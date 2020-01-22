Mega Caps Vs. Small Caps

The relative outperformance by the S&P 100 versus the S&P 600 is at its highest differential since the inflation of the tech bubble.

This article looks at rolling returns of the S&P 100, the 100 largest components of the S&P 500, versus the S&P SmallCap 600, over rolling 1, 3, 5, and 10-years.

In an article published last week, I showed that the S&P 100 (OEF) has become a rising percentage of the S&P 500 (SPY). The one-hundred largest stocks have recently outperformed the next 400 large cap stocks in the commonly referenced large cap index. Over the last three years, the S&P 100 (15.72% annualized returns) has bested the broader S&P 500 (15.25% annualized returns) by 0.47% per year.

Over long-time intervals, we know that smaller capitalization stocks have tended to produce higher average returns than larger capitalization stocks. It is unusual for the largest companies in the U.S. to repeatedly outperform the market. If they did that for an extended period of time, they would quickly swallow much of the rest of the market. This got me wondering about this period of outperformance for the mega caps versus smaller cap stocks. When I get to pondering different topics, I often share that work product with Seeking Alpha readers.

For this comparison of mega caps and small cap stocks, I looked a monthly returns of the S&P 100 and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) dating back to February 1994, the longest period available for both indices.

First, I looked at rolling 1-year returns for the two indices. In 2019, the S&P 100 returned 32.2% while the S&P Small Cap 600 returned 22.8%. The 9.4% one-year return differential was in the 85th percentile of all of the rolling 12-month periods available in the quarter-century dataset in this analysis.

As you can see from the next graph below, over the last 3 years the S&P 100 has outperformed the S&P 600 by the largest differential since the tech bubble. Over the last three years, the S&P 100 has averaged 15.7% annualized returns while the S&P 600 has averaged just 8.4%.

A parallel story exists for rolling 5-year returns. Over the trailing 5 years, small-cap stocks have returned a solid 9.6% per annum, but have lagged the 12.1% average annual return from the megacaps. This is the largest performance gap over a rolling five-year period since the tech bubble.

At the end of 2019, the S&P 100 had outperformed the S&P 600 by 0.03% per annum over the trailing decade. This is only the second time period (after a brief period during 2016) that mega caps have outperformed small caps for a decade since the tech bubble.

Over the most recent 25-year period in U.S. equity markets, the outperformance of the largest stocks versus a leading small cap index has reached historically stretched proportions over trailing 3, 5, and 10-year periods. Seeking Alpha readers examining their portfolio allocations after a prolonged period of outpeformance for the largest constituents of the equity market may consider rebalancing towards lagging smaller cap stocks.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature and, therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.