Levi Strauss & Co.: A Mix Of New And Old Businesses

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a legendary name in the retail/apparel sectors, but the company is still finding its way as a publicly traded entity. The company went public again in 2019 after more than three decades of being privately held. The company is currently a mixed bag for investors. Levi Strauss has made considerable progress in becoming more than the denim business that it's named for. While the long-term story of Levi Strauss includes a lot of positives, the company's shrinking US wholesale business still detracts from otherwise strong operational growth. Bullish investors should seek a margin of safety in any potential investment in Levi Strauss, but the company's success in non-traditional product categories and markets gives investors long-term upside.

The Good: Strategic Actions Are Working And Balance Sheet Is Strong

Levi Strauss has a storied history in selling denim products to (primarily) male consumers in the US market. The company's path to the consumer has traditionally been through wholesale - something very typical before the disruption of e-commerce. But in recent years, the company has focused on a number of areas to drive growth in the face of sector-wide disruption. The company has focused on expanding its presence in international markets. Levi Strauss has also strived to develop direct-to-consumer channels - both through online, and in company-owned stores. Finally, the company has pushed non-traditional product categories including women's, as well as tops and footwear and accessories.

source: Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of these categories have shown strong improvement for just a three-year period. International sales now make up more than half of total corporate revenues. Meanwhile direct-to-consumer (both e-commerce and company-owned retail) has been able to climb to 35% of total sales. Levi Strauss has also managed to successfully grow non-traditional product categories including women's and tops. Tops alone now make up one-fifth of all revenues.

The business also remains in solid financial shape. The company has managed to significantly build up its cash position to more than $863 million. With total debt remaining stabilized at just over $1.03 billion, the company is in a fantastic position to make a strategic acquisition that can further aid growth.

Source: YCharts

These positives tell a great story, and form the foundation of a long-term bullish thesis that investors can work with. However, there is more to tell.

The Bad: Margin Pressures And Struggling US Wholesale

Some of the growth initiatives for Levi Strauss have come at a cost to the company's profitability. We can see that the company has been continually investing more into the business through capital expenditures. These have been to flesh out the company's corporate stores, and its e-commerce channel (essentially the company's direct-to-consumer business) which requires investments into fulfillment infrastructure.

Source: YCharts

This cost of "modernizing" its consumer strategy isn't unique to Levi Strauss. We have seen margins compress for various retail brands, as well as brick & mortar chains throughout the sector. These additional expenses have weighed on Levi Strauss despite direct-to-consumer sales generating higher margins (no need to discount prices to fit a middle retailer into the transaction process).

This has been particularly troublesome for domestic operations, where the Americas are down in revenue -3% Y/Y, and operating income is down -7%. This has been somewhat of a drag on what is otherwise strong growth. Through nine months of 2019, the company's overall revenue is up 5% Y/Y despite Europe and Asia growing rapidly at a double-digit pace.

Source: Levi Strauss & Co.

The good news is that the company's US wholesale business continues to be an increasingly smaller portion of the overall picture. US wholesale currently makes up roughly 30% of the company compared to almost 50% eight years ago, when current CEO Charles Bergh took the helm.

Investment Outlook

Shares of Levi Strauss currently trade at just under $20 per share. When the company last reported earnings, shares got hammered by the market. The stock has built positive momentum over the past month, and now trades in the middle of its 52-week range ($16-$24).

Source: Ycharts

Based on analyst projections of $1.06 EPS for FY19, the stock's current earnings multiple is 18.86X. We don't have any substantial history (stock went public in 2019) to compare this earnings multiple against, but we can add some context. The stock's multiple currently stands at a rough discount to the S&P 500 of 24% (based on the index trading at 25X earnings right now). The stock's historical earnings growth rate of approximately 10% is well above the 4.2% earnings CAGR that analysts are projecting for Levi Strauss in the coming years. The stock's slower projected growth justifies a discounted multiple to the market in our view.

Levi Strauss has a number of positives going for it. Its strategic agendas are successfully driving growth in emerging market and product categories. However, there are some risks that warrant a margin of safety. The company's struggling US wholesale segment seems unlikely to rebound. The shift away from traditional retail channels is an established, secular trend. Furthermore, the company's strong growth in Europe and Asia could slow down - this would only underline the negative impacts of its contracting US wholesale division. It's difficult to trust retail companies, simply because the taste of consumers can be very dynamic. We like shares of retail companies to come with a margin of safety. A multiple of 14X-15X would better protect against potential downside, and reflect the modest growth forecast of the upcoming years. This results in a potential target price of $15 per share.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.