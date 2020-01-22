Sirius Minerals - Sell Into The Market, Don't Wait For Anglo

Those currently in the stock should perhaps sell into the market.

This is clearly disappointing for those who bought in at higher prices.

Junior miners are risky

As I pointed out back in September junior miners are risky stocks. The entire sector runs on the basis of win some, lose some.

Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF) - for most investors at least - is going to be marked down as one of those losses. Ah well.

As I said at the time there was little to no point in trying to buy in as the only real hope for the stock was a Hail Mary bid.

Which is exactly what has come to pass.

Anglo American's bid for Sirius

Anglo American has come and bid 5.5 pence a share for Sirius, a deal that has been recommended by the Sirius board.

The share price is showing that very few indeed think this is going to scare another viable offer out of the woodwork:

(Sirius share price from London Stock Exchange)

As I write the bid/offer is 5.53/5.54.

That's above Anglo's agreed price so, what should shareholders do?

My view

There's little point in a detailed review of the mine and the business itself. That's all rather past and irrelevant now. A reasonable outline of that case is here. There's not even much to talk about concerning the value of the deal to Anglo. They're offering cash not stock and it's not as if this is particularly material to a company of that size anyway.

There are really only two possible strategies right now. Well, OK, three, but the idea of buying in to see if there's another bid coming up strikes me as excessively hopeful. Given that the current price is above the current bid I don't see the point in a near guaranteed loss.

For I don't see another bid coming in. Anglo's got this locked up, the Sirius board has recommended it and I really don't see a bidding war breaking out over Sirius. Sure, it's a highly opportunistic bid and Anglo will be able to finance both the bid and the mine easily.

But that Sirius board will have been beating the bushes around the mining sector and if they've accepted this bid there will have been little to no other interest.

So, the choice becomes to take the 5.53 pence now or wait - in the hope of another bid arriving - and take 5.5 later. The advice is probably to take the extra cash now. For truly small holdings it might be worth waiting as the check from the bid won't carry dealing costs for what that's going to be worth.

Sure, there's a temptation to accept that fractions of a pence as a carrying cost, an option fee perhaps, to see if that other bid does come. But I don't think it will.

The investor view

Sell into the market. This is as good as it's going to get I think.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.