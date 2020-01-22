Omnicom's 7% Total Yield Will Result In An Annual 11.5% Total Return For Shareholders

Omnicom's dividends per share have grows faster than the dividends paid out by significant amounts due to the buybacks. This will continue in the future.

This includes an 8.3% annual CAGR and a dividend yield of 3.2%. That works out to an annual total return of 11.5%. It also represents a 7% total yield annually and an 8.3% annual gain.

Based on my estimates, if these trends continue, the stock is worth 27% more than its present price, or $101.94 per share.

Its FCF margins are real. They average around 11%. OMC puts its FCF to good use. It spends 37.5% of FCF on buybacks and 35.4% on dividends.

Omnicom's ability to generate cash flow and its follow on buybacks will lead to a significantly higher stock price.

Omnicom's 7% Total Yield From Buybacks And Dividends Will Push The Stock Higher

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), the NYC-based advertising and public relations (and much more) company, is a huge generator of free cash flow ("FCF"). That is what interests me more than anything. It uses the FCF to mostly pay out dividends and buy back its own stock.

On top of this, the OMC stock is very cheap. It trades for 13.4 times earnings, 8.6 times EV to EBITDA, and has a 9.65 FCF yield. Its 3.24% dividend yield, combined with the 3.59% buyback yield, gives it a 6.8% total yield.

I estimate that OMC stock is worth $101.94, or 27% more than today's price. This article will describe my methodology.

The Consistent FCF History And Margins Augur Well For OMC Stock

There is simply no question that OMC has shown a consistent history of FCF generation for the past 10 years. Moreover, the company has consistently produced 10%+ FCF margins. You can see these points in the chart and table below:

You can see that, on average, the company generates 11% FCF margins. I will use this in the forecasts for the valuation of OMC stock.

FCF Uses: Buybacks And Dividends Galore

Omnicom has consistently bought back shares and paid out dividends. In fact, in the last nine months alone, ending September, the company has generated $1.2 billion in FCF and returned over $960 million in share repurchases and dividends to shareholders.

Let's look at that history more carefully. It will help us estimate the future value of Omnicom.

Here is the history of Omnicom's buybacks as a percentage of its FCF:

The average buyback percentage of FCF used over the past two years is 37.4%.

Moreover, the company pays out a similar, but slightly smaller percentage of FCF in dividends:

You can see that the average over the past two years was 35.7%.

The main point of both these charts is that OMC does not overspend its FCF on buybacks and dividends. The two add up to less than 77% of FCF over the past several years. The company has used the difference to either pay down debt or accumulate cash.

In fact, its net debt has fallen 14% in the past two years to from $3.1 billion to $2.67 billion. That is on top of the increasing dividends and buybacks.

Shares Have Fallen Dramatically As A Result Of The Buybacks

The bottom line, of all of the FCF spending, is that net shares outstanding have fallen dramatically.

You can see this in the chart I have prepared below:

Based on my estimates, I believe that the total number of shares have fallen 23.7% over the past 10 years. And I believe that, by 2020 year-end, the total number of shares will have fallen 26% cumulatively.

In the past nine years, since the end of 2010 to the end of 2019 (using my estimate for year-end shares), the average annual drop in shares is 3%.

We can use that to estimate the future value of OMC stock.

Valuation Of OMC Stock

I came up with two methods of devising a valuation for OMC stock. The second method builds on the work of the first method. The first uses an FCF Yield model. The second is a dividend yield model.

I estimated that the average annual rise in sales in the past 9 years, including 2020, is 1.5%. In addition, the average FCF margin is 11.1%.

You can see this in the tables below:

So, based on this, I decided to project out sales, FCF, buybacks, and dividends for the next three years:

This shows that I project out FCF based on its average margin of 11.1%. I also used an 8.6% FCF margin to project out the company's market value. This is 90% of today's FCF yield, as I expect the favorable metrics for the stock will push up the FCF yield. Next, I estimated the number of shares outstanding after the projected buybacks (using 37.4% of FCF). Note that I estimated that the buyback price would rise a minimum of 10% per year.

The bottom line is the OMC stock price will be worth $106.12 in three years. Using a 5% present value factor, that makes it worth $91.67 today.

The second method builds on this. I use the estimated dividends in the future and estimated dividend yield to project out OMC's market value. Based on the number of shares outstanding after buybacks (estimated in Method 1), the stock will be worth $112.20.

The average of these two methods is $101.90 per share. That represents a gain of 27% over today.

Based on this, the total return annually is estimated to be 11.5% annually. The average annual gain in the stock price will be 8.5% annually, and the dividend yield of 3.24% adds up to 11.5%.

Net Effect Of Buybacks: Dividends Per Share Grow Faster

It turns out that, by buying back stock, OMC has increased its dividends per share very quickly. So, in other words, buy back stock, both sides gain - the company pays out fewer dividends in millions of dollars than it would otherwise, and shareholders get a quicker growth in dividends per share.

This can be seen in the following table:

This table shows that dividends per share have grown 160% vs. dividends paid out by 110% in the past 8 years.

Another way to look at it is that the average annual gain in the dividend per share was 12.7% vs. 9.7% for the actual dividends paid out by the company.

The only reason for this, as I have shown for many other stocks, is the buyback program. That is where the rubber meets the road for buybacks. Shareholders get faster growth in the dividends per share they receive as a result of the buybacks.

Summary And Conclusion

I have shown that the Omnicom Group is a consistent generator of FCF. Based on this, I was able to forecast that the stock in three years will be worth at least $101.94 per share on a present value basis. That is 27% higher than today.

Based on the company's $627 million buyback program, the stock has a 3.6% buyback yield and a 3.24% dividend yield. That gives it a total yield of 6.8%. I estimate that the annual total return to investors will be 11.5% if the trends in its FCF, buybacks, and dividends continue.

