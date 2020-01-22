Motorola: Potential Growth And High Valuation

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is transitioning from being a low-margin equipment vendor to a provider of software and managed services for mission-critical communications. It may grow considerably due to a ban on Chinese video gear and to greater demand for technological support from the public safety sector. Whether that justifies its currently high valuation will be dealt with below.

The competitive landscape for Motorola in the U.S. has become considerably less cluttered over the course of the past year, as a ban on federal agencies acquiring equipment from several Chinese companies took effect in August. The companies in question are Dahua (OTCPK:DHUA), Hikvision, Huawei, Hytera, and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) (OTCPK:ZTCOY). The ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute, and increasing wariness of using Chinese technology for fear it could compromise national security, led to this ban and a deadline of August 2020 for all federal contractors to have no business dealings with these five Chinese technology suppliers.

The ban on Hytera, the largest supplier of PMR systems used by police forces, is a particular boost for Motorola, which has been engaged in legal action over Hytera's alleged infringement of Motorola patents since 2017. Motorola is thus able to provide their own systems, which have received high praise from law enforcement. Recently, Motorola unveiled two systems designed to work in concert: Vigilant BallisticSearch, a ballistics analysis program and Vigilant CrimeSearch, a crime pattern analysis program. Combined, these programs have proven their worth to Sergeant Clinton Ivey of the North Charleston Police Department, who stated the following in October 2019:

Crime gun intelligence is critical to our ability to uncover associations and identify non-obvious relationships between incidents...During our first meeting, we asked Motorola Solutions if they could show us one test fire and one scene-collected round that was found at a homicide scene the prior day on the Vigilant BallisticSearch Image Capture Station. When utilizing the station, it was clear, with the images captured, that it was probable that these two exhibits were fired from the same weapon. Both exhibits were then submitted to the State Lab and were confirmed. From this information, a charge of homicide was then placed on the known suspect. We look forward to the installation of Vigilant BallisticSearch in the near future.

An endorsement like that will resound around police forces across the United States as they look to alternatives for the now-banned Hytera products. And a reduced competitive environment in tandem with well-regarded products should see Motorola close what has been a profitable year hitherto with excellent overall results and sets it up quite nicely going forward. Indeed, with earnings per share over the next five years projected to be 10.23%, it is not fanciful to see the trend of progressively increasing revenue and net income exhibited in the current financial year continue.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 1.66 billion 151 million Q2 1.86 billion 207 million Q3 1.99 billion 267 million Total 5.51 billion 625 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Motorola's investor relations page.

Current shareholders are poised to benefit from Motorola's increased growth prospects too - the dividend, which has been raised consecutively for nine years, is set to continue being raised with a payout ratio of 30.01%. Management's ability to extract profits from revenue is testified to by an operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 20.90%, and that shareholders are a priority for management is testified to by a 91.83% return on equity (trailing twelve months).

The balance sheet is an area of concern with respect to long-term finances, as negative equity of -$1.09 billion is not a comforting figure against long-term debt of $5.61 billion. However, the projected growth and ongoing profitability of Motorola will provide an opportunity to repair this. Short-term finances are in better shape, as total current liabilities of $3.66 billion are offset handily by total current assets of $4.13 billion, cash-on-hand worth $1.14 billion, and total accounts receivable of $2.33 billion.

So, we have an established company with an increased competitive advantage and improved growth prospects, combined with a manageable balance sheet. Motorola the business seems like a better-than-average prospect - what of Motorola the stock?

Currently, Motorola trades at a share price of $176.12 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and offers a dividend yield of 1.45%. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 25.46, and the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.90%. This suggests that Motorola is currently overvalued, but is that so?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.09 (31.37 / 15 = 2.09) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $84.27 (176.12 / 2.09 = 84.27). Then, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.23 (31.37 / 25.46 = 1.23) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $143.19 (176.12 / 1.23 = 143.19).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.31 (1.90 / 1.45 = 1.31) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for the fair value of $134.44 (176.12 / 1.31 = 134.44). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $120.63 (84.27 + 143.19 + 134.44 / 3 = 120.63). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is currently overvalued by 46%.

Some investors will look to Motorola's growth prospects and see a premium price as justified, but a 46% premium leaves me somewhat cool on considering this as a prospective investment. Current shareholders should, by all means, hold on to Motorola as it looks as though they will benefit from it, but the current valuation makes me hesitant to call Motorola a buy at this time.

