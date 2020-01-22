MercadoLibre: A Great Business Without A Favorable Entry Point

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is a phenomenal business providing both digital payment capabilities and an e-commerce platform to consumers and businesses within the fast-growing Latin American market. The business has been one that I've held for a while as part of my Project $1M portfolio and, in fact, is one of the five great businesses I'd never sell. Investors in MercadoLibre over the past five years have been handsomely rewarded, with the business returning almost 35% annualized over this period. While the core business itself is in excellent health and continues to benefit from strong secular tailwinds, investors entering at current prices have very little margin for error.

What a difference a couple of months makes! In November 2019, an emerging entry point into MercadoLibre presented itself for investors, with the business dramatically selling off to a low of $480 per share on the back of a broader sell-off in growth stocks as well as MercadoLibre's own troubles with a spike in writeoffs from its new consumer lending business. Unfortunately, for investors considering a new position in the name, that brief window to purchase has now been firmly closed, with the stock currently trading at almost $675 per share, up well over 40% in the last three months.

Preeminent way to play digital commerce and electronic payments in LATAM

I view MercadoLibre as the best way for investors to play the growth in both digital commerce and electronic payments in the high-growth market of Latin America. While there may be other fintech players in Latin America, such as PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS), there are a few players that have the dominance and scale and have amassed such a strong user base as MercadoLibre.

With over 300 million registered users and a base of 400 million people that are Internet-enabled users in Latin America, MercadoLibre has over 75% of addressable market as registered users on its e-commerce platform. The latent network effects in this business from such a strong user base are so dominant that MercadoLibre consistently tops site rankings for the e-commerce portal, which users in the region access, and has had quite a dominant lead over players such as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) for quite a length of time. While Amazon has certainly been making noises around a more aggressive entry in Latin America, thus far, it's largely failed to dent MercadoLibre's dominance.

MELI has prospered, if not thrived, in spite of the perilous state of some of the economies that it serves in the region. It has managed to post revenue growth rates in its e-commerce business north of 90% in spite of rampant inflation in Argentina and high unemployment in Brazil, both key markets for the business. What's even more impressive about MELI's growth story is the culture of innovation that its founders have been able to imbibe in the business, which has spawned additional offerings that reinforce MELI's strong network effects and value proposition to its core user base.

Marcos Galperin, founder and CEO of MELI, has a significant equity stake of nearly 10% in the business, worth several billion dollars. Not only is his equity interest aligned with investors, but he has also continued to bring a continuous growth culture into MercadoLibre's business by introducing payments capabilities, logistics, and now, consumer lending as additional services, which MercadoLibre is successfully monetizing.

Of these newer businesses, digital payments is arguably the most mature and successful business and may even overtake the core e-commerce platform as a growth driver for MercadoLibre going forward. Mercado Pago, MELI's payment business, transacts over $7.5B in quarterly payment volume. While traditionally much of this volume has been captive, "on platform" volume, MercadoLibre has done an exceptional job in making Mercado Pago the digital payment standard in Latin America, with significant off platform now flowing through Mercado Pago. In fact, 2019 saw Mercado Pago transact more in off-line payment volume than it did through MercadoLibre's e-commerce platform. Digital payments are not only critical to ensure the stickiness of the MercadoLibre e-commerce platform to users, but may also ultimately be more valuable to investors, given some of the payments partnerships that MELI has now put in place.

Deepening commercial integration with PayPal is promising

MercadoLibre and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have recently taken significant commercial steps to deepen the investment partnership that exists between them. PayPal made a sizable investment of $750M in MercadoLibre in early 2019, which teased at significant commercial linkages in due course.

The first wave of this integration was highlighted in late 2019, with PayPal announcing that it will be a payment option in the Mercado Pago online checkout as well as in the MercadoLibre marketplace for cross-border purchases. More significantly, Mercado Pago will be a payment option for PayPal merchants globally, with PayPal's Xoom product being integrated into Mercado Pago to allow Mercado Pago users to receive remittances.

This deepening commercial integration with PayPal is significant for MELI as it increases the utility of Mercado Pago, as well as allowing Mercado Pago to potentially scale globally. It also teases at the question of whether such deep product integration between MercadoLibre and PayPal will ultimately pave the way for PayPal to increase its investment over time into something more strategic. Wallet-level checkout level functionality is not something that's done lightly, with users becoming accustomed to certain payment modalities over time. If the integration is successful and drives increased volumes and utility for both parties, then taking steps to make this permanent may be a mutually desired outcome.

Valuation is the only downside

While everything is humming along smoothly from a business perspective for MercadoLibre, the only major downside to investors considering a new position in the company is a rather expensive valuation. The strong share price appreciation over the past few months has put MELI not only at a significant valuation premium to its listed peers but also at a premium to its own historic valuation.

MELI is heavily investing in its business growth with respect to ongoing user acquisition and platform marketing as well as investments in upgraded logistics capabilities. As such, price to earnings ratios aren't the best way to evaluate the valuation of the business. However, even on a price to sales multiple, MercadoLibre currently trades at over 15 times current sales, almost a 50% premium to its five-year average. In fact, compared to listed peers, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Amazon, MELI also trades fairly expensively, with Alibaba sporting a price to sales ratio of nine times sales, and Amazon having a price to sales ratio of just 3.5 times sales.

Concluding thoughts

MercadoLibre is an excellent business which is well-positioned to continue to ride the long-term secular trends in consumer spending growth and digital commerce in the fast-growing Latin American region. The company has established a strong position with significant network effects through servicing a majority of internet-enabled consumers in the region. This is a position that the company will further extend and deepen via strategic partnerships with the likes of PayPal. Unfortunately, current valuations are relatively expensive for investors considering a new position, and those that are looking to invest would be better served looking for a lower entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, AMZN, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.