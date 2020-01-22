First Bancorp: The Best Bank In Virginia

The shares are rarely publicly traded despite 8.2 million outstanding with most transaction between private individuals facilitated by the company rather than through the pink sheets.

First Bancorp (OTCPK:FBLV) is a 21 branch community bank based in Lebanon, Virginia, which primarily serves southwestern Virginia with additional branches extending northeast through the Shenandoah Valley and southward into far northeastern Tennessee.

First Bancorp may well be the best community banking institution in Virginia. The company's record of operating performance, notable even among well performing community banks, achieved largely through incremental and organic growth and expansion, has earned the company accolades within the banking industry on several occasions:

Source: First Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

In this more graphically focused article which briefly deviates from our more common analytical approach, we provide a broad initial overview for investors interested in unusual opportunities as a basis for understanding our view that First Bancorp is one of (if not the) best banks in Virginia. The intent is to provide a basis for intrepid investors to pursue further independent research.

It's necessary to note that although the company has a stock symbol and is quoted on the pink sheets, the shares rarely trade in this forum and the quotation readily available online is quite stale. This is unusual, especially for a company with 8.2 million shares outstanding and a reportedly $574 million market capitalization, even with a large number of the company's shares held by a small number of individuals. Instead, the majority of the company's shares - insofar as they trade at all - are traded through private transactions between purchasers and sellers. First Bancorp maintains a list of interested buyers and sellers as a service to facilitating private transactions although the bank does not directly participate in these exchanges. Individuals interested in the prospect of acquiring shares should contact the company.

However, given the company's impressive record and persistent organic growth, adventuresome investors may still find the bank appealing despite the high valuation.

Operating Performance

First Bancorp has a stellar operating record with consistent growth in earnings per share and book value over the last several years and, indeed, long beyond the last five years which we focus on here to outline the company's performance. The company's earnings per share growth over the last four years has been close to 10% although this has certainly benefited from the reduction in the corporate tax rate. In the meantime, dividends have nearly doubled, growing at a compound annual rate approaching 18%, while book value has grown at a compound annual rate just under 8%.

Source: First Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

The company's performance is driven by consistent growth - largely organic - in the company's deposits, loans, and shareholders' equity.

Source: First Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

Notably, the company's deposits and loans have been closely matched as the company has been able to effectively deploy growth in deposits into the communities served by the bank.

Source: First Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

The ability to efficiently deploy deposits into loans rather than relying on investment securities has boosted the company's operating performance with a sustained return on assets and return on equity above those of most banks in our community banking research universe, despite maintaining an average equity to assets ratio over 10%.

Source: First Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

This is somewhat unusual since many community banks with higher than average returns on equity often have lower equity to asset ratios which support higher returns on equity even as return on assets is closer to the community banking sector. The fundamental takeaway is the company's consistently above average operating performance in combination with a strong capital position.

The combination of factors, along with a modestly rising dividend payout ratio, has allowed the company to drive dividend growth.

Source: First Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

The growth in loans has not come at a notable cost in asset quality. The company's nonaccrual loans are mere 0.2% of total loans while past due and nonaccrual loans combined are less than 1.0% of total loans.

Source: First Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

The company's allowance for loan losses thus fully covers not only the company's nonaccrual loans but also all past due loans, resulting in a high coverage ratio for the bank. In addition, the company has been highly successful over the last few years recovering previous losses on loans. In fact, recoveries have actually exceeded charge-offs in each of the last two years.

The bottom line is that First Bancorp is (and has been for some time) firing on all cylinders with consistent growth in deposits and loans, good matching of deposits with higher yielding loans (versus investment securities), respectable asset quality and risk management, etc., all while generating above average returns on equity.

A Focus on Organic Growth

First Bancorp's growth has historically been organic rather than through acquisitions. The bank has developed a philosophy towards the business and growth that has generated exceptional results over the long term and promises to do so well into the future.

First Bancorp did complete one small acquisition in the past but given the experience has since determined that organic growth is the right path forward for the company, so future acquisitions, while possible on a selective basis, should not be a significant driver of growth.

Management Transition

W. Mark Nelson, formerly the company's chief financial officer, has since taken over the chief executive officer role from company founder William Hayter. We feel compelled to note in speaking with him about the company the depth of enthusiasm and knowledge about the bank was remarkable - sufficiently so for us to take note of a connection to the bank and the role that is rare in the financial world.

Insider Ownership

A large proportion - just over 40% of the company's outstanding shares - are held by five shareholders each of which have roughly equal shares in the range of 7%-9%. However, even for a company with such high insider ownership, the outstanding share count (roughly 8 million shares) would suggest more trading activity than is reflected in the public markets. The lack of public market trading, even on the pink sheets, is indicative of the tendency of shareholders to hold on to their shares.

Limited Liquidity

Indeed, while the company's shares are technically listed in the pink sheets market, they are, in reality, essentially privately traded directly between individuals. The company maintains, as a courtesy to shareholders, a list of interested buyers to whom shares can be sold by current shareholders. However, as may be expected, the effective volume is incredibly small relative to the number of outstanding shares - close to 8 million - even considering the handful of large individual shareholders. The company has informed us that the volume of transactions in shares over the last few years has been in the range of 20,000 shares per year - less than a quarter percent of the outstanding shares each year - with a higher than typical 100,000 in the last calendar year.

Valuation

The limited liquidity and strong organic performance of the bank has resulted in a rather high valuation of the company in private transactions. According to the bank, the most recent private transactions in the company's shares have occurred at a valuation in the range of $70.00 per share despite the publicly quoted (and rarely used) market quotation found by searching the company's ticker symbol. The valuation represents a rather steep premium to the company's book value which results in a high effective price-to-earnings multiple. In our view, a more reasonable value for a bank of this particular performance would likely be in the range of $45.00 per share, plus or minus a few dollars depending on various factors, which is well below the most recent transactions. However, opportunities such as First Bancorp are not particularly common and, for those willing to hold the shares in the long term and bear the illiquidity risk, the higher valuation may still appeal to specific investors.

Conclusion

First Bancorp is perhaps the best bank in Virginia though the valuation is, from our perspective, more than reflective of the company's strong historical and likely similarly strong future performance. It's certainly somewhat outside the realm of community banks which we generally address due to the limited accessibility of the shares but not beyond our research universe as we do also invest directly in community banks rather than solely through public markets. The company is closely held in the classical sense of the term with trading virtually all done privately through direct sales facilitated by the company.

However, more adventurous investors able to assume the illiquidity risk associated with the company's shares may find the company to be an unusually attractive very long-term investment even at a marked premium to the company's book value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.