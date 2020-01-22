Yext: Next Leg Is Sales Efficiency

Source: Author

Yext's (YEXT) improved product pipeline has impacted growth in recent quarters. This led to a sell-off, which makes the business cheaper to investors. However, sales efficiency ratios have to improve for Yext to enjoy demand from other investing factors. Yext's focus on enterprises exposes it to positive black swans, which will come in the form of a flurry of large enterprise deals which investors aren't used to. If these deals work out as anticipated, Yext's valuation could skyrocket. I expect more wins in tourism and hospitality space. In the travel space which has been met with little favourability in search engine ranking, Yext can make the proposition to potentially get top brands with multiple business locations. As a result, I am comfortable buying some shares to gain some exposure to this potential positive black swan.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Management is upbeat about delivering a 30% growth this year. This will be fueled by demand for its business listing, search, and branding solutions. Yext has beefed up its value proposition with Yext Answers. This new product is a compelling way for brands to take charge of their social media narrative. Yext is trying to innovate the way users consume brand-specific search queries by making brand-generated content more dominant in the options users interact with.

Business (Rating: Bullish)

When growth is primarily driven by operating expenses, this indicates little competitive advantage. This is a bet that market dominance will create a future brand advantage and economies of scale. As an investor, this will require a big appetite to endure the bumpy ride ahead. Yext's biggest competition is the preference by brands to use Google's (GOOGL) SEO and business listing (Google My Business, Google Maps) tools to communicate brand messages with users. However, for brands to do this at scale, Yext comes in handy as it syndicates with other platforms. Also, brands in industries such as hotels and flights who rely on Google's organic tools for brand visibility can strengthen their brand value proposition by taking advantage of the depth and scalability of Yext's tools.

If Yext continues to focus on landing big enterprise deals, it can accelerate its revenue growth. It has customers like Air France, Marriott International (MAR), T Mobile (TMUS), and Taco Bell. This gives me the confidence that if it continues to hire great closers, it can win other big brands in the travel, tourism, and consumer staples space.

Yext's financials aren't too attractive, it is not profitable, and its cash flow is a function of stock-based compensation. Its debt to equity ratio stands at 55%.

Overall, I am neutral about its business and financials due to its lack of profitability. This is a function of my value-driven investing style.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Yext has little macro or competitive worries. The company is a disruptor trying to change a narrative; therefore, it has to achieve more wins before investors need to be worried about competition. I expect brands to continue to buy into its go-to-market message. Though, its newness means uncertainty about how brands perceive Yext still looms large.

Risk factors

Short interest has increased in recent quarters. This is due to the last earnings miss. This has superheated volatility, given that Yext is only benefitting from the growth investing factor. If other investing factors don't improve, Yext will continue to be a volatile growth play.

Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

There is heavy pressure on Yext to keep growing. Its growth factor is the most attractive investing factor. Until other investing factors improve, Yext will continue to be susceptible to the volatility inherent to growth investors. At 6x P/S TTM and 28% revenue growth projection in 2020, Yext is not expensive given its potential to surprise on the upside.

Conclusion

This is a classic black swan scenario. If Yext can prove its value proposition to large enterprises, winning more large enterprises can have an immense impact on its bottom line. With these wins, its valuation can potentially skyrocket. I find this to be one of the rare stocks with a huge risk/reward potential. Customers only use Yext because they can't scale with free tools. So, adopting its products is a necessity. At the same time, big enterprises with a large chain of retail outlets can help increase Yext's average revenue/customer as it upsells to them, which investors aren't used to. This will increase their sentiment towards the stock, and the rerating of valuation multiples will be inevitable. Lastly, I see no reason why a customer will undo its brand visibility work with Yext.

