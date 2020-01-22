The Bank Of New York Mellon: Medium-Term EPS Upside Should Support Higher Valuation

FY20 is shaping up to be a goldilocks year for BNY Mellon (BK), helped by a highly favorable operating environment, with ongoing Fed balance sheet expansion, an improved interest rate backdrop, and limited credit risk. Coupled with BK's outsized repurchase capacity, I believe BK is on track to reach over $5.50 in EPS by FY22, on double-digit EPS growth. At the current price, I think the market has set too low a bar on BK's EPS outlook, with further value unlocking potential from lower preferreds (as a % of RWA) yielding an ~2% tailwind to the EPS run-rate. On an ~15x P/E on post-FY21 earnings, I see BK trading up to $83 from here.

Elevated Expense Outlook Weighs on 4Q EPS

BK stock under-performed significantly following 4Q earnings (down ~8%) following a modest expense-driven 4Q19 EPS miss on elevated FY20 expense guidance - normalized 4Q19 EPS stands at ~$1.02 on $931 million in net income.

Pre-Tax Income/(Loss) 1,218.0 Total Taxes 229.0 Minority interest 9.0 Preferred Dividend 49.0 Income from continuing operations 931.0 Avg shares outstanding - Diluted 914.7 Core EPS - Diluted $1.02

Source: Company Filings

BK's capital ratios remained strong - CET1 rose 40bp QoQ to 11.5%, while Tier 1 leverage and SLR ratios were each up slightly to 6.6% and 6.1%, respectively. The share count fell 2.3% QoQ as BK repurchased ~$1 bil of shares, with a remaining authorization of ~$2 bil.

The stock sold off post-4Q, likely on potential FY20 EPS revision risk, but I do not believe 4Q19 alters the bull case as the top-line story remains intact. Instead, I think the level-setting in 4Q19 leaves room for upside surprises ahead as better expense leverage throughout the year could drive an improved earnings outlook. Further, the net interest revenue guide appears conservative at -5% QoQ, given strong balance sheet growth and deposit pricing trends. Lastly, the post-earnings dip offers management a more favorable price point from which to repurchase shares.

Near-Term NIR Trajectory Weighed Down by Lower Reinvestment Yields

Core net interest revenue (NIR) remained strong in 4Q on a larger balance sheet, with core NIM holding flat Q-Q at 1.09% (excluding the $70mm lease impairment charge in 3Q).

Source: BNY Mellon 4Q19 Financial Highlights

Yet, management has guided NIR to fall ~5% Q-Q in 1Q20, as earning assets reprice lower (~30% of securities reprice quarterly), though NIR should bottom toward the end of FY20. From the 4Q19 call:

"We expect that the yields on our securities portfolio will continue to grind down with lower reinvestment yields, and therefore, we expect net interest revenue to be down a little less than 5% sequentially in the first quarter. We expect that net interest revenue would stabilize later in the year if the forward curves remain stable and steepen a little, the mix of deposits is going to change significantly, and as the impact of lower rates on the balance sheet becomes more fully incorporated into the results. And just a reminder that approximately 30% of the securities portfolio reprices each quarter."

Further, some bulls may have been disappointed by BK's 2.5% QoQ average deposit growth (below the ~3% QoQ average deposit growth by JPM in their Treasury Services and Securities Services businesses). The near-term outlook points to weakness on the deposit run-rate going into 1Q20 as management noted that both interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits were trending lower thus far (relative to December levels). That said, I would point out that a similar dip was seen in 1Q19 and 1Q18, with the longer-term deposit growth rate still very much intact.

Figure 1: Interest-bearing deposits

Source: Company Filings

Mixed Fee Outlook Clouds Asset Balance Growth

Fees were mixed in 4Q, with asset servicing and asset mgmt growth rates slower-than-expected, though strong Treasury Services and Issuer Services fees provided some offset. Key drivers included lower market activity and compression in the fee capture rate, both of which are guided to weigh on forward fee growth. That said, longer-term investors will be comforted by the continued growth in asset servicing/asset management balances on the heels of higher market levels (AUC/A up 3.6% Q-Q and AUM up 1.5% Q-Q).

Figure 2: Assets Under Custody/Admin and Assets Under Management

Source: Company Filings

Elevated Expenses as Technology Spend Ramps Up

While operating costs were well-controlled in FY19, the guide for expense growth of +2% Y/Y weighed on the FY20 outlook. The higher cost growth rate in FY20 is largely driven by BK's focus on enhancing capabilities across business lines and the development of technology/AI/automation. I am not as bearish on the elevated tech spend - although cost growth is set to hit ~2.0% in FY20, expenses should slow in FY21, as cost savings from workforce optimization initiatives in 4Q19 kick in. Post-FY21, I'd also expect the tech investments to begin paying off driving an improved cost outlook longer term.

Upside From Incremental Capital Returns

With the Fed proposing favorable changes to leverage rules in 4Q19 (e.g., by allowing the carveout of central bank deposits in SLR calculations), excess capital positions could drive further upside to the EPS outlook. With leverage constraints (which have historically been binding for Trust Banks) set to be lifted, payouts are set to increase, driving ~double-digit EPS growth in FY20/21 on both organic growth and an expanded buyback program.

BK should benefit disproportionately - it operates with excess capital levels well above peers, for instance, holding preferreds well over the 150bps % of the risk-weighted asset (RWA) threshold. If BK were to optimize its capital structure by reducing its level of preferreds below the 150bps target, it could unlock an incremental ~2% in EPS.

USD 'Millions Risk-weighted assets (Basel III, Standardized) 147,283 Target % of RWA 1.5% Target preferred level 2,209 Current preferred level 3,542 Potential Reduction 1,333 Implied FY19 Rate 4.8% Implied Savings 64.0 FY20 Core Net Income 3,755.0 Savings % 1.7%

Source: Company Filings

The incremental savings adds to a compelling capital return story - BK pays out $1.12/share in dividends (implied yield of ~2.4% on the current share price), with the excess funneled into share repurchases ~$1 bil in 4Q19 (~$3.3 bil in FY19). The share count has declined from 984 mil shares in 4Q18 to 911 mil shares in 4Q19, implying ~7.4% of the share count has been retired. In aggregate, the total capital return (buybacks + dividend) stands at ~10%, with room for upside over the next few years.

Figure 3: Capital Return Trend in FY19

Source: Company Filings

Given the BK's industry-leading position within the Trust Bank space, coupled with the outsized long-term potential for capital return, I believe there is a strong case for shares to re-rate meaningfully higher over time. The underlying earnings path should also ramp up post-FY21 as BK reaps the benefits of its tech investments, driving an ~$5.50 EPS number in the medium-term. At an ~15x multiple (in line with NTRS and STT's current P/E), BK could trade up to $82.5, in my view, representing an ~79% return over a 2-3 year period, with investors reaping an additional ~2.4% dividend yield in the meantime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.