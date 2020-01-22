By Making An All-Electric Jeep Wrangler, Fiat Chrysler Would Maximize Shareholder Value

The most powerful way for FCA to maximize the Wrangler franchise is to make a pure electric version, even if it had only 150-200 miles of range.

Not every Wrangler customer needs to have long range. Some Wrangler owners drive only 40-60 miles per day. For those, an all-electric version may be ideal.

Jeep has announced, but not yet provided any detail, on the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the Wrangler, which will be arriving in showrooms in 2020.

In 2019, it was expanded with the Gladiator pickup truck version, of which 41,997 were sold in North America in 2019.

FCA’s Jeep Wrangler franchise is the most distinguished in the entire automotive history, and sales have generally been going up in recent years.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about Jan. 20, 2019, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) has shown before that it can “think outside the box,” and offer a new kind of variant of a vehicle, where competitors have not yet gone. One such recent example is the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, which became available approximately three years ago.

No other automaker had made available a plug-in minivan at the time. To this day, it remains a standout in the minivan category, and is the obvious choice for anyone who doesn’t want or need an all-wheel drive minivan.

Chrysler (FCA) invented the modern interpretation of the minivan little over 35 years ago, and it remains with the largest market share in the U.S. market. However, there's another automotive segment that FCA has ruled for even longer. Almost 80 years, actually, if you include its initial military-only use.

And that would be the Jeep Wrangler. From seeing Generals Patton and Eisenhower step out of them in 1944, the Wrangler has been steadily improved and remains almost a “class of one” to this day, year 2020. Here are the Wrangler and Gladiator sales numbers for the U.S. and Canada in 2019:

Jeep 2019 USA Canada TOTAL Wrangler 228032 25569 253601 Gladiator 40047 1950 41997 TOTAL 268079 27519 295598

As you can see in the table above, between the Wrangler and its pickup truck version - the Gladiator - they sold almost 300,000 units in the two Northernmost American countries alone. Then consider that FCA also exports variants from these product lines, to numerous countries around the world.

Two new engines are being introduced to the Jeep Wrangler in late 2019 and 2020:

3.0 liter V6 diesel. This carries a $4,000 upcharge and slightly over 400 lbs to the weight. It also improves fuel economy up to 29 MPG highway. Plug-in hybrid (PHEV). We have zero meaningful detail on this, including technical details, price and availability - other than production starting very soon in 2020 and will be available in at least some geographies within months. The Wrangler PHEV was shown at CES in January, except for any useful details. All we saw with the naked eye was the charging port.

It seems that there's one major version of the Jeep Wrangler - and by extension the Gladiator - that's really needed if FCA wants to maximize the value of the Wrangler-Gladiator franchise. That would be an all-electric one, a so-called “battery-electric vehicle” or BEV.

The Ford Mustang analogy

Ford (F) is pursuing a variant of this approach with its iconic Mustang franchise. It's beginning to manufacture an all-electric Mustang - the Mach-E - in August 2020, but the major difference with the Jeep Wrangler is that it will be made in a completely different body than the regular Mustang that we have come to know over the last 55 years.

While the Mustang Mach-E has some “styling cues” in common with the regular two-door Mustang coupe, it's a completely different vehicle otherwise. As such, it's a far greater gamble than an all-electric Jeep Wrangler would be. Ford is taking a huge risk with this “iconic nameplate extension” - whereas an all-electric Wrangler would be a far lower risk to take.

Speaking of Ford, Jeep must also respond to The 2021 Bronco

Ford provides yet another reason why Jeep ought to extend the Wrangler franchise with an all-electric version, and that’s the Bronco. Ford has said that this resurrected nameplate will be shown in 2020, and also enter production in 2020.

The 2021 model year Bronco (2020 production start) may prove to be the most direct competition to the Jeep Wrangler in relevant history. The Wrangler has enjoyed such success in recent years in part because of its lack of direct competition.

This will now end in 2020 with the 2021 model year Ford Bronco. As such, Jeep has to try to add an additional string to its Wrangler fiddle in order to stay ahead and keep differentiating itself. The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version is one step in that direction, but Ford may match such an effort with the Bronco too. Therefore, Jeep needs to take one step further with the Wrangler.

You can see the latest test-videos and analysis of the soon-to-be revealed Ford Bronco here: Breaking News: The New Bronco Spied on the Road - Here's How it Compares To The Wrangler and Defender!

Why a sub-200 mile range is not a reason to hold a pure electric Wrangler

The problem in making a BEV version of the Wrangler is that for the Wrangler to keep its iconic character, it will be hard to place the batteries in order to fit as many of them as possible. Other than the Wrangler’s other challenge - aerodynamics - that would cause the range to be less than perhaps other premium electric cars. I doubt enough batteries would fit, enabling the Wrangler to get more than 200 miles of range.

To many Jeep Wrangler buyers, not being able to get more than, say, 150-200 miles of range in a BEV version of the Wrangler would sound like a total joke. Some Wrangler owners take their Jeeps into the deep wilderness and bring cans of extra gasoline so that they can survive out there for close to 1,000 miles, away from any ability to fuel or charge.

However, there's also another kind of Jeep Wrangler buyer, and that’s the person who doesn’t go deep into the wilderness or take long road trips. Some people may find it hard to believe, but there are Wranglers that are used mostly for civil grocery-getting and school transport duty. They may almost never be driven more than 40-60 miles per day. People buy them for their looks and because they like the genuine ruggedness.

Some sub-set of these people wouldn’t mind considering a BEV Wrangler that may have a range of only 150-200 miles. If it’s very cold outside - minus 10 degrees, whatever - in the Rocky Mountains or other Northern snow belt region that range would get cut by almost half. We might be talking about a 75-100 mile range Wrangler in those extreme cold Winter circumstances.

While that might not appeal to a majority of Wrangler buyers, it would still appeal to some. If all you do with your Wrangler is drive 40 miles per day or whatever, to office, school and the grocery store, then getting as little as 75-100 miles of range when it’s 10 degrees below zero would still be fine.

After all, think about it: FCA’s Jeep Wrangler franchise is so unique that FCA ought to take every opportunity to milk it for all it’s worth. Maybe Jeep would only sell 10,000 or them per year. I think it would sell many more than 10,000, but still it would dramatically enhance the image of FCA in general, and Jeep in particular.

It would be a totally quiet Jeep, which may even have some unique off-road capabilities. Perhaps waterfording could be better than a regular Wrangler. Perhaps the electric motors could perform some extra off-road trick when crawling over rocks or some other nearly impossible geography.

It’s not hard to see how an all-electric Wrangler could become the new cool urban vehicle in places where the Jeep Wrangler perhaps isn’t selling as well today. Everyone likes the exterior design of the Wrangler. It’s just that some people - very few, today, but not zero - also really want an all-electric vehicle. Not a plug-in hybrid. They want something 100% pure - not from an environmental standpoint, but more from intellectual or architectural purity.

Forget the Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck. If FCA had an all-electric (BEV) version of the Wrangler (and Gladiator), it would be all over.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. FCA hosted product intros.