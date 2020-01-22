Morgan Stanley - Missed It, Move On

Having missed the bounce I'm not diving in now. Instead I'll focus on equally cheap commercial banks that don't have the market risk of MS.

This late in the cycle that's a brave assumption. Growth at the level currently assumed in Street estimates shows the shares being fair value.

However, PE is close to long-run average and I only get upside if I assume more, meaningful growth in revenues from record 2019 levels.

MS is the clear winner from the 4Q earnings season so far, EPS being 31% ahead of Street estimates and the shares jumping 8%.

I last wrote on Morgan Stanley in July (here) when I set a $43 target price and recommended investors avoid the shares on the risk of a market pullback and estimate cuts.

It was probably my worst recommendation of 2019 with the shares now at $57 and rallying the best part of 10% last week alone on the 4Q numbers.

I noted in my previous article that PE of only 8x was well below the historic range of ~12x. The bit I got wrong was that this valuation anomaly didn't get rectified by earnings declining, as I predicted. Instead, it got rectified by the share price skyrocketing.

The question is, what to do now? PE is a more normal 11x on current 2020 Street estimates, I'm not see a lot of fundamental upside coming off the rally we've just experienced and I'm still wary about buying broker-dealers this late in a market cycle.

Consequently, even if it didn't work last time, I'm going to stick to my "stay on the sidelines" advice. I'm still much more comfortable owning equally cheap commercial banks at this juncture, like Bank of America or Citigroup.

The clear winner from 4Q

There's no doubt MS is the clear, outright winner from the 4Q earnings season so far. 4Q EPS was 31% ahead of Street estimates and the shares jumped 8%.

Source: author's calculations from IG Index and company data

Across most business lines, MS posted the best revenue comps, with overall IB revenues being up 32% YoY, FICC up 126% and ECM and DCM underwriting both showing peer-leading growth.

Source: author's calculations from company data

MS can rightly be proud of the continuous market share gains it has posted across the breadth of its IB businesses over the last couple of years. And with European competitors still in a state of disarray, especially in equity and advisory, which are MS's core businesses, there's no reason this trend shouldn't continue.

MS estimates that the share of wallet of European banks in its main Institutional Securities businesses has dropped from 33% in 2014 to only 25% today. Further pullbacks seems likely e.g. from HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Deutsche Bank (DB).

Source: 4Q earnings presentation

All of this leaves MS well-positioned to continue to drive positive operating leverage as it expands its revenue franchise on a relatively fixed cost infrastructure. Operating leverage in 4Q was +6%, easily the highest of peers.

Source: author's calculations from company data

And yet....

The "but" in all of this is that MS is still not where it needs to be on ROTE. Pre-GFC, the expectation was a well run investment bank should be generating 20-25% in good markets. MS was still only at 12% in 4Q and 13% for FY19 despite a very favorable environment characterized by record levels of US M&A and deal activity.

Source: author's calculations from company data

A large part of the reason the shares rallied so hard last week was because management promised to continue to rectify this situation. The single most eye-catching part of the 4Q slide deck was the commitment to deliver 13-15% ROTE on a 2-year view and 15-17% longer-term. This was a sizable upgrade to the 11.5-14.5% mid-term objective the company set last year.

Source: 4Q earnings presentation

How seriously should we take these targets?

Certainly for the 2-year target it would be foolish to bet against the company given the track record of the last few years. Longer-term, it's hard to tell. 15-17% certainly isn't impossible, other banks are already there (like JPM), albeit with a different mix of IB businesses.

But it will require cooperative markets, as too will the 2-year objectives. And this is really the bit of the MS story I struggle with because for the targets to be met we probably need MS to reach even higher levels of revenue than the record level of $41bn achieved in FY19.

Street consensus see $42bn of revenues this year and $43bn in 2021. Street consensus for ROTE is 12.8% in 2020 and 13.1% in 2021. To get to the upper end of management's target range we'd probably need to see revenues above $45bn in 2021, which would be 10% higher than 2019 and a full 30% higher than 2016.

Source: Seeking Alpha

If the bull market continues that might be feasible. But it's already the longest bull market in history so to assume it continues for another 2 years might be pushing it. If it falters, MS's revenues could quickly go into reverse, in which case operational leverage would act strongly in the opposite direction and would make the ROTE goals more or less achievable.

Management were candid about this on the 4Q call, saying:

You can't plan the business based upon a bear market obviously. You've got to plan the business based upon a normal market not a bull market and that's where we set our goals from but as I've been very clear and I'll finish on this note these goals are always subject to a normal market environment. If we have an abnormal market environment one way or the other then the numbers will be what they'll be but they probably won't be what's on this page. CEO James Gorman, 4Q19 earnings call.

Conclusions: if you're bullish on markets, MS has more upside. If you're cautious it's fairly valued

Ultimately, whether or not MS is a buy or a hold at these levels depends on your market outlook. Taking a view on markets is an unavoidable reality of buying broker-dealer stocks, which is why I don't really like them.

I've put some numbers on this in the following table.

Taking management's 13-15% 2-year ROTE target as the starting point I've run the valuation for both the bottom and top end of the range.

Conveniently, the bottom end of the range, 13%, is also current Street consensus for 2021 ROTE, based on a Street assumption of $43bn of revenues, or ~4% growth from FY19. I'd categorize this as a realistic-to- bullish revenue scenario. Using my preferred ROTE/cost of equity methodology this gives current discounted fair value per share of $58, assuming a 10% cost of equity and 2% long term growth. That's pretty much where the shares currently trade, so we could conclude that the bottom end of the ROTE target range is already priced in.

For there to be meaningful upside to the shares we'd need to be looking at the upper end of the target range. If MS can deliver 15% ROTE in 2021 than current discounted fair value per share is $70 for 23% upside. However, to get to that ROTE number I estimate revenues need to be north of $45bn or about 10% above record FY19 levels. That's not impossible if markets continue to go up, but if they falter it will be a big ask.

Source: author's calculations

I'm not negative on MS. The company has done a tremendous job in recent years of defying the skeptics and delivering a big structural improvement in returns. It stuck to its guns on maintaining its FICC business when many commentators we're calling for an exit and the unit now consistently delivers the >$1bn quarterly revenue number management promised.

However, having missed the big run-up in the shares I'm hesitant to dive in now when I can only see further worthwhile upside if the bull market continues and MS can deliver yet more growth off already record revenue levels.

I'm going to stay on the sidelines and focus my attention on the commercial banks where there's less market dependency, better yield support and equally attractive upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long jpm, bac, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.