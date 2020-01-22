Archrock: Take Advantage Of Compressed Gas For A Steady Flow Of Cash

The company currently sports a well covered dividend of ~6% which is expected to grow by 10% - 15% over the next yea.

Even after accounting for these one time events and increased capex, the company has managed to grow earnings and is expected to do so even more with the off-cycling of.

Natural gas production is expected to increase along with increased exports to Mexico from the Eagle Ford basin. The company has repositioned itself by making accretive acquisitions (ELITE) and divestments.

Archrock is a C-corporation that is involved in the leasing and servicing of natural gas compressors. It has predictable operational earnings due to the contracted nature of the majority of.

Background

Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a $1.5B midstream energy infrastructure company with a focus on natural gas compression. The company is geographically diversified across customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and is involved in the production, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas. The company operates across two primary business segments. Note: Does not issue K-1

1. Contract Operations: This segment is comprised of leasing out natural gas-fired reciprocating compressors that the company's customers utilize in their daily natural gas compression operations. This segment provides a stable and predictable revenue flow due to its limited exposure to natural gas prices. The equipment is contracted out on a 12 to 60 month basis and customers are generally are required to pay the monthly service fee even during periods of limited or disrupted natural gas flows. Even the natural gas that is used to run the compressors is provided by the customers.

2. Aftermarket Services: The aftermarket services segment provides exposure to customers who own compression equipment by providing operational, maintenance, overhaul and reconfiguration services. This segment allows the company to capitalize on their operational expertise and provides further diversification to the revenue stream.

The company spun-off of their international contract operations, international aftermarket services and global fabrication businesses in 2015 (SEC Filing | Exterran Corporation) and thus it makes sense to look at the last three years for our measure of performance

*Adding back depreciation, amortization and impairment charges

Data Source: Company FY2018 Form 10-K & Company Q32019 Form 10-Q

Looking at just the historical net margin, one could be misled into believing that the business is inherently not profitable. However, in cases like these, companies tend to use Non-GAAP measures to assess operational performance. AROC uses a measure called gross margin which excludes interest expense, depreciation and amortization, SG&A, impairments, restatement charges, restructuring charges, debt extinguishment loss, Merger-related costs and provisions related to income taxes which it uses to measure operational performance. However, I prefer using cash flow from operations (Adding back the non-cash expenses like depreciation, amortization and impairment charges) when assessing performance. Utilizing these numbers indicates a comparatively more stable trend in the historical margins.

Image Source

Industry Trends

The natural gas market has been in a growth mode for the last two years with supply growing from ~80 bcf/day to ~99bcf/day. Growth is expected to taper down with the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimating close to 102bcf/day by 2021. Domestic demand is not expected to keep up with the growth in supply.

However export to Mexico is expected to pick up the slack. According to the EIA "Forecast natural gas production growth is also supported by planned expansions in liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG) capacity and increased pipeline exports to Mexico."

Data Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

The company recognizes that growth will taper down in 2020 as evidenced by this quote from their CEO: "In the near-term, however, we expect those growth rates for natural gas demand to moderate from the extreme growth we saw in 2018 and 2019 to rest in the lower single-digit range in 2020 and 2021. This reflects an expected return to a more normalized market but still a healthy backdrop to support the continued demand for our compression equipment services."

Data Source: AROC Conference Call Q3 2019

As evidenced above, natural gas usage is expected to grow till 2020 and remain relatively flat in 2021. Though pricing may not directly affect AROC, it's important to look at pricing to assess the underlying health of its customers. Pricing is expected to slightly reduce in 2020 but not by a level that could cause panic across the industry.

Current Growth (Q3 2019)

Revenue has grown 7% in the last nine months when compared to the equivalent period in 2018. This growth was driven by the contract services segment with the aftermarket segments slowing down compared to the previous year. On first glance this growth in revenue has directly flown through to the bottom line with growth exploding. However, there are one time events and salient factors to consider before addressing the improved performance

*Removing income and expense from major one time events (Elite acquisition in 2019 and the simplification transaction in 2018)

Data Source: Company Q32019 Form 10-Q

List of one time events to consider:

The ELITE acquisition - The company has strategically re-oriented its focus on increasing their horsepower in specific basins (Eagle Ford and South Texas region) where they expect growth. This has been achieved by the acquisition of the Elite assets, which the company expects to be immediately net income and cash flow accretive to the business with an expected annual EBITDA of $55 million and cost synergies of $5 million in 2020.This acquisition has helped the company expand their customer base and increase diversification into the above mentioned attractive basins. Over 80% of these Elite assets are already contracted out for three years or more. The deal was even more sweetened by the fact it was partly financed by the concurrent divestiture of over 80,000 horsepower compression non-core equipment to Harvest Midstream. This is also positive since the Eagle Ford basin is in a prime position to step up natural gas exports to Mexico with several pipeline projects that are designed to do just that, including the 2.1 Bcf/d NET Mexico Pipeline that went into service in December 2014, and the proposed 500 MMcf/d Nueva Era Pipeline in Mexico that would receive gas from a border interconnect in Webb County, TX. The simplification transaction - The conversion of the company from the MLP model to a single entity in the form of a C-corp led to increased costs in 2018

Even with these one time events accounted for the company has performed well in the first 9 months of 2019 with a 155% growth in adjusted net income

Other Factors that could support future growth

Aftermarket Services - Management expects there to be a continuation of the slow down that was witnessed over the past few quarters. They theorize that several customers have elected to delay spending on compression maintenance activities. If this is the case we should see an increase in activity in the future since maintenance spending is a necessity companies cannot avoid. The increased base of compression equipment could be tailwind in the future as well. Capital spending- There was an increase in capital expenditure to fund the increased growth this year. Management plans on reducing the capex in 2020 and using the extra capital to pay down debt to being down leverage ratio. Here is what the CEO had to say about this on the latest conference call: "We're on track to reduce our leverage to below 4 times in 2020. Our current leverage ratio stands at 4.3 times, a reduction of about 1 turn from year-end 2017. As we now expect our 2020 growth CapEx to be less than $125 million combined with our continuing profitability improvement, we believe we are well positioned to achieve our 2020 leverage reduction target." Data Source: AROC Conference Call Q3 2019 Long term debt planning- The company has issued $500M of senior notes due 2028 and are planning to use the net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Freeing up cash on the floating revolver can provide financial flexibility and reduce exposure to increasing rates

Dividend & Valuation

The dividend is currently set at $0.145 per quarter which equates to an annualized yield of 5.99% with a coverage of close to 3.7 times (Using adjusted income where I added back non-cash expenses like depreciation, amortization and impairment charges). The company has increased its dividend by 10% over the last two years and they plan to do so this year as well. Here's what the CEO had to say about the dividend

"We're delivering on our promise to provide an ongoing and growing return to our shareholders through the payment of the quarterly dividend. We increased the dividend by 10% in each of the second quarters of 2018 and 2019 and we're committed to growing the dividend by another 10% to 15% by the end of 2020. And significantly, the successful execution of our strategy has put us in a position to generate positive free cash flow in 2020. Over the long-term were committed to positioning and managing this business to generate positive free cash flow. "Based on current performance and the execution strategy, in my opinion, the company's dividend is well covered( AROC Conference Call Q3 2019)

Taking the above growth in earnings and dividend into account I would have expected the stock price to be on an uptrend in 2019. However, that is not the case. The stock price has languished for the last three years

Data Source: Finviz

I used multiple simple methods to estimate the fair value of the shares since FCF has been negative due to the increased capital expenditure to support growth over the last few years. FCF is expected to return to positive in 2020. If I were to assume a return to the average yield based on the last five years and an increase of 10% to the dividend, the price target comes to $13.10 indicating a 36% upside from current levels

Average Yield Data Source: Dividendchannel.com

If I were to make a simple assumption that the P/E ratio were to remain the same with the expected EPS of $0.76 per share in 2020, say the price target comes to $15.39 indicating a 60% upside from current levels

Risks

As with any natural gas play, the company is at the whim of natural gas adoption across the country for various purposes. The decreased cost of natural gas compared to the alternatives can prevent the movement to other sources in the short term. The EIA expects the US to continue to be a net exporter of natural gas in the near future, thereby hedging against usage trends at a domestic level. As per the EIA "Rising LNG exports and pipeline exports changed the United States from its long history as net importer of natural gas, which it had been as recently first quarter of 2017. EIA estimates that U.S. LNG exports averaged 5.0 Bcf/d in 2019. EIA expects LNG exports will increase to 6.5 Bcf/d in 2020 and 7.7 Bcf/d in 2021."

Regulation and Compliance - Climate change legislation and regulatory initiatives could result in increased compliance costs for the company which have not been accounted for in this analysis. The U.S. Congress has previously considered legislation to restrict or regulate emissions of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane. Currently the government is actually focused on rescinding all federal regulation of the industry methane emissions. Although states have been coming up with their own initiatives to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they have been focused on large sources of emissions such as electric power plants. The focus could change to the smaller sources like gas-fired compressors

Conclusion

In summary the company provides investors with an opportunity for income and capital growth with a highly predictable revenue stream that is not directly tied to natural gas prices. The off cycling of capex, the growth in dividend and returns from acquisitions coming online in the next few quarters should provide the catalyst for the re-pricing of the stock. This presents a great buying opportunity for investors with a medium term horizon who are also seeking income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AROC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.