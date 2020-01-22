Linde/Praxair: A New Energy Major

Linde/Praxair is the world leader in hydrogen technology and an investment in it should benefit nicely from that rare combination of push-pull pressures.

New demand will provide pull and energy specialist consultancy, Wood Mackenzie, estimates that hydrogen demand pull will be 1,272% in the next five years.

The urgency to clean up the environment is growing as major investors, banks and even whole countries seek genuine clean fuel ESG and sustainability progress.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was big in the world outside the US but not within, so it merged with US gases leader, Praxair, who was big in the US but not so big outside - making Linde an even bigger giant.

The New Linde

From the website:

Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with pro forma 2018 sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

Possibly one of the most important moves towards cleaning up our polluted environment in the near term will be hydrogen-powered vehicles. Linde are building refuelling stations in several countries including the US, and so far Linde has equipped around 150 vehicle fuelling stations in more than 15 countries with innovative hydrogen refuelling technology

This also from their website:

As the world’s largest manufacturer of hydrogen plants, Linde is the technology leader for hydrogen solutions – production, storage and distribution to dispenser manufacturing, fuelling stations and infrastructures for fleet applications like BeeZero. Hydrogen is seen as the most promising alternative energy carrier, opening up sustainable mobility choices in our everyday lives. Together with partners from industry, politics and research institutions, Linde works at the forefront to help this technology break through.

To add to that, in October 2019 Linde acquired a 20% stake in a leading British electrolysis equipment maker ITM Power.

Linde is exploring new ways of producing renewable, zero-carbon hydrogen, using wind, for example.

Linde’s engagement in the Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) Eco-marathon only underlines Linde's commitment to clean energy; it also dovetails with the Corporate Responsibility strategy, which consists of the three elements economic, social and governance responsibility - ESG. That means Linde should be in all ESG investors' stock portfolios. And this Financial Times article, "Hydrogen could decarbonise the global economy", tells us a lot more.

Third quarter 2019 financial highlights from Linde’s website and this slide presentation show continuing growth in revenues and profits:

- Sales $7.0 billion, ex. FX +4% versus prior year- Operating profit margin 14.3%, adjusted pro forma operating profit margin 19.8%- Strong operating cash flow of $1.9 billion increased 86% sequentially- EPS $1.34, adjusted pro forma EPS $1.94- Raised full-year adjusted pro forma EPS guidance to $7.25 - $7.30*

The share price is up 36% in the past 12 months, and Linde is in good financial health too. In that third quarter ended Sept. 30, Linde had an operating profit of $1 billion on revenue of $7 billion. Despite the $90 billion merger with Praxair, Linde finished the quarter with just $11.8 billion in short- and long-term debt for a debt-to-equity ratio of 23%. Linde was able to sidestep the debt issue by doing an all-stock deal with Praxair.

Another part of its activities I especially like is gases for the healthcare sector. The Western world has ageing populations - Germany and Japan are classic examples of that - and there are improving healthcare systems in many emerging countries with very large young populations, such as India and Africa. And pollution is adding to those health problems. Australia has serious threat to the health of many there right now due to the raging wild fires.

One consequence: smoking Sydney.

Shortly before I wrote this, the 5 million residents in that city - previously famous for its clear, azure blue skies - were advised to stay indoors and a public health emergency was declared.

Like most things in the healthcare sector there are strict standards to meet and many countries have their own standards and specialist government organisations to test and approve the products used by their doctors and hospitals. This means Linde has a wide moat that few newcomers will attempt to cross because the costs are so high.

Two other large companies also have a deep involvement with hydrogen and other gases. One is US company Air Products and Chemicals (APD). APD recently announced its largest ever investment in the US and that includes the world’s longest hydrogen pipeline. The other is French company Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF), and it is big in the US as well.

Out of Linde, APD, and Air Liquide, the latter performs the least well financially. The other two are similar in many respects, excepting the top line. Number two, APD, is a “minnow" at $8.92 billion in revenue as compared with LIN’s $28 billion.

Linde’s P/E of 23 compared with Air Products’ 29 is favourable too.

Also, sensibly - and unlike some other non-US companies buying into the US and failing - Linde has left the Praxair name in place for the operating entity in the US and has not imposed its name on the company as a whole.

That merger gave Linde a market leading position in the world’s five top economies: the US, China, Japan, Germany (its original home base) and the UK. The latter country is where it has its registered office and some years ago acquired the market leader there, BOC (formerly British Oxygen Company).

A few initial words about hydrogen may be of interest:

The history of hydrogen

Hydrogen was part of the earth’s environment before man arrived, but it took a long time for humans to discover it. Linde began its involvement in the 1970s and was thus one of the first in modern times.

In 1625, Flemish natural scientist Johann Baptista van Helmont first described hydrogen as a gas. To Helmont, the discovery might have been a brief note. From today’s view, however, it was the first step towards what will become a world-changing innovation.

Around 140 years later, in 1766, British chemist Henry Cavendish was the one to determine hydrogen as a distinct chemical element – by reacting zinc with hydrochloric acid. He also found that water was made of hydrogen and oxygen. I doubt few of us, even today, think of the hydrogen we use when we are in the shower!

In 1800, William Nicholson and Sir Anthony Carlisle discovered the secret process of electrolysis. Their finding: By applying an electric current to water, the liquid can be split up into its key components – hydrogen and oxygen.

Four decades later, in 1839, German-Swiss physicist Christian Friedrich Schönbein detected that electrolysis also works the other way around: When combined, hydrogen and oxygen produce an electric current. An early version of the fuel cell was born!

Almost one century on from then, inventor Rudolf Erren started modifying combustion engines to use hydrogen and hydrogen mixtures, proving that the element can potentially power an automobile. While Helmont and others laid the foundation for hydrogen research, it was Schönbein and Erren who first put the element’s practical use on display. Fortunately, others took it from there.

In 1959, Francis T. Bacon built the first hydrogen-air fuel cell to power a welding machine. In the same year, U.S. engineer Harry Karl Ihrig showcased the first H 2 fuel cell vehicle: a 20-horsepower tractor. With environmental awareness on the rise in the 1970s, Linde started developing concepts for the production, storage, transport and fuelling of H 2 .

About one decade later, the world watched hydrogen take to the skies. In 1988, The Soviet Union’s Tupolev Design Bureau converted a commercial passenger jet engine to use liquid hydrogen.

Following this, Germany got in on the act with the first solar-powered hydrogen production plant in 1990, built at Solar-Wasserstoff-Bayern. In 1994, Daimler Benz rolled out its NECAR I (New Electric CAR) fuel cell vehicle.

In the new millennium, hydrogen development sped up significantly. In 2000, Ballard Power Systems showed the first proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell for cars at the Detroit Auto Show. Just four years later, hydrogen conquered the waves with the first fuel-cell powered submarine trialled by the German navy.

So much for history. Where is the present and future push/pull coming from?

The investor push

In recent times we have heard much of the ESG - environment, society and governance - policies that companies must adopt to stop polluting our planet, and some have resorted to mere “greenwashing” PR attempts to give the appearance they are taking the issue seriously. Fortunately, those that can enforce real change are not being fooled and are selling out of - or refusing to invest in - such companies. They include the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest such fund, which provides Norwegians with their pensions. It also includes the Californian pension fund, Calpers, among others. Several central banks, including the Bank of England and the ECB, are introducing climate stress tests on banks and insurance companies and some on pension funds too. Some banks, such as Sweden’s SwedBank (OTCPK:SWDBF), are already backing out of government bonds issued by Australia and Canada due to their support of carbon fuels. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has just announced the formation of a sustainability council to guide clients.

This Financial Times ((NYSE:FT) article tells us that shareholders are targeting four of the world’s biggest fund houses - BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Vanguard, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) - over their poor climate-change voting record. Even BlackRock's most recent statement, claiming it is climbing onto the ESG wagon, was heavily qualified. Its CEO singled out thermal coal, which is in rapid decline anyway, by stating that BlackRock would no longer invest in companies with more than 25% of revenues coming from thermal coal. That lets coal giants like Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) - who have other environmentally damaging actives too - off the hook.

Let’s hope they eventually follow the lead of those many others who are genuinely trying. In addition to those mentioned above around half of Britain’s universities, according to the FT, are committing to divest at least partially from fossil fuels, and Chinese companies are coming to grips with ESG investments.

Green bonds issued by companies are expanding fast: Around $250 billion being issued last year according to Moody's.

The push is gaining an unstoppable momentum.

A few other examples:

The country push

Japan is the most significant of these. There has always been a close connection between business and politics in Japan. It started by picking sector winners - such as automaking and consumer electronics - to rebuild the economy from ashes after the devastation of World War II. That it worked is evidenced by the fact Japan became the world’s second-largest economy after the US for many years until pushed into third place relatively recently by China. Names such as Toyota (NYSE:TM), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) became household names worldwide. Commodities were imported and converted into high added value, high volume items for export.

Today a much broader sector winner is being adopted: The country will turn to hydrogen for its main electrical power supply. It plans to become the world’s first hydrogen based society. One demonstration of the start of this will be the 2020 Olympics village in Tokyo, the world’s first such village to be powered by hydrogen. This Shell report tells us more.

Japan also plans to install 10,000 hydrogen refuelling stations in 30 countries around the world by 2030. Toyota is building a new “smart city” for 2,000 residents near Mount Fuji that will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells. There seems to be a disconnect between that and carmaking, but since Toyota is the largest carmaker in the world and that sector is a saturated one, maybe it plans to diversify and become a leader in the worldwide growth of smart cities with hydrogen being a crucial part of that. Japanese government policy is backing that, as this detailed report shows. Japan has a population of nearly 130 million so the demand there alone will be enormous.

Linde is well placed to profit from that, as it is firmly established already in Japan.

California and China are getting together to clean up their act. Linde is playing a non-political leadership part of California’s role here, and is taking a leading role directly in China too - where it is also well established - with a recently announced MOU signed with a steel group in China to develop China’s hydrogen market for industrial and mobility applications. Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is installing its hydrogen technology in a state-owned petrochemical facility in China.

Air Liquide is installing vehicle refuelling stations in California. California also has a policy to phase out the use of nat gas for heating, and since many such heaters can be converted to use hydrogen, that would see to be a logical replacement. I also believe existing pipelines can be used.

Italy: We tend to think go Italy as a fashion and furniture leader but it has also long been a leader in buses powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). These can also be converted to use hydrogen, and now gas utility Snam (OTCPK:SNMRF) is building a network of hydrogen piping around Italy as part of its development plan.

Dubai: Some countries in Asia, such as Japan above, are leaving most countries in the West behind in many ways - and the Middle East may do so as well via new buildings and smart cities where hydrogen will be used among other forms of cleaner building and living practices (see here and here).

Britain One of the most exciting developments I have yet seen to help save our environment is this small-scale development in Northwest England to convert un-recyclable plastics into hydrogen for use as electrical energy. If that works it will have a transformative, positive effect on the safety of our planet for future generations. Less ambitious, but very important too, is the adoption of hydrogen fuelled vehicles in cities around Britain. Aberdeen has its buses, as mentioned earlier, and Glasgow will soon have hydrogen-powered trash collection trucks.

Not all of these push pressures are directed specifically at the use of hydrogen, nor am I promoting it as an investment in this article. I am not a commodity investor and I have no idea how hydrogen will be priced. I am promoting producers of hydrogen - such as Linde - that will eventually receive a direct benefit from that push pressure already enjoyed by other clean energy sources, such as solar and wind. And so will my favourite interim fuel - dare I say it because it is fossil - nat gas.

The Demand Pull

Trains: Stadler is a world-leading Swiss locomotive manufacturer. It is nearly 75 years old, but was publicly listed only in April 2019. Insiders own the majority of shares. It is not yet listed in the US, but investors there who are not too timid to go beyond borders can buy it on the Zurich stock exchange under the symbol SRAIL:SWX. That means investors also buy into the Swiss franc - the world’s safest currency - and so can potentially make gains that way too. Stadler opened a manufacturing facility in the US in May 2019, and also recently announced a contract with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority to supply the first ever hydrogen-powered trains to run in the US. Steam trains once opened up the US and helped make it great. Today there is not one inch of very fast rail in the US, while China has built more than the whole world combined and is now also leaving the US well behind in 5G.

In 2017, Linde committed to providing an H 2 station for a joint mobility project in Germany. That initiative will see 14 hydrogen-powered Coradia iLint trains -manufactured by Alstom (OTCPK:AOMFF) - serve the federal state of Lower Saxony.

Trucks: Iveco is part of CNH Industrial (CNHI), a sort of conglomerate that intends to separate soon into two parts: off-road, which will focus on their agricultural machinery, and on-road, specialising in heavy trucks such as their leading Iveco brand. Iveco has led the way in to another favourite gas of mine by being among the first to build long-range large trucks fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The CNH CEO recently announced their move into hydrogen as well and soon long-range hydrogen fuelled trucks will be on our roads.

TIR transNews

Leading engine maker Cummins (CMI) has invested in Canadian company Loop Energy to develop hydrogen fuel cell range extenders for medium and heavy duty transport applications.

Nikola Motor, an unlisted US company, plans a network of hydrogen refuelling stations around the US and an innovative lease package that combines their truck price with maintenance and refuelling costs into one monthly payment.

Buses will become hydrogen fuelled too. In 2015 Linde's UK subsidiary, BOC, launched the Aberdeen hydrogen bus project, creating Europe’s largest fuel cell bus fleet and the largest hydrogen fuelling station in the UK. This is especially interesting considering Aberdeen is Scotland’s North Sea oil capital!

Ships: “Full steam ahead” is an old nautical expression from the days when ships were powered by steam from coal and oil fired boilers. Another leading Swiss company, ABB (ABB), talks of hydrogen as the perfect fuel for ships of today and tomorrow. ABB is getting into hydrogen for ship refuelling, but I would not recommend ABB as an investment. It is a conglomerate that has lost its way, much as GE (GE) has. Ships are huge polluters but new regulations, which came into effect on January 1, 2020, requiring a cleanup of ships fuels will push more and ships in the future towards hydrogen. Many are changing to my other favourite fuel - LNG - and many others will have to go slow speed ahead to reduce pollution until they make it to the scrap yards.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) has been a leader into LNG-fuelled cruise ships and is now doing so with hydrogen fuel cells.

Aircraft: Planes are huge consumers of fuel and today’s jet fuel is filthy. I live near Zürich, in environmentally conscious Switzerland - The Land of Milk and Money - where we have clean hydro power in our house but outside the air can be anything but clean. Switzerland is one of Europe’s crossroads for truck, train and air traffic, and I took this photo from our garden.

There are over 20,000 flights in Europe each day (over 60,000 worldwide) and this is typical of any time of the day with four or five planes always over our heads pouring filthy emissions down on us. On some days when the atmospheric conditions are not so good the stench is awful and sometimes those emissions fall on us like fine rain. The Rhodium Group reported that carbon emissions rose 3.4% in the US in 2018, much of that due to jet fuel use. A round trip from New York to London produces the same amount of emissions as the average US household produces heating their homes for an entire year.

The annual talk fest for the world’s most “important" people - the World Economic Forum - is held every January in Davos, here in Switzerland. This year the theme is "Stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable environment". Last year 1,500 private jets brought them! Hydrogen and hypocrisy are both ancient Greek words, and I wonder which one will apply to the heads of some those giant asset managers I mentioned above who will be there preaching ESG virtuosity to the world. Will they leave their planes behind and come on hydrogen fuelled Stadler trains?

Liquid hydrogen could one day replace the filthy fuels their planes and the ones we mere mortals use. It is very light so planes will be able to fly further and/or carry even more passengers as existing planes will be easy to convert to use it. That is not a nice future for those of us who travel in cattle class!

The first, or one of the first, to fly on hydrogen will be this new plane named Element One, being developed by Singapore company HES Energy Systems.

There is also ESG pressure on the current aircraft makers, such as Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), with the CEO of German logistics giant DHL (OTCPK:DPSTF) saying that by 2050 their 260 aircraft will only fly using different fuels, including hydrogen. Hopefully technical developments with hydrogen will bring that date forward and other big aircraft users, such as the airlines, will soon add to that pressure on the aircraft makers.

Autos: Toyota is investing heavily in hydrogen fuel cell powered autos/cars, as well as EVs. It led the world in hybrids when the German carmakers were dogmatically pushing diesel. It took a long time for the German makers to wake up and try to catch up. Now they are just as dogmatically piling billions into EVs and I suspect will get left behind again. I would emphasise I am not anti-EVs. They will play an important environmental clean-up role, too, if a solution is found for recharging with clean energy and for recycling the batteries at the end of their lives. But I think hydrogen will become the main vehicle fuel source.

Buyer demand is also changing. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), there were 35 million SUVs drivers around the world in 2010; today there are 200 million. People want cars that have big windows they can see out of - and not have to rely on sensors seeing for them - and vehicles they can get in and out of easily! SUVs are gas guzzlers, though, and now account for 40% of some large markets. The Financial Times recently published a large piece on the test for car makers in the electric transition. I see the next step for those as being LNG and hydrogen. A Tesla S takes three hours to fully recharge, a hydrogen car five minutes!

Steel. The steel-making industry accounts for 7%-9% of all direct emissions from fossil fuels, according to the World Steel Association. If they replace coal with hydrogen, the main byproduct will be water - not CO2!

The largest hydrogen plant in the world is now on stream at Austrian steel maker Voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY). ArcelorMittal (MT) is the world’s largest steel maker, and they are experimenting with hydrogen to get the cost of using it down.

In short: Demand for hydrogen will be huge and my investment choice to take money from that is Linde, the world hydrogen plant leader.

Downsides?

I see no significant downsides that are company-specific. For example, there has been no significant insider selling for several years, which suggests there is nothing nasty likely to emerge and bite investors. Also the former head of Praxair, Steve Angel, became president and CEO of the combined company following the takeover by Linde, so he is unlikely to leave. That is often not the case: In other mergers, where the acquirer’s chief takes on that top role, key people will leave. The former head of Linde is no threat either. He is now a non-exec chairman and is inactive in management, and he is approaching 70 - so is not likely to go elsewhere.

The company’s finances are sound, including debt, as I mentioned in the section about Linde. We will learn more about the current state of affairs and the company outlook on Thursday, Feb. 13, when fourth-quarter 2019 results are released.

The biggest threats are external and, in my view the biggest one of those is more finds of low-cost natural hydrogen, such as the one in Mali, West Africa, as mentioned below. That would hit the other hydrogen majors too. There would still be a need for Linde’s technology in many of the applications that will use hydrogen, but almost certainly this would have some negative effect on Linde.

Otherwise the biggest downsides come for the existing energy majors such Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). SA contributor Jennifer Warren tells of some of the challenges facing today’s oil majors in her excellent and recent article. Those companies have historically been slow to change, as could be seen when they were left way behind by the US shale revolution. Shell - my favourite among the majors - is tinkering with hydrogen. That helps expand its use and it will help Linde, but it might not do much for the company itself because it is still too dependent on old energy.

New energy, hydrogen, maybe abundant but it is not yet widely available. It is mostly produced by steam reforming or electrolysis (from that discovery in 1800 mentioned in history above), and both of these methods have their inefficiencies, including being energy intensive. This is good for naysayers, as it makes hydrogen superficially more expensive at present because - just as coal is “cheap” - the whole cost to the environment is not calculated into the cost of any other currently used fuel technology. For example, the energy and other costs to produce batteries for EVs - including the environmental cost of recharging them with filthy coal-generated electricity - are never mentioned by proponents, and neither is the cost to recycle them at the end of their useful lives. That cost difference would shrink if carbon taxes rose on other fuels and amid the development of new production methods for hydrogen - such being the norm with almost anything when demand increases. Solar power has demonstrated just that in the clean energy field.

Other possibilities include finding low-cost natural hydrogen sources such as one in Mali. The world’s largest natural deposit has been discovered there; the an area covers 43,000 square metres and contains masses of 95% pure natural hydrogen. That will be managed for local use and export by Canadian company Hydroma.

Recent studies also help negate those naysayer downsides.

A new one released by Deloitte China at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in LA makes it clear:

To many commercial operators, hydrogen seems to be a complex and expensive technology for the future. However, we have proven through our deep research and proprietary model that it will become cheaper to run than traditional internal combustion vehicles or battery electric very soon. Sophisticated commercial operators around the world are already investing in this technology to stay one step ahead of the competition.

It also concluded that hydrogen is “cleaner than battery electric vehicles and internal combustion vehicles.”

Upsides

Being part of the whole supply chain means Linde is overcoming the downsides. Otherwise it would not be investing so heavily in refuelling infrastructure, among other hydrogen-related things. More proof of price competitiveness is shown by the fact that Linde’s existing hydrogen fuelling capacity enabled 900 million zero-emission miles to be driven in the past year.

Rarely talked about is the fact that existing power-generation systems in much of the world are old and overloaded, while new sources of electrical power demand, such as data centres, are adding massively to that overload. I went into some detail on that in my article Pass the Candle, Please. That was 18 months ago, and nothing has changed since on the supply side while demand pressures have gotten inexorably greater. Hydrogen and Linde will help ease those burdens.

We have heard of Australia and of its massive exports of filthy coal, but soon it may become a major exporter of clean hydrogen produced from its abundant solar and wind power using electrolysis technology from another German giant Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). A “hydrogen park” is being built in South Australia.

One of the biggest upsides for the environment may well be that British non-recyclable plastics into hydrogen project that I mentioned above.

For those that trust analysts, they favour Linde too. The consensus forecasts a median rise of 10% for the stock price in the coming 12 months, as compared with APD’s of 7.8%. Neither is exciting, and these estimates will most likely be proved too conservative. But a bit of safety, combined with lots of potential upside fuelled by hydrogen, will make Linde an ideal investment for many, including myself. In the past 12 months Linde's stock price increased by 36%.

As of yet, hydrogen may still be relatively unknown to commodity investors but that will also change fast with Platts now starting to get involved. As mentioned earlier, I am not an investor in commodities as such, but some readers may well be, and Platts will provide a platform for that.

The merger with Praxair gave Linde a market-leading position in the world’s five top economies: the US, China, Japan, Germany (its original home base), and the UK where some years ago it acquired the market leader there, BOC.

There is much talk about a recession coming soon. I don’t subscribe to that belief, but if it happens Linde is as near to recession proof as any given the wide spectrum of sectors hydrogen will be used in around the globe during this time of change to cleaner fuels.

Many ESG investors have sold out of the old energy majors, but I believe they will buy into new energy major, Linde.

Leading global consulting firm Wood Mackenzie has said worldwide capacity for hydrogen is set to rise 1,272% in the next five years.

From 2000 to the end of 2019, a total of 252 megawatts (MW) of green hydrogen projects will have been deployed. By 2025, an additional 3,205 MW of electrolysers dedicated to green hydrogen production will be deployed globally – a 1,272% increase.

Seeking Alpha?

Those enormous push-pull pressures are very rare and are perfect tools for those Seeking Alpha as we can invest in an unstoppable trend.

That prospect helps make it my clear choice out of those producing and enabling the use of hydrogen. Linde is a new energy major with new energy, and the time to buy is now - give your portfolios new energy, too.

