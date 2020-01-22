Netflix: A Bear Turning Bull

The most important thing to look at in Q4 earnings is US revenue results and forecast.

It is time to wait and see if, after the Q4 earnings, Netflix is a buy.

Netflix might miss Q4 revenue guidance, but its long-term prospects might not be as dim as some fear.

Netflix (NFLX) is expected to deliver powerful revenue growth during 2020, and the market revenue estimates in the following years vary enormously.

Investing in the company presents a high-risk and high reward proposition with substantial downside and considerable upside potential, and as for its price, it is highly overvalued.

Source: Netflix is contagious, and the cure is coming

While Netflix has underperformed the market for more than a year, its value is finally catching up with its price. The upcoming earnings will show how well Netflix can hold his own against AT&T (T) and Disney (DIS) and while it is likely to miss on revenue, if the price drops after the earnings call, it might be time to get it.

Zero-sum game?

Most bullish thesis is based on the premise that the streaming market is not a zero-sum game. While Disney and AT&T might gain subscribers, Netflix might not necessarily lose those subscribers. Bearish investors believe the contrary. In the upcoming earnings season, we will finally have the answer to that question.

Disney+ has pulled no punches in its launch, and it appears to have acquired about 25 million subscribers. The closer Netflix can get to having its subscriber growth unscathed, the more optimistic one should be on the long-term prospects of the stock.

The same report that estimated the 25 million Disney subscribers, also reported that 29% of Disney+ subscribers dropped another streaming service when they subscribed to Disney+, but only 9% of those left Netflix. If accurate, it would be great news for Netflix in the long term, as the expected drop of users in bearish outlooks is much higher, however, in the short term, it would mean Netflix will miss the Q4 revenue target. To estimate the number of local subscribers for Q4, we need to subtract 2.25 million subscribers (9% of 25 million is 2.25) to the estimated number of subscribers Netflix would have if Disney+ had not appeared. For that, we will use the "Sick Model."

Source: Netflix Is Contagious, And The Cure Is Coming

Two years ago, I started estimating Netflix subscribers with the mathematical model used to calculate how diseases spread. I baptized the modified model as "The sick model," and it has been very accurate; in fact, for Q3, it had an accuracy of 99.8% for US subscribers.

Source: Author's Charts

The chart above uses The sick model prediction as a midpoint between a bearish and a bullish outlook. On the low side of the spectrum is Netflix's estimate of adding 600 thousand subscribers in the US on Q4 will be considered as the most bearish outlook as Netflix could have been overly optimistic about Disney+ incursion into the market. The utmost bullish case would be that Netflix would be able to add the same number of subscribers as it did on Q4 of last year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The chart above shows Netflix's forecast for the next quarter, and the chart below shows the revenue estimates if 9% of Disney+ subscribers are leaving Netflix.

Source: Author's Chats

Next quarter results for Disney and Netflix will show whether Barron's report was accurate and will clear the smoke on the long-term prospects of Netflix in the streaming wars.

Valuation

In the past few years, revenue growth has been between 23.3% and 35.1%, and the trend has been up. The forecast modeled an average revenue growth of 18.4% compared to the past average of 30.2%. Taking a look at the gross margin, it has ranged between 31.7% and 36.9%, and the tendency has been up. The forecast modeled an average gross margin of 43.6% compared to the past average of 33.4%. R&D as a percentage of revenue has ranged between 7.7% and 9.7%, and the trend has been negative. The estimate considers an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 6.4% compared to the past average of 8.9%. Taking a look at G&A as a percentage of revenue, it has had a minimum and a maximum of 15.9% and 19% with a tendency to be growing. The forecast modeled an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 19.5% compared to the past average of 17.8%. With the above considerations, we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Netflix in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 63% and, at best, overvalued by 26%. So the stock is overvalued

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 17.07% probability that Netflix will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of 3.9%

Conclusions

Many times before, I have written against getting the stock, and now it is not time to get it. However, if Netflix misses on revenue, as the model predicts it will, and the market overreacts, then it might be time to bet on the stock

If Netflix ends up missing more than 9% of each Disney+ subscriber, investors might do well to stay away from the stock.

For now, the best move is to wait and see how well Netflix can do with a little competition and more significant constraints on the media it can license. While getting the stock now might not be an unreasonable choice, Q4 results will clear the smoke and reduce the risk considerably, making it a significantly better strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.