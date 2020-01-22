Earnings Distortion Scorecard: Week Of 1/20/20-1/24/20

Our Earnings Distortion Scores empower investors to combat management efforts to obfuscate financial performance.

As corporate managers bury key data in footnotes to manipulate earnings, and investors miss them, investment opportunities arise.

For the week of 1/20/20-1/24/20, we focus on the Earnings Distortion scores for 55 companies.

We measure earnings distortion using a proprietary human-assisted machine learning methodology. Street earnings estimates are incomplete and less accurate since they do not adjust for unusual gains/losses buried in footnotes.

Weekly Earnings Distortion Insights

Figure 1 contains the 15 largest S&P 500 companies, plus those with market caps greater than $10 billion, that we expect to beat or miss earnings expectations the week of Jan. 20, 2020.

Figure 1: Earnings Distortion Scorecard Highlights: Week of 1/20/20-1/24/20

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

The appendix to this report shows all the S&P 500 companies, plus those with market caps greater than $10 billion, that report earnings the week of Jan. 20, 2020.

Details: PG’s Earnings Distortion

Over the trailing twelve month (TTM) period, Procter & Gamble (PG: $124/share) had -$7.4 billion in net earnings distortion that caused earnings to be understated. Notable unusual expenses buried in the fine print of the firm’s 2019 10-K include:

$8.3 billion in goodwill impairment charges, $8 billion after-tax – Page 35 and Page 44

$754 million in restructuring expense – Page 45

The pre-tax value for the impairment charge was disclosed directly on the income statement, but the after-tax value could only be found by reading through the footnotes.

These unusual expenses were offset by some non-operating income items, most notably a $353 million after-tax gain on the sale of assets (Page 12).

In total, we identified $2.91/share (184% of reported EPS) in net unusual expenses in PG’s TTM results. After removing this earnings distortion from GAAP net income, we see that PG’s TTM core earnings of $4.49/share are significantly above its GAAP EPS of $1.58.

The analyst consensus for PG’s Q2 earnings is $1.37/share. Investors who only look at GAAP net income will think that analysts are projecting PG to earn almost as much this quarter as it did in the entire previous year. By removing earnings distortion, we see that consensus estimates imply much more modest annualized year-over-year growth of 22%, compared to the 247% growth implied by the unadjusted numbers for Q2. See Figure 2.

Figure 2: PG Core Earnings Vs. GAAP: 2016-Q2 2020

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 1 shows that PG is the only company to earn our “Strong Beat” rating for the week of 1/20/20. Four other companies earn our “Beat” rating, which means we think they will beat expectations, but we’re not as confident as we are with PG. 10 companies in Figure 1 earn a “Miss” rating.

This article originally published on Jan. 13, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector, style, or theme.

Appendix: All Major Companies Expected to Report January 20-24

Figure 3 shows all the S&P 500 companies, plus those with market caps greater than $10 billion, that report earnings the week of January 20, 2020.

Figure 3: Earnings Distortion Scorecard: Week of 1/20/20-1/24/20

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 3: Earnings Distortion Scorecard: Week of 1/20/20-1/24/20 (continued)

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.