Regions Financial - A Solid Choice Among U.S. Regionals

My preference for 2020 is larger diversified banks with capital markets exposure. But among the regionals, Regions continues to look a solid choice.

Finally the company also has room to squeeze out costs in support of earnings and a $1.37bn repurchase programme (8% of market cap).

Management's conservative lending approach also looks astute at this point of the cycle with loan balances up less than 1% in 4Q.

Regions' strong deposit franchise has protected it against recent rate cuts and margins were only 5bps lower in 4Q and are guided to rise in 1Q20.

Regions posted another solid set of numbers in 4Q and gave a reassuring outlook for 2020 where it expects continued positive operating leverage.

Regions once again demonstrates why it is a solid choice among regional banks

Regular readers of my articles will know my preference is for larger cap US banks over regionals. In the current economic context with low rates and slowing loan growth they offer better diversification and greater exposure to capital markets activities that I think will be advantageous this year.

Many investors seem to be taking a similar view and the US mid-cap banks index continues to underperform the large-cap index (by ~5% in the last quarter).

However, within this context I continue to like Regions Financial (RF) relative to other mid-cap names and I view it as a good choice for investors who like the inexpensive valuations, good yields and respectable levels of profitability the mid-caps currently offer.

4Q results were another demonstration that this is a solid bank that should be able to maintain better-than-peer financial performance in 2020 thanks to its strong deposit franchise and good cost control. 4Q EPS was $0.39, in-line with Street expectations and ROTE remained at a respectable 14% for the quarter.

Regions currently trades on 1.5x P/TNAV and offers a 4% dividend yield that is closer to 12% if the repurchase program is factored in.

Regions' deposit franchise remains its key competitive advantage

What sets Regions apart from other mid-cap regionals is its deposit franchise. The bank operates across 15 states but it has a concentrated footprint and ~70% of its deposits are in markets where there is no money center bank presence. This gives it two advantages over its peers:

1. Regions has an unusual degree of deposit pricing power. Its deposits are relatively cheap. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was only 74bps in 4Q and, although most of its competitors haven't yet reported, this is likely to remain the lowest of peers.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

2. Its deposits are "sticky" meaning it saw seen less churn from non-interest bearing to interest-bearing accounts in early 2019 as rates increased.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

Both factors mean Regions has been able to manage its interest margin better than peers and this remained the case in 4Q.

4Q margin was 3.39% - a decline of only 5ppts compared with the 3Q level and among the better outcomes of banks that have so far reported.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

Encouragingly, Regions is also one of very few banks to have so far guided to higher net interest margin in 1Q20:

Looking ahead, during the first quarter, we expect the margins to expand in the low 340s as the benefits of our hedging strategy begin, CFO David Turner 4Q19 earnings call

This is partly the result of astute hedging. The company has bought interest rate swaps to hedge the floating rate exposure it has from both its deposits and its Libor-pegged corporate loan book. Large volumes of these swaps are forward swaps, only taking effect from 1Q and as they kick in they will put a floor under Regions' interest margin at close to current levels.

Source: 4Q19 earnings presentation

Additionally, Regions is sensibly looking for other areas where it can optimize its balance sheet and help margins. One area is the cost of its senior unsecured funding and the company announced on the 4Q call that they have retired a large chunk of outstanding parent company senior notes. This is expected to deliver a 1-2bps increase to margin during 2020. While it is a small assist, it is a sign of good management focusing on small details that can incrementally bring useful benefits.

The outlook for 2020 is for some further limited margin erosion and some modest loan growth ("low single-digit") combined with cost control (management talk of "leaning into expenses"). Consequently, Regions thinks it can deliver positive operating leverage this year, which would be a good outcome given more equivocal guidance we've had from many peers so far.

Source: 4Q19 earnings presentation

Operating leverage in 4Q was flat and towards the upper end of peers so that have so far reported.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

The consistency of Regions' recent quarterly performance also means it has suffered less estimate slippage than other regional peers lately, with EPS expectations for 2020 being only 3% below their level last June despite the adverse turn in the interest rate outlook we've experienced.

Source: author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha consensus data

Conservative lending stance is a further advantage

I've noted in previous articles that, given where we are in the cycle, my preference is for banks that have either lots of business diversification or that are geared to the consumer sector. I'm less keen on commercial & industrial lending given its cyclical characteristics.

Regions is heavily geared to C&I lending, which makes up half the loan book. Commercial real estate makes up a further 15%.

But in spite of this, I'm willing to overlook this factor because I think Regions is running a tight lending book that should leave it well placed if the economy is softer than expected in 2020.

The main justification for this view is simply the absence of significant lending growth. Annual loan growth since 2016 is only 1% and the loan book grew just 0.6% in 2019.

This is largely because Regions is exiting certain higher risk, non-core activities, particularly indirect auto loans. But "core" loan growth was also only 1.8% in 2019, indicating selectivity by management.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Qs

The company also continues to reposition in some of the more obvious high-risk segments like the energy book, where there has been progressive de-prioritization of riskier oilfield services and a re-prioritization of safer mid- and upstream companies. Regions is also shrinking in commercial real estate lending, where investor loans have been cut from over 20% of the book in 2009 to only 8%.

Regions' historical loan loss experience has been higher than peers': the average 10-year loan loss charge is 108bps compared typically to 80-90bps for the peer group.

But the fact Regions' loan exposures are now more "seasoned" than peers gives credence to management's goal of keeping the loan loss rate at 40-65bps over the mid-term.

Guidance for 2020 is for a charge-off rate of 45-55bps, little changed on the 2019 level of 45bps.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Ks

Conclusions - Regions remains a solid pick in the regional space

As I said at the outset, regional banks wouldn't be my preference at this point in the cycle. I prefer the diversification offered by majors like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC), even if they screen as more expensive on headline multiples.

However, many investors probably are attracted to the inexpensive valuations, good yields and respectable levels of profitability on offer in the regional space, especially if they think some of the gloom over the US economic outlook is overdone.

Regions offers a nice combination of cyclical exposure to C&I lending for the bullishly-minded as well as lower near-term earnings downside to lower rates. There is also the potential for the company to continue squeezing out costs to support earnings (cost:income is at 57% compared to management's 2021 target of <55%) and there is a $1.37bn repurchase program that is equivalent to 8% of Regions' market cap.

It's not necessarily my first choice in US banks but I continue to view Regions as a good second line option.

Source: author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha consensus data

