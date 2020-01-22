Yelp: Turnaround Signals Are Evident

Yelp is also relocating a good portion of its sales teams outside of San Francisco, alongside several other cost-saving initiatives that are expected to drive EBITDA improvements.

This improvement indicates a huge step toward Yelp's goal. The biggest driver behind the growth spurt is a focus on national, multi-location clients, a segment expected to grow >20% y/y.

Recall that Yelp has issued a commitment to grow at a mid-teens CAGR through 2023. In Yelp's most recent quarter, revenue growth jumped from 5% y/y to 9% y/y.

In the midst of many more exciting companies in the Internet sector, very few investors still want to have a conversation about Yelp (YELP). That's unfortunate, because amidst a heated market, Yelp remains one of the few diamonds in the rough that is executing a bona fide turnaround in its core business while still retaining a tremendous value proposition.

Suffice to say that Yelp has severely underperformed the market during the breathtaking rally of 2019 and January 2020. Since the start of 2019, Yelp shares are about flat while the S&P 500 has surged 32%:

Data by YCharts

Now of course, stock price underperformance in any given period is no guarantee of a future bounce-back. But fundamental turnarounds are. Yelp's management has openly acknowledged that performance has been lagging over the past year, and have identified concrete actions to turn the business around.

Since I last wrote on Yext several months ago, the company has released a new set of quarterly earnings that show tremendous progress toward the company's turnaround goals. When these targets were issued last quarter, many investors may have dismissed them as pie-in-the-sky goals - but now with actual improvement in revenue and continued progress on EBITDA, it's becoming more difficult to justify the discount at which Yelp trades to the broader market. The company's 8.3x forward EBITDA multiple and 1.9x forward revenue multiple, in my view, is tremendously light for a company that plans on growing both EBITDA and revenue in the mid-teens in the current calendar year.

Data by YCharts

For all the talk that Yelp is a "legacy" technology company, simply consider the fact that Yelp still has leading mind-share among consumers. Yelp is often the most-frequented website for restaurant reviews. Besides this core category, Yelp is also the most prominent source of information and reviews on a wide array of local businesses, from plumbers to notaries. Though advertising performance has been lackluster in 2018 and 2019, Yelp has a strong, well-trafficked platform with which to reinvigorate revenue growth in 2020. Stay long on this name and wait for the rebound.

Revenue growth tracking to mid-teens plan

In Yelp's most recent quarterly update (Q3), the company provided two important updates:

First, revenue growth accelerated to 9% y/y, a hugely impressive four-point acceleration relative to 5% y/y in Q2

a hugely impressive four-point acceleration relative to 5% y/y in Q2 Second, the company has re-affirmed its goal of growing revenues at a mid-teens CAGR through 2023

See the company's Q3 performance below; note that revenue of $262.5 million was slightly ahead of Wall Street's consensus of $262.0 million:

Figure 1. Yelp Q3 revenue results

Source: Yelp Q3 earnings release

But even more importantly than Yelp's Q3 results, the company has continued to forecast to accelerating revenue growth, echoing the promise it has made for long-term growth. In Q4, Yelp expects revenue growth to clock in at +11-13% y/y.

Of course, revenue growth doesn't just materialize out of thin air. There's a very tangible driver behind this improved performance: multi-location customers - aka, the national franchises that most of us are familiar with. Though Yelp has historically been focused on local businesses, it has more recently shifted its sales efforts to advertising partners with much larger, national footprints.

Several metrics highlight the benefits of focusing on multi-location customers. Key among them, in my view, is the fact that Yelp sales reps dedicated to multi-location customers generate 5x+ the revenue of a local rep, as shown in the infographic below:

Figure 2. Yelp multi-location focus Source: Yelp Q3 earnings presentation

This "untapped" market for multi-location clients is the single biggest driver of Yelp's planned double-digit revenue growth through 2023. As seen in the chart below, Yelp's local SMB clients are only expected to generate ~10% y/y revenue growth through 2023. What gives Yelp the ability to generate mid-teens growth, however, is the fact that multi-location clients are expected to grow at >20% y/y.

Figure 3. Yelp customer segment revenue mix Source: Yelp Q3 earnings presentation

This >20% y/y revenue growth is already present in Yelp's current results. In Q3, multi-location client revenue grew 21% y/y, consistent with Q2's growth rate.

Equal focus on cost optimization

Many older technology companies, in the face of flagging growth, choose to re-accelerate revenue growth by pressing on the gas pedal on the sales and marketing front. The same is not true of Yelp: in addition to committing to mid-teens revenue growth, the company also has a long-term goal of hitting an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30-35%, up from 22% in the current quarter.

The primary vehicle to achieve this is re-thinking the company's sales org. Instead of piling on more sales reps to generate more revenue, as previously noted, the company has chosen to focus on higher-impact multi-location sales reps. The chart below shows Yelp's key plans for improving margins:

Figure 4. Yelp profitability initiatives Source: Yelp Q3 earnings presentation

Key takeaways from above: despite a goal to deliver higher revenue growth, Yelp plans to keep local sales headcount flat. In addition, the company is moving a good chunk of its sales force out of expensive San Francisco and into cheaper markets, which is expected to save $10 million annually (which at Yelp's current revenue scale represents approximately 1 point of additional EBITDA margin). Other reductions in marketing and corporate expenses are expected to drive further optimization to EBITDA.

As with Yelp's revenue growth targets, the company's EBITDA goals are not simply pie-in-the-sky targets - Yelp has already shown momentum toward these targets. In Q3, Yelp grew adjusted EBITDA at 16% y/y to $58.3 million, while EBITDA margins rose one point from the prior year:

Figure 5. Yelp adj. EBITDA trends Source: Yelp Q3 earnings release

This EBITDA improvement is expected to continue in full force in Q4, where the company has committed to 2-3 points of margin expansion.

Key takeaways

Yelp is a company without hubris. Management has acknowledged the company's deficiencies that has dragged down Yelp's share price and have taken steps toward correcting fundamental performance. In my view, Yelp is heavily undervalued at its current ~8x/2x EBITDA/revenue multiple, if the company really does manage to achieve mid-teens growth in both EBITDA and revenue (which current-quarter evidence suggests is wholly possible).

Yelp has also taken advantage of its sluggish share price to execute a large swath of buybacks. Since the beginning of 2019, Yext has plunged nearly half a billion dollars into share buybacks and reduced its outstanding share count by 14%.

Yext will report fourth-quarter results and issue its all-important FY20 guidance in mid-February. Investors won't have to wait long for the rebound in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.