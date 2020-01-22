Vince Martin Positions For 2020

Risks abound, but I expect U.S. stocks will climb the proverbial 'wall of worry', albeit with some possible stumbles along the way.

The 2020 market likely comes down to valuation — which in turn might hinge on whether long-term interest rate expectations imply a re-rating in equities.

For the most part, I expect 2020 to be more of the same for U.S. stocks. There's a strong case that the bull market can and should come to an end, and the risks are obvious and myriad. That case, however, and the seemingly broad sentiment that the market is due for a pullback might be enough to suggest that optimism toward equities isn't ending, at least in 2020.

What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance over the course of 2020?

The key driver is going to be valuation. High-flying growth names like Shopify (SHOP) and Roku (ROKU) have received much of the attention from investors asking, "Just how high can this market really go?"

But I see valuation questions across the market. Microsoft (MSFT) is a wonderful company, but is it really going to receive a 30x forward earnings multiple? It's already at 25x the highest FY21 Street estimate, so if it's not getting 30x, it either has to outperform materially or its rally is going to decelerate. Defensive names like Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Procter & Gamble (PG) are at historically high multiples (and Colgate has driven minimal earnings growth of late). In the small-to mid-cap space where I focus capital and coverage, quality businesses have questionable valuations and those with concerns seem to be pricing in almost-certain improvement.

I don't see enough in the U.S. economy, particularly given weakness elsewhere in the world, to drive significant corporate profit growth this year or drive elevated expectations for 2021. So the 2020 market really seems to come down to earnings and cash flow multiples. For years, a company (or a sector like retail) has to give investors a concrete reason to sell, or else its stock's trajectory generally remains positive (and usually sharply so by historical standards).

If multiples are a key, or the key, component of the 2020 outlook, that in turn surfaces an interesting question: should equities re-rate permanently amid clearly lower long-term interest rate expectations? A 3.5% earnings yield from Microsoft looks much more attractive when 10-year Treasuries are offering 1.8% and many European government bonds offer negative yields.

This seems like a market, particularly since the 2016 election, that is pricing in that re-rating. Indeed, this market is acting precisely how it should act if investors are assigning increasingly higher value to out-year cash flows. Stocks with long-term profit potential, whether through fortress businesses or enormous growth opportunities, are benefiting. Those with long-term challenges (like retail REITs) are being punished. This trend has been assigned to a preference for growth over value, but the valuations assigned even low-growth but stable companies suggest that explanation isn't quite enough.

If more investors believe in that re-rating, then U.S. stocks can keep moving higher.

As we begin 2020, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks?

For that reason, I'm moderately bullish on U.S. stocks. I do think valuations will matter perhaps more than they have, which probably is enough to believe that returns will slow. It might be (and probably is) simplistic, but multiples in some areas of the market are so high that even the round numbers might give investors pause. Again, does MSFT get a 30x P/E multiple? Does PG? Are investors paying 25x earnings for Home Depot (HD) as it heads into year twelve of a macroeconomic expansion?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has averaged a 12% rise the past four years; I'm skeptical we'll see that kind of performance in 2020. And I'd expect some sort of sell-off this year at some point, if only because the external environment has been so positive for so long that a negative catalyst a) is likely to arrive and b) probably isn't priced in.

But, again, I believe any dip will be bought. Potentially overpaying for a quality U.S. equity is going to be preferable to the minimal real returns and duration risk offered in bond markets worldwide.

To skeptics, that argument probably is yet another sign of a bubble driven by monetary policy, along the lines of an interesting case the Mises Institute made on this site last year. But this market just keeps climbing the proverbial "wall of worry", as many have noted over the past decade. I'm not sure I see a catalyst to change that to the extent that, this time, investors don't buy whatever dip arrives.

Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

I don't really see a concrete danger out there — which itself might be the danger. "It's quiet out there — a little too quiet," etc. etc.

One big potential risk from a short- to mid-term standpoint is the combination of valuation and the macro picture. The upcoming earnings season (which begins this week) needs to be strong; second quarter reports in late July catalyzed the last significant sell-off we've had. (Starting in late July, the S&P 500 declined for six consecutive sessions, dropping 6% in total.) Recession fears drove the fourth quarter 2018 sell-off.

In 2020, companies still will report profits that show some impact from tariffs, or weakness in Asia due to the protests in Hong Kong. Those factors and slowing growth elsewhere led to an "earnings recession" for full year 2019. I'd worry that investors won't be quite so forgiving if that occurs again this year.

How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

The other key risk is the 2020 elections, particularly in certain sectors. Given the rally that began in November 2016, I'd imagine that rising chances for a progressive candidate like Senators Warren or Sanders might not be well-received by the broad market.

From a market/macro standpoint, I do believe the fears expressed toward those candidates are somewhat overblown. The odds of Republicans losing the Senate still appear slim, so a progressive president likely won't have a path toward instituting his or her preferred policies. I'm skeptical corporate tax reform will be reversed. The correlation between a presidency and the economy/market historically simply hasn't been very strong: equities infamously do better under Democratic administrations, though there are arguments as to why that is.

But I'd worry about what happens before the elections, particularly in sectors that rely heavily on corporate spending both this year and next. As an example, I'd point to the office furniture space, which I've covered closely for several years now. Shares in that sector soared after the election on hopes of higher economic growth. They then crashed in 2017 as sales plunged: companies were holding back on major spending as they awaited details on tax reform. Do U.S. companies again press 'pause' this year, rather than make major decisions ahead of an uncertain election that will have uncertain consequences?

I'd look to big-ticket consumer items as well. Winnebago (WGO) CEO Michael Happe said in December that "the biggest risk to our business is uncertainty." That quote applies to a number of businesses and a number of industries, including automotive and even hosuing. We have an incredibly polarized electorate facing closely contested elections. As a result, I'd expect some consumers, too, will push off major decisions before those elections, assuming the outcomes of those elections remains uncertain. That seems like a fair assumption to make at this point.

What do you expect out of the yield curve in 2020, and what impacts will that have on the equity market and the economy in general?

The yield curve truthfully is beyond my area of expertise, so I'll leave specific predictions to those better equipped to make them. My layman's view is that it's not going to change enough to significantly impact the U.S. equity market. And after last year's inversion had little impact on equities or the macro picture, I'm skeptical investors will see it as a 2020 risk.

In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned as we begin the New Year?

I'm personally almost purely invested in equities. But that's a personal decision based on my age and financial circumstances rather than a strategy based on allocation analysis. I've long been skeptical toward gold and don't have the makeup for commodities, so it's basically stocks and bonds for me. At the moment, I don't see much value in bonds, though I wouldn't be surprised if prices keep rising despite current yields.

What ‘surprise’ do you see in the market that isn’t currently getting sufficient investor attention?

The 'surprise' wouldn't much of a surprise to market/macro skeptics, but there is a reasonable scenario in which 2020 is a disaster for the economy and the market. Europe is stagnant. China's numbers still look good, but between the trade war and Hong Kong a slowdown there remains possible (and no one trusts those numbers). U.S. manufacturing is in a recession.

So this market at all-time highs is resting almost solely on U.S. consumers. And, again, I worry about the political risk to that group. Perhaps as many as half of those consumers are convinced that if their preferred candidate doesn't win in November — or, more accurately, that if the "dangerous" candidate does win — America will be irreparably damaged over the next four years.

How many of those consumers have to pull back on spending to create a problem? Not many. Meanwhile, GDP growth already is tracking toward 2% in the fourth quarter. Again, there's little in the way of potential economic drivers elsewhere. And equity valuations are at or near all-time highs by any pretty much any measure. Put those together, and I can see a perfect storm of a contentious presidential election, a wobbly stock market, and rising recession risk leading consumer confidence to plunge.

Again, I don't think this is a likely scenario. Consumer spending admittedly has stayed strong through an increasingly polarized climate since November 2016. Perhaps November 2020 won't be any different. Still, the resiliency of the U.S. consumer seems like the biggest risk to both the economy and the market — and I'm not sure that risk has received quite enough attention.

What role will the Fed play in the coming year?

It seems from here like the Fed's role will be minimal. Between the election and last year's quick reversal of the 2018 hikes, I'd expect conservativism to dominate.

If the Fed is busier than expected, however, I'd expect it to be in response to external conditions: either additional raises if inflation picks up quickly, or, as is more likely, a rate cut if there's any sign of slack in the economy. But in those scenarios, it's the Fed reacting to shocks that themselves will impact investor sentiment, rather than its actions altering sentiment itself. Rate cuts probably helped the 2019 rally and perhaps hurt equities in 2018, but I see the Fed as a much less significant part of the 2020 outlook.

What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or is already priced in?

I do wonder a bit about some of the broad drivers that have driven tech names to current levels. The belief that seemingly every semiconductor company has years of growth ahead — or that the sector no longer is cyclical — seems potentially overoptimistic, leading me to question valuations in that sector. (That's just as true for Intel (INTC) as for Nvidia (NVDA), by the way.) The idea that recurring revenue in software materially changes valuation too strikes me as overblown; not every software developer is Microsoft or Adobe (ADBE).

5G sales can help growth — but they cannibalize 4G revenues, too. It's intriguing to see how many chip bulls cite automotive demand as a long-term growth driver at the same time ICE manufacturers like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) are trading at 6-7x earnings. Obviously, content per unit will rise, particularly with EVs and autonomous vehicles (though I believe the latter category is much, much further away from adoption than some bulls believe), but there's a unit headwind as well. I can't help but think that in some parts of tech, investors are matching the facts to valuations rather than the other way around.

That said, it's hard to find any issue that isn't getting enough attention. As many others have noted, this might be the most-hated bull market in history. Valuation worries have been discussed widely for years now. The argument that the Fed is causing an asset bubble has been made since (and before) the financial crisis. The skeptics have not been quiet, and they aren't yet.

Of course, that might be the primary reason to stay bullish, if cautiously so. The skeptics haven't been right yet, and I'm not yet convinced in their case for 2020, either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.