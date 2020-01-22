The General Electric's Haliade-X 12 Windmill Is A Product Of Innovation With Many Benefits

Investment Thesis

Much has been written about General Electric (GE) during the past few years. Hardly a day goes by when an article about GE is published on Seeking Alpha. I have previously written four. Articles have ranged from bullish to bearish. They have discussed GE's large debt and asset sales to reduce the debt. They have focused on their long-term care and pension liabilities. Much has been said about the depressed power market. In spite of these many challenges, GE continues to innovate and to develop new technologies for the industrial and medical markets.

This article will initially review how R&D is conducted at GE, then drill down into potential benefits in the Renewable Energy business segment with the Haliade-X 12 windmill. This windmill has the potential to add billions of dollars in revenue, increase wind energy market share and grow the renewable business segment.

First, a quick summary of R&D at GE and then a drill down into the Haliade-X 12 innovation and benefits to GE.

GE Research and Development and Global Research

Note 26 in the 2019 Annual Report shows total R&D expense in 2018 was $4.862 billion. This equated to 4% of sales (revenues). The percentage of revenue spent on R&D by companies vary substantially depending upon the industry sector. Healthcare and technology generally have numbers in the 10% to 20% range. Large industrial companies are more in the neighborhood of GE, 4% - 5%.

GE's R&D was funded by various sources: internally funded (85%), customers and government (13%), and partnerships/consortiums (1%). Using 2019 Annual Report figures we can arrive at the approximate portion of R&D funding within the business segments and within the corporate R&D centers and laboratories. These figures are not exact since some business, e.g. lighting, transportation and a portion of oil & gas were sold in 2019. However they provide insight into where the 2018 $4.8 billion of R&D was spent. Approximate segment breakdown of total R&D expenditures was:

Aviation 23%

Healthcare 23%

Power 14%

Renewal 8%

Corporate 13%

The corporate R&D headquarters is in Niskayuna, NY, near Schenectady, with a center also in Bangalore, India. The corporate center serves all business segments globally. Under previous CEO John Flannery, regional centers in other international and US locations were closed. These centers focused on more regional and business specific R&D.

Source: GE Website

GE corporate research is an innovation center for the business segments and possible new ventures. Much of their research is focused on cutting edge, basic research that can be applied to both new and existing products. The facilities are made up of 1000 staff members (600 PhD's) which produces over 900 publications and 375 patents per year. There are over 350 projects underway.

I have published further information about GE R&D in each of the industrial segments in this blog.

Now, let's examine how GE Renewable Energy may potentially benefit from innovation in a big way. We will review the newest and largest offshore windmill - the Haliade-X 12. We will drill down on the offshore windmill market, proposed offshore projects using this wind turbine, competitors, possible GE benefits, and risks.

Renewable Energy and the Haliade-X 12 Wind Turbine

Haliade-X 12

GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion annual business consisting of onshore wind, offshore wind, hydro, grid solutions and LM Wind Power. LM Wind Power designs and manufactures blades for both onshore and offshore turbines. It was acquired in 2017 for $1.7 billion from private equity firm Doughty Hanson and serves both GE and external customers.

Probably the biggest development in GE Renewable Energy is the Haliade-X 12 offshore wind turbine. This wind turbine produces 12 megawatts of electricity powered by three 107 meter blades, each weighing 50 tons. Imagine designing, manufacturing, shipping, testing and installing a wind tower with blades longer than a football field. The initial prototype blades were manufactured in the GE LM Wind Power facility in Northern France. The windmill is 853 feet high - three football fields. That's higher than the Washington Monument.

GE is investing to develop what is the world's largest and most efficient offshore wind turbine. GE advertises the capacity factor to be 63%, which is 5% - 7% above the industry standard.

The blades were designed and manufactured by GE's LM Wind Power, whose headquarters is in Denmark. The blades are an innovative hybrid carbon design and/or a pure glass fiber and polyester matrix. Look at the size of these blades. And they have a unique twist and taper.

Source: GE Report

Source: LM Wind Power website

The prototype has been installed in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Validation testing is underway.

Offshore Wind Market

Why invest in developing the Haliade-X 12?

A huge, growth offshore market is projected. According to the Global Wind Energy Council, the global offshore wind market is projected to grow from just over 20 gigawatts - GW today to 190 GW by 2030. The International Energy Agency estimates the offshore market could be $1 trillion by 2040. The European Union and the US are the leading potential locations for increased offshore wind farms, with Europe having the most potential. If this comes to pass, it is an average of a $50 billion market per year. This figure includes installation and equipment but GE would be part of this large market. And once installed there is an aftermarket service.

John Lavelle, CEO of Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy, said "Along with the industry's compelling value proposition, technology innovation is a key driver of the offshore wind market. Because it is the most powerful machine in the industry, the Haliade-X allows our customers to drive down the cost of wind energy and speed the adoption of clean, renewable energy. The testing that the prototype will undergo is one part of a multi-faceted testing process that will enable us to commercialize the Haliade-X by 2021, just in time for the strong growth uptick we are seeing in offshore wind worldwide."

Current Proposed US Offshore Wind Farms

GE has now been officially awarded the Haliade-X 12 for two projects, one in the UK - Dogger Bank Wind Farm, and one in the US - Ocean Wind. The final number of turbines to be installed is yet to be confirmed for these projects. Production for Dogger Bank would start in the second half of 2021.

The Ocean Wind project, has been proposed off the coast of Atlantic City, NJ. Actually about 15 miles of the coast. If it goes ahead, it could have as many as 90 Haliade-X 12 turbines for a total capacity of 1100 MW, a huge project. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is in favor of the project.

Could this be 90 Haliade-X 12 future wind turbines?

Source: Ocean Wind website

Another project in the planning stages, Skipjack, is off the shore of Delaware and Ocean City, Maryland. It would include 10 - 12 Haliade-X 12 but it is far from approved. As in many of these projects there is local opposition. Of concern is the impact on tourism to the beach communities.

Competitors

GE certainly has competition. While the global offshore market is increasing, GE does have significant competition from Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY) and MHI Vestas, who have worldwide onshore/offshore wind turbine market share of #1 and #2 respectively. GE is #3.

Siemens Gamesa was created as a merger of Siemens (OTCPK:SMAWF) (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Gamesa's wind business in 2016. The company is headquartered in Spain with offshore facilities in Germany and Denmark. They are the world leader in wind energy.

Their largest offshore wind turbine is 8 MW compared to the 12 MW for the Haliade-X 12.

Vestas Wind Systems, (OTCPK:VWSYF) (OTCPK:VWDRY) a Danish company was founded in 1945. In 2013 Vestas made a joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF) for offshore wind turbines. Vestas, onshore and offshore, has the second worldwide market share.

These two control about 60% of the offshore market, but GE currently has an edge in the US market. According to Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables, in 2018 GE only held 3% of the worldwide market. But GE's fortunes are changing.

According to the American Wind Association, GE had a leading U.S. market share for onshore and offshore of 41.4% at the end of 2018, with Vestas at 24.2% and Siemens at 19.7%

The Haliade-X 12 can be the product to propel GE into increased offshore market share. The precursor to the Haliade-X 12, the Haliade 150 6 megawatt wind turbine is currently in service. There are five of these turbines in the Block Island wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island. GE acquired the Haliade production from Alstom in November 2015 and has continued to invest in R&D in order to provide a market changing product. The Haliade-X program is part of a multi-million dollar (maybe hundreds of millions) investment that will contribute to increased market share.

Financial Benefits

So how can the new production introduction of Haliade-X 12 increase revenue and the income statement.

Here's the revenue statement from GE's 3Q 10-Q. One reason for the increased revenue compared to 2018 is the movement of Grid Solutions from Power to Renewable Energy.

From the September 30, 2019 10-Q

GE has now combined Hydro and Offshore Wind reporting so they are not separately provided although the Hydro market is decreasing.

The price of the Haliade-X 12 is not publicly disclosed by GE for competitive reason which is understandable. But we could get an order of magnitude estimate.

The Department of Energy has published a detailed report on offshore wind. Figure 35 in that report provided data on the CapEx for the wind turbine portion of the projects analyzed. Here's the link to the Dept. of Energy report:

Source: US Dept. of Energy 2018 Offshore Wind Technologies Market Report

Using 2023 as commercial operation and the blue trend line we estimate the wind turbine to cost about $1100/kilowatt. Thus the price of a 12 MW Haliade-X 12 is roughly estimated to be $13 million ($1100/kilowatt x 1000 kilowatt/megawatt x 12 megawatts). This is really a rough order of magnitude price.

The Department of Energy report cited above estimated near term US offshore market could be 2000 megawatts/year. If GE gets a third of that it would be 660 megawatts/year or 55 Haliade-X 12 turbines. At $13 million each this is $715 million/year. This is just in the US.

The international market is larger than the US market, although GE has a lower market share. Let's assume the international market is twice the US and GE obtains just 15% market share (4000 MW/year x .15 divided by 12 x $13 million/turbine). That equates to another $650 million/year. A total of nearly $1.4 billion/year of about 9% of the current GE Renewable Energy revenue. These figures are rough estimates but one can conclude that the Haliade-X 12 could have a major positive role in the GE Renewable Energy business.

Risks

But there are some risks:

Size of market - many studies predict rapid growth in the offshore market but there is always uncertainty. In its favor is the global push to get away from fossil fuels. For example, Germany is now closing coal and nuclear plants in favor of renewables.

Competition - we covered the major competitors above.

NIMBY - Not in My Back Yard - citizen opposition to offshore due to the negative effect of viewing the wind towers from summer beaches and parks. A few years ago a planned wind farm of Cape Cod was killed. Citizen opposition could be similar to siting a nuclear plant.

Regulatory Licensing - long drawn out approval process by a multiple of federal and state agencies.

Storms and hurricanes - the wind turbines are designed for high winds but a category 1 hurricane could be programmatic.

New technology - it may not look if there is a lot of mechanical stress on the blades and generator nacelle.

Conclusion

Little has been written about the innovation being done at GE. Innovation and R&D is alive and well at each of the operating segments plus a 1000 personnel corporate R&D and laboratory center.

Examples include new commercial and military jet engines, 3D manufacturing, the largest offshore wind turbines, better medical imaging machines and powerful electricity producing natural gas turbines.

This article focused on the innovation in the Renewable Energy offshore wind business with the introduction of the technically superior Haliade-X 12 turbine. It has the potential to increase the Renewable Energy business revenues and to increase market share. And once in service there is the profitable aftermarket business. Yes there are risks but this innovation journey is worthwhile and can yield benefits to GE and to the world's generation of electricity.

