DBE: Prepare For The Rise Of Energy

Over the last 3 months, the Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE) has finally started paying off for investors following the energy trade with shares increasing by a little over 6%. In this piece, I will give an overview of exactly what DBE is as well as why I believe that it will be a strong investment throughout 2020.

Understanding DBE

If you’ve glanced through the prospectus of DBE, then you’re likely aware that this is a fairly complex instrument. The title is fairly straightforward – it’s an ETF that tracks energy futures – but when you actually get into the fine details, the complexity and nuances can rapidly grow. Let’s take it step by step.

DBE is an ETF which is provided by Invesco. Its purpose is to give exposure to the major energy-traded futures contracts. This means that it holds exposure across 5 different futures contracts – Brent crude, WTI crude, gasoline, distillate, and natural gas.

At first glance, this seems reasonable – after all, by holding this fund you will be holding essentially energy in a nutshell. But once you dig into the numbers, you start to see a few issues with the ETF. First off, let’s take a look at the historical price charts of the top ~92% of holdings converted into the same units.

That’s right, DBE is holding a basket of commodities which is essentially highly correlated with itself. In other words, you’d probably get a very similar return to the ETF by just holding an oil ETF or ETN.

The fundamental reason why this is the case is that first off the crude markets are highly interconnected. That is, Brent and WTI (the two crude contracts represented) are very similar grades of crude and the only thing really separating the two crudes is a few shipping costs. This interconnectedness means that Brent and WTI are so correlated that market participants tend to trade spreads between the crudes and this spread can move in the territory of a few dollars per barrel over a typical year.

And when it comes to understanding why gasoline and distillate are so closely correlated to crude, the case is actually fairly simple – gasoline and crude are the direct and largest products of refining crude oil and again, the market looks at things like gas or distillate cracks (the difference between gasoline/distillate and crude oil) to gauge the rough profitability of a refinery – and these spreads generally vary by only a few dollars per year.

All this said, these four commodities represent around 92% of holdings as seen in the latest update provided by Invesco.

And since these 92% of holdings are so highly correlated, when it comes to understanding where the price of DBE is likely headed, we can rely on higher level analysis.

But before we can jump into an analysis of the major commodities in the fund, we’ve got to look at a nuance in the prospectus – specifically its rolling methodology.

If you notice, in the above table of holdings, DBE is holding exposure all across 2020. That is, it isn’t holding exposure exclusively in the front-month futures contract in each commodity, but it is rather holding exposure across the year.

The reason for this has to do with the methodology employed: the DBIQ Optimum Yield Energy Index. This index is provided by Deutsche Bank and seeks to optimize the problem of roll yield such that long investors are rewarded.

The roll yield problem is this: As time progresses, futures contracts tend to move towards the spot price. This means that if a futures curve is in contango (prices in the back higher than the front), prices in the back of the curve will generally be declining in value versus the front of the curve as this convergence occurs. Conversely, a market in backwardation sees the opposite with the back month contracts increasing in value.

Roll yield arises when you actually hold exposure in these months while the convergence occurs. The methodology DBE follows is that it attempts to maximize roll yield in favor of investors. That is, if a market is in contango, it will be placing exposure in months to minimize roll yield losses, but in backwardation, it will attempt to maximize roll yield gains. This is why DBE has exposure all across the futures curve – it is actively trying to manage roll yield to benefit investors.

This is a good benefit to investors because at present, Brent, WTI, RBOB, and distillate all have backwardation present at some point in the curve which means that DBE is able to provide positive roll yield to investors.

We’ve said a lot about the methodology of DBE, but it’s important in that this is a fairly complex instrument and investors should be aware of all of the moving pieces before investing. At present, we are likely to see DBE generally increase due to roll yield but I believe the overall energy story is bullish as well.

Energy Markets

In this analysis, I will omit natural gas markets – I’m bearish natural gas due to oversupply and a warm winter, but since it only represents 8% of the fund, I will skip over it in favor of the highly correlated major energy commodities.

Put simply, I’m bullish energy due to key supply constraints at the head of the barrel. That is, crude oil supplies are going to become tighter due to both OPEC and slowing production which will reflect through into the pricing of gasoline and distillate.

This article is already fairly lengthy so I’ll try and be succinct here. First off, OPEC’s cuts have been in place since January of 2019 and at its recent meeting it deepened the cuts, taking more supply offline. We don’t have very good global data for crude oil, but I’d imagine that basically every oil-importing country is seeing the same picture as the US:

In other words, OPEC supplies are very tight and this is going to be a bullish pressure on balances until OPEC is satisfied that the price is high enough to release production once again.

And secondly, there is a slowdown in crude production in the Permian Basin (one of the most prolific regions in the world) due to price being too low for too long.

This is driven by bankruptcies due to capital constraints imposed by Wall Street. These bankruptcies will continue (and therefore production continue to drop) until the price of crude is high enough to heal cash flow statements which means that the situation is going to continue getting more tight as time progresses.

We haven’t quite hit it yet, but at some point, we will see demand surpass supply to such an extent that price will rally and both OPEC and Wall Street will release control of the supply side of the equation. Until we hit that point, it makes sense to be long energy. Crude will directly benefit from this price uplift and gasoline as well as distillate will come along for the ride since they are direct derivatives of the product and their prices correlate very closely with crude oil.

For holders of DBE, this tangibly means that the lion’s share of holdings are bullish for the foreseeable future and investors should consider holding DBE through 2020 and until these supply risks are eased.

Conclusion

DBE is a fairly complicated instrument with some key benefits and detriments. Energy markets are bullish right now due to key ongoing supply risks which necessitate higher prices. Markets will continue to tighten until the price of energy increases to such a level that supply constraints ease.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.