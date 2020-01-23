Stocks Have Plenty Of Reasons To Make New Highs - For Now

The bullish trend in the stock market has been roaring higher since the past significant prolonged correction that followed the 2008 global financial crisis. Stocks began to decline in late 2007 and did not reach rock bottom until early 2019. The rise to the upside has included a few speed bumps. From May through August 2011, stocks slipped. The next correction came from November 2015 through February 2016. After a slump from January through February 2018, the final quarter of 2018 was the last significant downside correction in the stock market. Each time the stock market suffered a correction, it came roaring back. The first month of 2020 has been a time when stocks rose to record highs.

The VIX index tends to move higher during corrective periods in the stock market. The VIX reflects the level of the implied volatility of the put and call options on the S&P 500 stocks. Options are price insurance, and market participants tend to flock to the insurance product when the stock market moves to the downside. During each correction since 2008, the VIX and VIX-related products moved higher.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) is a tool that moves higher with the VIX. A long position in VIXY is a bearish wager on the stock market. The risk of another correction rises with each new peak in the leading equity indices.

A great ride in 2019

The US stock market has been on an incredible run. While there were minor pullbacks in 2019, we witnessed double-digit percentage gains in all of the leading indices.

The weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights the move from 2508.75 on the final day of 2018 to 3236 on December 31, 2019, a rise of 28.9%. Investors who did not pay attention to the brief selloffs saw their portfolios grow significantly last year.

The bull continues to charge in early 2020

The buying continued in January 2020. Tensions with Iran caused the E-Mini futures contract to decline below the closing level from the end of 2019, but a bullish price pattern on January 8 led to further gains.

The daily chart of the E-Mini illustrates the bullish reversal on January 8 was followed by buying that took the futures contract to a new high of 3337.50 on January 22. At the 3330 level on January 22, the futures were 2.90% higher over the first three weeks of 2020 as the bull market continues to climb to higher peaks.

Developments on the trade front are bullish

Tensions and hostilities between the US and Iran only led to a brief period of selling in early January. Meanwhile, the signing of a "phase one" trade deal between the US and China on January 15 caused buying in the stock market. At the same time, both houses of the US Congress passed the USMCA agreement with Canada and Mexico, which also provided support for the stock market.

The trade deals with China and US neighbors to the north and south increased confidence in markets that economic growth will continue throughout 2020. Moreover, fears over a global recession caused by protectionist policies declined. The landscape on trade increased optimism leading to buying in the stock market. With interest rates in the US and around the world at low levels, stocks remain attractive for investors despite the lofty level of the leading indices.

The U.S. election could derail the bull

The risk of a correction rises with each new high in the stock market. The market has focused on trade, low rates, and optimism for economic growth. It has ignored the trial going on the US Senate after the impeachment of President Trump on December 18. With a Republican majority in the Senate, the chances of removing the sitting President from office are virtually nil.

On February 3, the primary season will get underway as the Iowa caucuses will be the first test for Democrats looking to capture their party's nomination to challenge President Trump. No candidate has emerged as the clear leader, but the progressive wing of the party represented by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren together have more support on a percentage basis than the current national frontrunner, Joe Biden. If the current polls continue to split the vote, we could be in for a brokered convention in the aftermath of the primaries. Former NYC Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg is betting on a brokered convention as he will not compete in the primaries until early March on Super Tuesday. Meanwhile, the support of progressive candidates is likely to cause Democrats to include many of their initiatives in the party's platform when it finally selects a nominee. The Green New Deal, higher taxes, changes in immigration and trade policies, and other issues will make the November election more contentious than the 2016 contest as the nation remains divided along political lines. The impeachment of President Trump appears to have strengthened his political base. On the other side of the aisle, Democrats will likely line up to support whichever candidate receives the party's nod. Candidate Michael Bloomberg has said he will spend billions to defeat the sitting President, even if he is not the nominee.

The stock market appears to be betting on President Trump's re-election in November. Tax and regulatory reforms, along with trade deals, have been highly supportive of the stock market. For now, it appears that the market is operating under the assumption that President Trump will remain in office until early 2025. However, if the polls shift and the chances of an opposition party President in early 2021 rise, we could see a bumpy road in the market over the coming months. I expect that the stock market will begin to move higher and lower with political polls after the Democrats' convention. Moreover, if a progressive candidate receives the nomination, price variance could become significant.

Keep those VIX-related products on your radar

I continue to favor buying the VIX and VIX-related products on each new high in the stock market. I would employ tight stops on long volatility positions, looking to re-enter at lower levels if the price action stops out positions. The potential for sudden severe downdrafts in the stock market and current low level of VIX-related products create a favorable environment from a risk-reward perspective for the long side when it comes to volatility.

The fund summary for the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product states:

The investment seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that over time, match the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day. The index seeks to offer exposure to market volatility through publicly traded futures markets and is designed to measure the implied volatility of the S&P 500 over 30 days in the future. Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings of the ETF include:

Since VIXY holds short-term VIX futures contracts, it will replicate the price action in the volatility index. VIXY has net assets of $279.79 million, trades an average of over 2.4 million shares each day, and charges a 0.87% expense ratio.

In 2018, the VIX traded in a range from 8.92 to 50.30. Last year, the trading range was from 11.03 to 24.81. At the 12.60 level on January 22, the VIX is a lot closer to the low than the high since early 2018.

The political divisiveness in the US going into what promises to be the most contentious Presidential election in years, if not history, could cause lots of volatility in the coming months. The election will not only be a contest on President Trump's performance but a referendum on the future of policy initiatives that pushed stocks to all-time peaks. Fasten your seatbelts as a wild ride with plenty of twists and turns, and price variance could be on the horizon for the US stock market.

