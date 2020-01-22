Short Ideas And Hedging For The Next Downturn

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

I have explained in previous articles the last few years, my preference for hedged long/short portfolios late in this economic cycle. While I own significant and growing positions in gold, silver and platinum assets plus a number of blue-chip favorites (including some bottom fishing Seeking Alpha article choices) on the long side of the equation, I am fully hedged with a rough net zero long exposure in early 2020. To explain for new investors, I really don’t care if the stock market moves straight up or down over time. It’s the interplay of the assets held that generates profits/gains. The primary investment goal is my longs just have to outperform my shorts to earn a little bit of profit overall.

I am not going to rehash all the data on the market’s record overvaluation on price to sales or total market capitalization to GDP, or list all the overconfident investor surveys and market trading indicators in January 2020, or re-explain how plenty of problems in long-term breadth movements (read my November story here) are screaming a major market top is forming. This article is focused on what to do with your capital, the nuts and bolts of trading, if you believe a big market downer is approaching.

My worry is Wall Street is nearing a tipping point where we see a vacuum of buying dollars, just as a major sell related shock to investor confidence hits. Investors have pushed aside the negative economic realities of a trade war slowdown in global growth, panic money printing by central banks in the second half of 2019, and renewed grumblings in the Middle East. Whether the impeachment of President Trump leads to civil unrest in America, or a new Middle East war with Iran begins any day, or a terrorist attack on the U.S. like 9-11 takes place in the first half of 2020, Wall Street is no longer pricing in material geopolitical risks to our economic prosperity. Stuff happens, and it happens with little or no warning for investors.

Trading stocks since 1986, through the 40% stock market crash of late 1987, the Tech bubble boom and 50% market bust of 1999-2002, plus the Great Recession top and 50% decline of 2007-09, here is a list of what I am doing with my investment capital to hedge against catastrophe intelligently.

Crash Protection 101

If I taught a class in stock market crash preparation in college, the idea of owning index put options in minor upfront dollar amounts, expiring in less than a year, 10% out-of-the-money would be my lead.

Story time. I wrote my final high school English paper in the spring of 1987 about the parallels of the skyrocketing stock market situation to 1929. Robert Prechter was something of a lone wolf in a Barron’s piece during the summer publicly predicting a stock market crash, but not until 1988. By the fall of 1987, I was attending college trading stocks for extra income. Of course, everybody in the market knew a stock market correction would occur after a meteoric 40% climb from December 1986 into August 1987, but nobody really believed a crash like 1929 could ever happen again. We had free markets that could not be easily manipulated sharply higher or lower. The shear pool size of traders and capital were vastly superior to the roaring 1920s. Rational market theories (efficient markets) were concocted to explain that accurately and fairly priced securities always take place, so don’t worry be happy now.

Of course, with my serious contrarian bent, young gambler attitude, and short investing experience, I thought why not a crash in the fall of 1987? I spent my late evenings in the university library at the microfiche table by myself reading the New York Times business section from 1929. I put down $200 on some 20% out-of-the-money put options on the S&P 500, with an expiration in September. Historians will recall the stock market didn’t crash until October. I lost the money, but gained an invaluable lesson. Had I purchased the same strike price a month later in time, the $200 investment would have turned into $20,000, a 100x bagger over a matter of days.

Similar returns are possible today “if” the market crashes 40-50% in 2020. However, the odds are great you will lose whatever money you pay to purchase way out-of-the-money index options, especially short dated ones. Nevertheless, it’s been 33 years since the 1987 market situation - how many investors are fully hedging a crash scenario right now? Answer: not many.

Today, I own and suggest bear and crash protection using 5-10% out-of-the-money put options with expirations two months to a year out for the lowest upfront cost, and simplest to understand hedge in your long only portfolio. Spending between 0.5% and 3% of your portfolio now, as an insurance policy against an inevitable drop in the U.S. equity market, has proven a successful strategy historically during significant equity market drops. Just don’t go overboard and gamble your life savings on the idea. Moderation and diversification are key vs. emotional trading, if you are bearish on the market in January 2020.

The most liquid index ETF security with options I use is the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) pictured below. Priced at $331 a unit, I own long puts at several strike prices around $300, March and later for the expiration, just in case something nutty is about to happen. I have paid about 2% of my portfolio value as insurance so I can sleep at night. Overall, if the stock market declines greater than 10% in the first half of 2020, the added insurance will kick-in and keep my portfolio’s total value rising.

Short TQQQ

If you believe the tech bubble is back again and due to burst, look into shorting all the high-flyers like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet/Google (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and others using the 3x long Nasdaq 100 product. Shorting the ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) should be a light position weighting in your portfolio with its amped leverage to the upside.

You can see on the chart below, the time decay inherent in generating the leverage, the management expense of the ETF’s positions and exaggerated 300% downside exposure worked great for bears in last year’s 20% market down draft. TQQQ fell from $73 to $30 per unit, a nearly 60% decline. For short sellers, just a flat Nasdaq 100 market price the next 12 months should mathematically create some sort of price decline for this product, with only a small dividend to pay for borrowing the position.

A 40-50% stock market crash would send the TQQQ price to the cellar quickly, closer to zero for a price. Another bonus for bears, it won’t recover much following a crash scenario, even with a market bottom and multi-year rebound. That’s how the math works on the daily rebalanced, compounding ETFs. Again like the index put option insurance, a TQQQ short should only be a small portion of your diversified long/short portfolio design.

Cult Favorites

I wrote an article a few months ago highlighting some blue-chip short sale candidates for investors. I am currently short the consumer brand favorites of Starbucks (SBUX), Costco (COST), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Nike (NKE). As you can see on the charts below these names are up 80-100% in price the last 24 months, despite just average growth prospects going forward, as projected by mainstream Wall Street analyst consensus. Price to Earnings [PEG] valuations have reached extremes for the category you see once every 10 or 20 years of trading. This group is selling at P/Es of 30x trailing income, only growing at rates of 5-10% annually, with revenues almost stagnant.

Investor and consumer confidence in these brands is so high, many trust a buy-and-hold strategy will be a winner every year. While it’s hard for new investors to imagine these companies falling significantly in price from early 2020, trust me, they can and may at some point soon. Looking back, the brand name favorites of early 2000 have underperformed the overall U.S. stock market for 20 years running! The dividend interest cost to borrow shares on the group is a minimal 1.5% annually.

Odds and Ends

I am also short American Tower (AMT). Investors have completely fallen in love with this stock over 5G hopes for endless profits in the future. Owning and renting out space on cell towers has been a lucrative business model, but the stock quote is already discounting a super strong 5-10 year growth trend future. For a REIT paying a paltry 1.6% as a dividend yield with a price 35x trailing Funds From Operations [FFO], if 5G doesn’t pan out as hoped, the stock has 30-50% downside in 2020-21.

Capital One Financial (COF) is my top financial industry short idea serving the consumer loan market. The Great Recession a decade ago nearly bankrupted the company. With a focus on credit card and auto loans, a serious recession will undoubtedly hit this company’s worth on Wall Street harder than most. I talked about Capital One’s proposition as a short candidate in an article on Seeking Alpha last year, and the bear thesis has not changed. The dividend interest expense to borrow shares is a low 1.5% annually. Basically, a continuation of mild economic growth and faith we will never again see a recession helped propel the stock to decent 2019 gains, although subpar for the banking industry. Given the current economy is the most over-leveraged in U.S. history, including consumer, government and business debt loads, who can guarantee Capital One will survive the next recession?

I don’t like AT&T (T). Many of my readers know from past articles on AT&T, too much debt and a scattered management approach to growing the company have stagnated the common stock quote for a number of years. I understand a 5% or 6% dividend yield is enticing for investors. But with the stock price approaching its 2016 all-time high of $43, I expect plenty of overhead supply will make it difficult for AT&T to rise much above $40, best-case scenario. The downside is huge for T in a recession playbook. I fully expect the company to continue selling assets to pay down debt, getting smaller and smaller over time, much like General Electric (GE) the last 2-3 years. If we do get a recession in 2020, the dividend will be cut in half, at a minimum, and the stock quote could easily reach for a 10-year low under $25 a share. I am willing to pay 5%+ annually as an expense to borrow the shares and sell AT&T short right here. A worst-case scenario is a severe recession in 2020-21 forces Wall Street to consider the current overburdened AT&T debt situation as unviable long-term. We could see AT&T broken up into 3 or 4 weakened companies, as bond-rating cuts translate into rising interest expense over time. It's quite possible large share issuance and dilution will be required to pay down $350 billion in debt and IOUs, the greatest single company liability total outside of U.S. banking/finance.

Summary

While this is just a partial list of my present hedging, insurance and short sale operations in the middle of January 2020, investors of all stripes can benefit from thinking outside today’s optimistic investor sentiment box. You can prepare for economic storms on the horizon. In fact, you may regret not preparing for Wall Street trading problems during 2020, only a few months down the road.

The elimination of trading commissions in late 2019 by the online brokerage industry means any knucklehead can now diversify into a large list of longs and shorts with almost no upfront trading cost or continuing advisory management expense.

You are the captain of your family’s economic ship, and it’s future prosperity. Counting on President Trump or the Federal Reserve to protect your nest-egg has plenty of risk associated with it. Investors fully invested in stocks in early 2020, with little or no hedging, risk a major ship wreck if the calm seas turn choppy. What if a hurricane is just over the horizon? Your ship may sink and your net worth will suffer dearly. Starting over from scratch is much harder than turning your ship away from the storm. It may take longer to get to your destination, but you can still arrive there in one piece.

Please use this article as a stepping stone for more research if interested in diversified short selling as a hedge, buying index put options for portfolio insurance, or if you want to speculate on a bear market return. Thanks for reading. Good luck in your trading endeavors.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY, TQQQ, SBUX, COST, PG, NKE, AMT, COF, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.