a US airstrike in Iraq but prices fell back to under $60 a barrel after the threats of war and oil supply disruption dissipated. The weak oil prices have forced many US shale drillers to reduce drilling activity, slash capital expenditures and concentrate on improving free cash flows. As a result, the growth in shale oil production is slowing down and will likely decelerate further in 2020.

The US Energy Information Administration has forecast a 900,000 bpd increase in US crude oil production in 2020, down from 1.3 million bpd in 2019 which was lower than 1.6 million bpd in 2020. However, several industry experts, including Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield and the former EOG Resources (EOG) CEO and the current head of Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Mark Papa, are expecting bigger drops in production. Schlumberger's CEO Olivier Le Peuch has said that the US production growth will "slow significantly in 2020 and fall well short of last year's growth, due to heightened capital discipline and a resulting drop in activity."

In this environment, the demand for fracking services will weaken. The pricing levels will drop as the oilfield service providers compete for drilling contracts in a slowing market. The industry's profits, as well as margins, will come under pressure. But instead of chasing revenues, Schlumberger will be focusing on improving margins. The company will be working on an asset-light business model, reducing its facility footprint, aggressively cutting costs, and aligning its operations more closely with key customers and in major oil and gas producing regions. The company will further pare the OneStim hydraulic fracturing business, which is the single largest element of its North America portfolio, to make this unit more profitable. Schlumberger will reduce its total available fracking fleet capacity by 50%. The company is also planning to either halt or divest some business units. I think the company might continue reporting double-digit drops in North America revenues in the future. It could also end up losing market share to smaller competitors. But the company should be able to improve its profit margins.

A vast majority of oilfield services companies might struggle with shrinking revenues and earnings as the US shale production growth decelerates in 2020. However, Schlumberger, unlike most of its peers, benefits from having significant exposure to the international markets where it is the dominant player. Unlike North America, the international markets are finally growing as oil and gas producers increase expenditure and drilling activity climbs after four years of declines. This fueled the company's revenues and earnings growth in Q4-2019 and I believe the positive trend will likely continue in 2020.

Schlumberger has witnessed an increase in exploration activity, offshore operations, and digital transformation in the international markets. The resurgence is being led by the major international oil companies and large independent exploration and production companies. Some of that increase in activity is being led by US-based companies, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Hess Corp. (HES) who have started producing oil from the Liza field in offshore Guyana. Schlumberger has witnessed high-single-digit growth in nearly all international markets and double-digit growth in some regions.

In Q4-2019, Schlumberger witnessed a 5% year-over-year increase in revenues from Latin America, 9% growth in the Middle East & Asia, and a 10% increase in the Europe/CIS/Africa region. The company has forecast mid-single-digit growth in exploration and production expenditures in the international markets in 2020. I expect this growth in international E&P CapEx to continue to fuel Schlumberger's revenue and earnings growth.

What I also like about Schlumberger is that it is experiencing high-quality growth in the international markets, meaning the revenue growth is being accompanied by margin expansion. The company has reported an increase in international margins in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter, which is the first sequential improvement in margins since 2014. As a result, the company's margins rose by 100 basis points in H2-2019 from H1-2019.

I expect Schlumberger's overall margins expansion to accelerate in 2020 as the company posts higher margins in both international markets as well as in North America. The company's earnings could continue climbing. It will also likely keep generating free cash flows as it keeps a tight lid on spending levels. Schlumberger has forecast $1.7 billion of CapEx for 2020, the same as last year, although I expect the company to divert some capital away from North America to the more lucrative international markets. The company will likely report higher margins, growing levels of earnings, and free cash flows at a time when many other oilfield services providers would be struggling due to the slowdown in shale output. Due to this superior performance, Schlumberger stock will likely outperform its peers.

Schlumberger stock rose by 11.4% last year, even as the broader oilfield services industry (OIH) fell by 5.56%. The company's shares should continue doing well in 2020. Schlumberger stock is currently trading 10.2x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd), higher than the sector median of 7.06x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. At this price, I would rate Schlumberger as a hold and a buy on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.