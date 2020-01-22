Our Top 3 Healthcare REITs Of 2020

Although diverse in nature, each has done very well in 2019 and still looks like good bets in 2020.

REITs are considered ideal investment vehicles for investors looking for regular income and steady growth. However, all REITs are not created equal, and some of the REITs offer results which far surpass their peers. There are several factors which need to be analyzed for determining the performance of a REIT. Apart from capital gains posted by a REIT stock, its dividend payment history and future potential are also crucial for reaching an investment decision. So based on these criterion, here is our list of top-performing healthcare REITs.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)

This healthcare REIT manages a well-diversified portfolio with 101 properties under its management as on September 30, 2019. Medical Office Buildings constitute the largest portion of its portfolio with a 55.4 percent contribution while IRF is a distant second with 28 percent share. The REIT also has interests in surgical hospitals and acute hospital segments.

In the past 12 months, Global Medical REIT stock clocked over a 50 percent return. Apart from this solid return, the REIT also has a robust dividend payment track record. Its latest dividend payment stood at $0.2 per share, taking the annual dividend payment in 2019 to an $0.8 per share level. With its current dividend yield at 5.41 percent, the stock proved its worth for investors. This dividend yield is especially commendable as the REIT stock is currently trading close to its annual high. The stock prospects are expected to remain strong as the REIT operates in highly lucrative healthcare segments such as Medical Office Buildings segment, which is expected to benefit from rising outlay on medical care.

Global Medical REIT stands to benefit from the diversification of its rental assets. The REIT has a unique positioning in the Medical Office Buildings sector where its focus lies on licensed medical facilities, which are then leased out to private practitioners in prime locations. Further, the MOB segment is poised for overall growth as more and more people are turning towards outpatient services instead of going for more expensive hospitals. The increased spending on medical care is also a good omen for the MOB segment. Overall, Global Medical REIT stock is expected to retain its upward trajectory in the new year as well.

Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc. is an interesting choice as it is one of the smaller REITs in the healthcare segment. However, despite its relatively small size, Community Healthcare Trust has a strong track record and an impressive portfolio. The REIT portfolio has 108 properties spread across 30 states throughout the United States. Community Healthcare Trust is mainly invested in the Medical Office Building segment, which accounts for nearly a third of its portfolio. The REIT also has interests in surgical centers and behavioral facilities segments. Community Healthcare Trust has a wide client base as well as no single tenant contributes more than 5.5 percent of the total annualized rent for the REIT.

The macro factors associated with Community Healthcare Trust are especially positive since the Medical Office Buildings segment is one of the fastest growing hREIT segments. The senior population in the United States is expected to experience a high rate of growth in the coming years and this growth will lead to higher medical expenditure, providing positive fillip to the MOB segment. This growth will further amplify because the senior population is now more affluent than their counterparts in other time periods. This affluence allows them to allocate more funds to healthcare and wellbeing.

Community Healthcare Trust stock has offered strong returns of over 40 percent in the past 12 months. The REIT also has a strong dividend track record as its latest dividend payment stood at $0.415 per share while its annual dividend payment for 2019 was at $1.66 per share. With its robust dividend yield of over 3.67 percent, Community Healthcare Trust is a suitable REIT for investors looking for regular income in the form of dividend.

The future prospects for the stock also remain strong as the company operates in a dynamic environment. Apart from positive macro factors, the REIT also stands to benefit from its robust micro factors as well. Community Healthcare Trust has reported consistently improving quarterly numbers and has managed to maintain a strong Balance Sheet. However, on the flip side, investors need to be aware that the REIT is relatively small in size which may restrict its access to capital and sundry growth opportunities.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust is a highly diversified medical REIT with its properties scattered around the globe. This unique point not only provides protection against upheaval in the domestic market but also lets investors gain from geographical differences in regulations and market conditions. Further, Medical Properties Trust also has a strong mergers & acquisitions strategy to ensure that its investments generate superior returns. The REIT recently completed a A$1.2 billion deal for acquiring 11 hospitals in Australia.

Medical Properties Trust has a well-diversified portfolio with interests in various lucrative healthcare segments including Medical Office Building, Rehabilitation Hospitals and Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals. The REIT is also invested in single discipline facilities such as cancer centers, cardiovascular hospitals and ophthalmology centers. While the REIT has a diversified portfolio, it also maintains a highly focused strategy as well. Medical Properties Trust concentrates exclusively on providing capital to acute care facilities and offers up to 100 percent financing to allow the clients to optimize their overall cost of capital.

Medical Properties Trust stock posted over 25 percent growth in the past 12 months, offering solid returns to investors. Additionally, it reported its latest dividend payment at $0.26 per share, taking its annual dividend payment for 2019 to $1.02 per share. The REIT has a strong balance sheet as well. However, its aggressive M&A strategy is likely to put a strain on its finances which may lead to lower margins. Overall, the REIT has offered good returns to its investors and is expected to keep up the performance. However, it is also important to critically examine the REIT so as to be aware of various risk factors such as integration issues associated with it.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.