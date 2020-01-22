Sandvik Doing Well Through The Slowdown, But The Price Already Reflects A Recovery

Management believes that the market has bottomed out and the destocking headwinds are largely over, but economic data in Europe and North America remain concerningly weak.

Short-cycle stocks by and large did well in the fourth quarter, with investors buying in ahead of an expected return to growth in the second half of 2020. Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) has gone along for that ride, and has also outperformed the broader industrial group since my last article – rising more than 10% and holding that through a fourth quarter earnings report that still showed signs of weakness.

The confidence expressed by Sandvik’s management on the call that short-cycle markets were bottoming certainly won’t hurt the investment case, but I’d keep an eye on economic indicators in Europe and the U.S. all the same – there’s been more weakness than expected to close 2019 and start 2020. While it hasn’t dented the second-half rebound thesis yet, that recovery is already reflected in the multiples.

Sandvik shares already trade near their one-year (and five-year) high, so it’s not like the impending recovery has been ignored in the valuation. I like Sandvik, and I do still see some upside on an EV/EBITDA basis, but the risk/reward doesn’t seem overly skewed in investors’ favor and this would be a name where I’d still rather wait in the hopes of another sector-wide pullback.

Not A Terrible Quarter, But Not Great Either

Even though expectations have been building for that second-half rebound, the market basically shrugged off a weaker than expected quarter from Sandvik, choosing instead to latch on to management’s commentary suggesting the worst is over.

Revenue declined 2% on an organic basis, coming in slightly better than expected, but sell-side expectations had been falling leading into the report – relative to the average estimates for the first week of January, Sandvik missed by about 1%. Gross margin improved by a point, showing again that management has made good progress in its price/cost management and manufacturing flexibility. Operating earnings rose 8% on an adjusted basis, beating expectations by about 3%, with a point of margin improvement.

The Machining Solutions business (or SMS) reported a 10% organic drop in revenue, a 2% miss relative to expectations, but not exactly surprising given weak commentary on machine tools from companies like Hurco (HURC) and DMG Mori (OTCPK:MRSKY), as well as ongoing weak trends in auto and other industrial/manufacturing segments (as seen also in Fastenal’s (FAST) recent report). Segment orders fell 10%, missing expectations by 1% and marking the worst quarterly performance in over five years. Segment profits fell 19%, missing by about 7%, with margin contracting 370 basis points, but still staying above 20%.

The mining business, Sandvik Mining and Rock (or SMRT), saw 3% organic revenue growth, beating expectations by about 4%. Profits rose almost 18%, beating by about 7%, with 250bp of margin improvement (to 21.6%). Orders fell 7%, missing by 3%, and orders would have been down double-digits if not for some large orders that came through.

The Materials Technology business (or SMT) was stronger than expected, with 1% revenue growth, over 40% adjusted earnings growth, and a 6% improvement in orders. Those were better than expected results, but this business is largely treated as an afterthought by most analysts and investors.

Whither The Short-Cycle Goest?

Sandvik’s results add no real clarity to the state of short-cycle markets nor the prospect for that second-half recovery. Bulls will look at the results and say “yeah, it’s bad now … we expected it would be, and the numbers will get better in a few quarters. Bears may well answer with something like “expectations have risen really quickly and look at that sequential deterioration…”.

Management’s commentary that the market has “bottomed out” and “we see some improvements going forward” will definitely encourage the bulls. Still, December was quite weak and January is showing no sign of improvement (something that Fastenal also said). China was down just 1% in the fourth quarter, and December was up low single digits, but that has to be seen in the context of year-ago comps of -7% and -10%, respectively, and investors should note the risk of those numbers being inflated by buying ahead of the lunar new year.

Looking at the order numbers, there was definitely deterioration in Europe and North America, with orders declining 12% (versus 10% in Q3’19) and 11% (versus 4% in Q3’19), respectively. Again, though, bulls can argue that this is the bottoming out of the cycle, magnified by destocking trends that Sandvik management believes have largely ended.

Auto production figures remain soft, and most of the Tier 1 suppliers are guiding to another down year in 2020. Likewise, aerospace may not be the source of strength it was expected to be – with Boeing (BA) suspending MAX production, which was going to represent close to a third of industry production volume in 2020, what does that mean for the 15% or so of SMS that aerospace represents? While Sandvik has little direct exposure to Boeing, they do supply the Boeing supply chain.

The Outlook

I think the second-half recovery story is still intact, but I think investors need to recognize the risk that the first half may be weaker than expected, leading to lower overall growth in 2020. Specific to Sandvik, with the growing weakness in mining, I think there’s a good chance now that revenue will be down year over year (I previously modeled about 1.5% growth), with declines in both SMS and SMRT. Longer term, though, I still see this as a strong short-cycle recovery name, and I likewise think management deserves a lot of credit for the significant progress made in creating a more flexible cost base that has preserved margins through this weaker part of the cycle.

I do also see a chance that Sandvik will choose to do with SMRT what Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) did with Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) and separate the businesses. I don’t really have a clear sense of timing on that, but an announcement in 2020, with a separation in 2021, is certainly a possibility.

My expectations for 2020 are now for lower revenue than before, but higher margins and FCF. Longer term, not much has changed, as I’m still looking for 3% to 4% long-term annualized revenue growth, long-term FCF margins in the mid-teens, and FCF growth in the mid-single-digits. Discounted back, FCF supports the notion of a high single-digit annualized return, while my margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach supports even more upside (to over SEK 200/share, or over $21/ADR). For me, that’s a borderline “buy” call, and Sandvik’s quality would normally lead me to lean harder toward a buy.

The Bottom Line

Sandvik is pretty close to a point where I’d be willing to buy, but buying in at, or near, an all-time high when there is still some uncertainty about the recovery is not really my preferred move. I have no real issues with the Sandvik business (I think concerns about less tool demand for hybrid/EV production are manageable, etc), but I do still see some risk that a slower or less dramatic recovery in 2020 could disappoint investors and hit the multiples. On a pullback, I’d definitely reconsider this name, but I’m not going to chase the stock, even when it’s a company I like quite a bit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HURC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.