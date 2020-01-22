A Fundamental Charting Analysis Of The Dow Jones Industrial Average - Part III

Back to Part II

Introduction

Prior to this series, we published “An Introduction to Fundamental Charting” that explains how our Friedrich algorithm can take any list of stocks, indices, or specific portfolios and analyze each, both on Main Street and Wall Street, using some unique free cash flow ratios. To fully understand our fundamental charting methods, it may be worthwhile to take a look at that linked article.

Part I included the first ten component stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DIA). Part II included ratings and charts on the next nine stocks and this article will include the final ten stocks along with a comprehensive table listing the 29 stocks available (DOW is not since the algorithm requires a full year of financial results which do not exist yet since the company was a product of a split-up earlier in the year).

The aim of this series is to provide readers with an introduction to the use of fundamental charting using our Main Street versus Wall Street free cash flow analysis. We also want to give readers the opportunity to assess whether the index is overbought or oversold and to what extent, if any, the index (taken as a whole) could extend its record bull market trend.

How To Read Fundamental Charts

The white line is the Wall Street price per share (market price) and the yellow line is the Main Street price per share (estimated fair value). The red line is the sell price (where the risk of holding outweighs the future potential benefit) and the green line is the bargain price.

The Main Street price is the key to this system as it's the center point of our analysis. The bargain price (green line) is always 66% of the Main Street price and the sell price (red line) is always 166% of the Main Street price. The Wall Street prices you see in each chart are the fiscal year-end prices for each company, except for the TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) which represents the prices on the day each analysis is done.

Analyzing The Component Stocks

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer is showing a comparable pattern to the Merck analysis we gave above, as it has shown a very similar roller-coaster pattern on Main Street. But despite these facts, its share price has broken below its bargain line and is thus considered “Oversold” according to Friedrich.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clearly, there is a disconnect in how Wall Street views the shares of Procter & Gamble and the reality of its Main Street price action based upon free cash flow analysis. Procter & Gamble is therefore “Overbought” according to Friedrich.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers has been a rock-solid performer on Main Street and has been in bargain territory for most of the last decade under analysis. TRV's shares are “Oversold” according to Friedrich.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), UNH has been an amazing performer on Wall Street and Main Street since Friedrich first ranked it a “strong buy” in 2010-2012. Its share price on Wall Street has shot up since then, but unlike Microsoft, UNH is still considered a “Hold” by Friedrich.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Main Street performance has been basically flat over the last decade, while its Wall Street price has about doubled. Friedrich considers United Technologies shares a “Weak Hold.”

Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa like UNH and Microsoft has been an amazing performer on Wall Street since it got a “Strong Buy” signal from Friedrich in 2011, but it is unfortunately currently ranked as “Overbought” by Friedrich. I say unfortunately because Visa is a large position in our Friedrich Portfolios. We will continue to hold it in our portfolios despite this fact, because as a rule we continue to hold all positions until we get what we call a “Negative Catalyst” after an “Overbought” signal is triggered. By this we mean that the stock is on our sell list and is ready to be sold, but we either need a bad earnings report or for management to do something dumb in order to sell it. So just because a stock becomes “Overbought” does not mean it is automatically sold. It requires an “Overbought” + a “Negative Catalyst” in order for us to do so. Our back-testing has shown this sell strategy to work well, as has our real-time model portfolio results.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon’s Main Street valuation has improved over the last decade after being a mess in 2010-2012, but is just considered an average stock holding by Friedrich, especially when compared to its main competitor AT&T (NYSE:T), about which you can read our article HERE. Friedrich considers Verizon to be a “Hold.”

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens has not done very well on Main Street over the last decade, but management has been able to improve its Main Street price since its low in 2014. In 2019, the company’s Wall Street price matched its bargain price level for a brief period of time and then went up soon afterwards. But if you look at the company’s datafile below, you will see that Friedrich has a pass on the company as WARNINGS have been showing up over the last few years.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Though Walmart’s Main Street price action has been far from impressive over the last decade, Wall Street seems to have classified it as an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) type company, because of its high growth internet operations. What will become of that impression is anyone’s guess, but in the meantime, Walmart is ranked as “Overbought” by Friedrich.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil's shares have basically been dead money on Wall Street (except for the dividend) and its price action has been even worse on Main Street. There is not much good that one can say from looking at its chart above. Friedrich ranks it as “Overbought.”

Summary Table

Now that we have finished our analysis, here is a table summary of what we have presented in the charts above.

Conclusion

In conclusion, from our analysis above, we have shown that the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index is no longer "Oversold" like it was in 2011, but at the same time is not "Overbought" either, despite the huge run-up in the Dow Jones Average since its low of 2009. Ten years is a long time to have a Bull Market without a bear market correction, but according to our research, many components of the Dow Jones Industrial average are still in a "Hold" range. Therefore, this Bull Market has room to run. No one can ever tell you for how long that run may be, but what we can tell you is that it can do so because Main Street's price growth continues to be quite strong. If you have any questions on what you have read here, please ask them in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

