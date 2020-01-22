Platinum: A 20%+ Sell-Off Later This Year Cannot Be Ruled Out

Our Q1-20 target for PPLT is at $103 per share, representing a 7% upside potential.

We become cautious on PPLT beyond Q1 because the fundamental picture is not essentially supportive and platinum’s spec positioning is overstretched on the long side like in summer 2016.

The positive macro, the tailwinds from the palladium massive rally, and the friendly seasonality are likely to exert upward pressure on PPLT in the near term.

PPLT is in a robust uptrend, having rallied around 7% since the start of the year, in line with our constructive outlook for platinum.

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

PPLT is in a robust uptrend, having rallied around 7% since the start of the year, in line with our constructive outlook for platinum.

We remain bullish on PPLT in the near term, with a Q1-target of $103 per share, considering the positive macro backdrop for the precious metals, positive tailwinds from the massive rally in palladium (+30% already this year, after a 51% gain in 2019), and favorable seasonal patterns.

However, we become cautious on PPLT beyond Q1 because the fundamental picture is not essentially supportive and platinum's spec positioning is overstretched on the long side, which suggests that an unwinding is very likely later this year like it was the case in Q3/Q4 2016.

Any sell-off >20% in 2020 would be viewed as a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM, PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The Fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery**, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators raised their net long position in Nymex platinum in the week to January 14, to the tune of 112,200 oz, representing about 2% of open interest. The Nynex platinum spot price strengthened by 1.1% over the corresponding period.

Platinum's spec positioning is overstretched on the long side due to the massive wave of speculative buying 2019, which absorbed around 30% of global supply.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

As the chart above shows, the net spec length in Nymex platinum is at 100% of its max position over the past 5 years, a similar configuration as that in July/August 2016. If history is any guide, this excessively long positioning is unsustainable and likely to reverse in the months ahead, which, in turn, should push platinum spot prices lower. In 2016, platinum spot prices dropped by around 20% over the next three months after the net spec length reached 100% of its max position in July.

We view the risk of a speculative unwinding in Q2 as elevated because the seasonality turns negative. In the very short term, however, speculative buying pressure could continue until the positioning peak completes.

Implications for PPLT: The current spec positioning in platinum is bullish in the very near term but makes us cautious beyond Q1. PPLT could continue to rally over the next month or so due to positive speculative flows (driven by momentum) but a sell-off is likely beyond Q1.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors resumed their platinum buying in the week to January 17, to the tune of 10,000 oz. The platinum spot price rallied strongly 4.9% over the corresponding period.

According to most consultancies, platinum ETF demand in 2020 is unlikely to come close to that in 2019. Last year, ETF investors bought a record of 900,000 oz, absorbing around 11% of global supply.

Although the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) does not specifically forecast ETF demand for 2020, its demand model suggests that ETF demand should be negative this year. To put it differently, platinum ETF holdings should shrink this year.

Source: WPIC

The WPIC expects investment demand to contract to 525 koz in 2020 from 1.2 moz in 2019, a YoY decline of 56%.

In contrast to the WPIC, we believe that investors will continue to favor platinum in their precious metal allocation, considering that the substantial divergence between the platinum and the palladium price should ultimately shift fundamental dynamics in the PGM markets.

Source: WPIC

Having said that, we do not believe that ETF buying in 2020 will be able to counterbalance the negative effect from a speculative unwinding, which we think is likely later this year.

Implications for PPLT: While we believe that ETF demand for platinum will remain positive this year, we think that its positive impact on PPLT will be more than offset by the negative impact from speculative selling.

Closing thoughts

The strong rally in PPLT so far this year comes in line with our constructive outlook for platinum over the near term. The positive macro, the tailwinds from the palladium massive rally, and the friendly seasonality are likely to exert further upward pressure on PPLT in the near term.

Beyond Q1, however, we view the risk of a sell-off as elevated because spec positioning is excessively stretched on the long side and fundamentals (ex-investment) are rather weak. In this context, a sell-off >20% cannot be ruled out at some point this year in case of a spec unwinding. We would view such a sell-off as a long-term buying opportunity.

Our Q1-20 target for PPLT is at $103 per share.

