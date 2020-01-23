If Oil And Gas Exploration Comes Back To Life, GUSH Could Magnify Results

Last year was a banner time for both the stock market and the price of crude oil. Equity prices roared higher with gains of over 22% in the DJIA, almost 29% in the S&P 500 index, and over 35% in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Meanwhile, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures rose by 34.5%, and Brent futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange rose by 22.7%. The price action in stocks and petroleum markets did not cause significant gains in the shares of oil-related companies. Exploration, production, refining, and oil services stocks all lagged the stock and oil markets.

Sometimes, when one sector of the market lags another, it sets the stage for a mean reversion that can create investment opportunities. If oil-related companies catch up and outperform stocks and petroleum prices in 2020, the Direxion Daily S&P Oil and Gas Exploration Bull 3X product (GUSH) could be the perfect tool to magnify a period of sector rotation.

Timing is everything in markets

Markets move higher and lower over time. What separates successful traders and investors from those who lose money in markets is timing. While timing is everything in markets, the same goes for life in general. How many times have we found ourselves in the right place at the right time or the wrong place at the wrong time?

Just because crude oil and stocks moved higher and oil-related shares were significant laggards in 2019, does not mean that the converse will occur in 2020. However, markets tend to revert to norms over time. When it comes to oil-related equities, a recovery is overdue. When it finally occurs, the results could be substantial. The art of timing a trade or investment comes down to the ability to read the many clues in markets that a trend is turning. Getting into a risk position before the majority of market participants realize a correction is underway is one component of success.

Oil and gas exploration stocks have been laggards

The S&P 500 Energy Sector Index holds many of the top oil and gas companies in the world. While the leading stock indices were over 20% higher in 2019, and NYMEX crude oil posted an over 34% gain on the year, the energy sector index did not keep pace.

The chart shows that the sector index moved from $424.07 at the end of 2018 to $456.46 on December 31, 2019, a rise of only 7.6%. Many of the companies in the energy sector index are involved in the exploration of crude oil and gas around the globe. Meanwhile, the S&P Energy Select SPDR or XLE moved from $57.35 to $60.04 per share over the same period, a rise of only 4.7%.

Sector rotation in a bull market for stocks

These days, investors and traders are looking for hard to find bargains in the stock market. With many shares at all-time highs, the pickings are slim. Some of the most attractive companies, when it comes to valuation are in the energy patch. Moreover, many of the companies offer investors handsome dividends. At $57.60 on January 22, the XLE pays a blended dividend yield of 6.72%, which is substantially above the market average of all stocks. The bottom line is that oil companies are paying investors to wait for capital appreciation these days. It could be only a matter of time before the money flows into the energy sector, and it quickly catches up with the rest of the market. At the same time, the high yield level could soften the impact of an overall correction that hits stocks over the coming weeks and months. After all, the risk of a downturn rises with each new high in the stock market.

Apache sent GUSH higher and sent a message

In early January, the price action in one oil and gas exploration company stands as an example of what good news could do for a stock price. After a significant oil discovery in Suriname by a joint venture between Total SA (TOT) and Apache Corp (APA), shares of Apache soared.

The chart illustrates that after closing at $25.64 per share on January 6, the news of the oil discovery sent APA stock to a high of $33.77 on January 14, a jump of 31.7%. APA was trading near the high at $31.17 on January 22. The sudden move to the upside in APA could be a harbinger of what in store for many other depressed oil and gas exploration companies if the news turns positive.

If we see a turn in the psychology of the market towards the energy exploration sector, it could be an excellent time to put a leveraged product on your radar that will magnify a recovery. The top holdings of the Direxion Daily S&P Oil and Gas Exploration Bull 3X product include:

GUSH has net assets of $216.66 million, trades over 1.5 million shares on average each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.17%. Products like GUSH are not for the faint of heart, as the leverage comes at a price. Time decay will eat away at the value of the leveraged product if the prices of the shares do not move to the upside in a short period. As with everything in life, timing is vital when purchasing GUSH; the product will experience reverse splits. GUSH is the tool to consider on dips in oil and gas exploration companies when selling in the shares seem to be running out of steam on the downside

DRIP is the bearish product - leverage is a double-edged sword

Meanwhile, for those looking for a continuation of underperformance in oil and gas exploration companies, the Direxion Daily S&P Oil and Gas Exploration Bear 3X product (DRIP) operates inversely to GUSH. DRIP's fund summary states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The fund invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, short positions or other financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse (opposite) or short leveraged exposure to the index equal to at least 80% of the fund's net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes). The index is designed to measure the performance of a sub-industry or group of sub-industries determined based on the Global Industry Classification Standards. The fund is non-diversified. Source: Yahoo Finance

DRIP has net assets of $55.92 million, trades an average of 499,785 shares each day, and charges a 1.07% expense ratio.

Leverage is a double-edged sword as it magnifies profits as well as losses. GUSH and DRIP are leveraged tools that are only appropriate for short-term risk positions on the long or short side of a portfolio of oil and gas exploration and production companies. I continue to believe that a move to the upside and correction in the sector of the equity and energy market that underperformed in 2019 will eventually occur in 2020. Use tight stops with the GUSH and DRIP products as time is not on your side with these tools. Time decay comes at a steep price when it comes to leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.