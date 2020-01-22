Facebook: Playing With House Money

My 2020 EPS target is $10.15 per share with a bull case of $10.68 per share.

The stock is up 50% in the last year and investors should be weary of big price target hikes now.

This time last year, Facebook (FB) amazingly traded in the $140s. After a 50% gain in the last year, shareholders need to start reconsidering the value proposition in the stock and possibly take some money off the table to play with house money going forward. My investment thesis remains bullish on the social-media giant beating analyst estimates in 2020, but the stock doesn't offer the same value now as the start of 2019.

Image Source: Facebook logo

Late Target Hikes

In the last week alone, a couple of analysts have hiked their Facebook targets above $270. The moves are perplexing since the stock prices are 100% above the lows from last year.

First, Deutsche Bank came out with a $280 target, up from $270. The analyst is apparently bullish on the core app.

Second, Guggenheim boosted the price target to $275, up from $230. The analyst is more bullish on the global ad market.

The importance here is to understand where the stock was just last year and the questionable valuation proposition with the stock at $222 now. A $275 target is a nearly 24% stock gain following a huge bounce off the lows already.

The regulatory and digital tax issues aren't gone and the digital ad market is set to decelerate to 10% growth by 2022. Investors need to start preparing for a time when Facebook doesn't grow revenues in excess of the current 20+% rate.

The inability to start charging for WhatsApp will leave the social media giant with a whole in their growth plan. The private messaging app has been unable to figure out a way to integrate ads into messages where users aren't interested in the company utilizing targeting. In essence, the messages won't be private, if the company actually knows the content of the messages. The user experience would be comprised leaving Facebook to double down on value-added features for businesses or power users versus their work for a couple of years to figure out an ad solution.

Fairly Valued

The main reason to buy the stock in 2019 was the under valued nature of the equity. The market was fearful of high levels of spending and regulatory threats.

My constant work highlighted how Facebook never spent as much as forecasted vastly improving the actual EPS results. Analysts now have the social media company earning only $9.17 in 2020 and a more impressive $11.07 in 2021.

Data by YCharts

The numbers just don't add up as Facebook continues to grow revenues at a high clip and reign in the aggressive spending in late 2018 to resolve some of the content monitoring problems and appease regulators. The predictable outcome was a social media company that would quickly move to using artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve content monitoring and lower cost growth.

When the company reports Q4 results on January 29, analysts predict earnings of $2.53 per share for only a minimal bump from the $2.38 earned last Q4. Going back to 2017, Facebook has a history of beating analyst quarterly estimates by $0.20 over 80% of the time. On only one occasion has the social media giant beaten estimates by less than $0.10.

How the stock reacts to earnings will depend highly on the guidance around expense growth for 2022. My predictions have constantly correctly estimated the company to come in below internal estimates.

For Q3, operating expenses grew by 32%. The amount was nearly spot on with the employee base growth of 31% announced during Q2. The company even went away from providing the percentage growth to not highlight to regulators the decrease in content monitoring expenses and general corporate costs:

Turning now to the 2019 expense outlook. Due to the FTC settlement announced earlier this year, we are providing our expense outlook on a dollar basis for additional clarity. We anticipate 2019 total expenses will be approximately $46 billion to $48 billion. As a reminder, this range includes $5 billion in accruals we recorded in the first half of 2019 related to our FTC settlement

The 2019 expense target is $41 billion to $43 billion for 36% growth from the $30.9 billion reported for 2018. My estimate had long pegged the annual growth at 35% despite the company insisting operating expense growth above 40%.

Facebook had the following quarterly expenses over the last year:

Q4'18 - $9,094

Q1'19 - $8,760

Q2'19 - $10,260

Q3'19 - $10,467

Q4'19E - $11,513

My early 2020 EPS forecast prior to the Q3 report from back in October has a forecast for operating expenses growing 25% for the year. If my estimate is correct that Facebook will hit the low end of the annual expense target of $41 billion, the Q4 operating expenses will hit $11.5 billion for 26.5% growth. In such a scenario, the social media giant is likely trending towards reducing the expense growth closer to the forecasted revenue growth of ~22% in 2020.

On the earnings call, CFO Dave Wehner provided 2020 expense guidance for growth from 32% to 44% based on the $41 billion target for 2019:

I'd also like to share our initial outlook on 2020 expenses. We anticipate that our 2020 total expenses will be in the range of $54 billion to $59 billion. Our plan to re-accelerate headcount growth as well as growth in non-headcount related expenses like marketing factors into this guidance.

The company suggests an increase in the headcount and marketing, but investors need to remember the initial guidance for expense growth in 2019 was 40% to 50%. Facebook has already admitted expenses won't grow above 36% and could end down around 35% growth.

My base financial model for 2020 is utilizes a 21% revenue growth rate and the prediction for a reduction to 25% expense growth. My bull case model is for Facebook to hit the updated analyst revenue growth target of 22% with expenses growing at the same 22% rate:

Revenues: 2019 revenues of $70.5 billion @ 22% growth = $86.0 billion

Total Expenses: 2019 expenses of $41.0 billion @ 22% growth = $50.0 billion

Operating income = $36.0 billion

Other income = $0.45 billion

Income before taxes = $36.45 billion

Effective tax rate = 18% or taxes of $6.56 billion

Net income = $29.89 billion

EPS with 2.8 billion shares = $10.68

My updated bull model has the 2020 EPS soaring to $10.68 based on nearly $2.6 billion in additional operating income. The slightly higher revenue growth provides a small boost, but the biggest benefit is a $2.0 billion reduction in operating expenses.

The guidance from Facebook definitely questions whether the bull case can be achieved in 2020, but investors should get a clear case of the upside EPS potential by the social media giant controlling expense growth.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that now isn't the time to wildly jump into buying Facebook. The stock trades at 20x EV/'20 EPS estimate of $10.15. A bull case of lower expense growth dips the multiple to an appealing 19x.

Facebook has seen substantial gains and investors should look into cashing out some of those gains on further rallies in the stock and start playing with the houses money.

Looking for even more? Join DIY Value Investing.







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.