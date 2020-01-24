The Asset Allocator: Tendencies Reassert Themselves (Podcast)
Last week marked the 100th anniversary of Prohibition. Today, Americans drink about as much as they did prior to Prohibition.
An article on Prohibition on TheConversation.com, having nothing to do with investments per se, got me thinking about markets and mean reversion.
This podcast (6:00) argues that tendencies with a solid human or historical basis reassert themselves, which is why I expect we’ll yet again see oil and gas and agricultural commodities spike, though I think trends of a more fleeting nature will not mean-revert.