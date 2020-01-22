Cinemark, Great Company Terrible Industry

Cinemark could be a good long, but it may be best to wait a year for the smoke to clear.

Because of AMC's aggressive borrowing, it will likely be hit the hardest while Cinemark the least.

Now that these changes have been made, it is unlikely that major theater companies will be able to achieve even higher revenues per customer.

As you may have heard, the North American theater industry has been struggling to hold its weight over the past two decades. Ticket sales have been consistently falling since 2001 as movies become ever-more accessible at home and ever-more expensive in theaters.

To illustrate, take a look at U.S and Canadian movie ticket sales since 1980:

(note 2019 was 1.2B)

Despite the drop, box office revenue has been holding steady due to higher prices and most theaters have become increasingly reliant on concession sales for profits.

Despite efforts, theater stocks have been poor investments over the past five years with all of the major players delivering negative to flat returns (with dividends included):

Losses have been the most extreme in (AMC) as the company's managers thought it would be a good idea to try to excessively borrow money to acquire theaters and are now struggling to meet interest payments.

Between the three companies, Cinemark (CNK) is the most stable and, while it has not grown revenue at the same pace as AMC, seems to have a more conservative long-term approach. While Cinemark stock is still struggling, it is outperforming peers by a wide margin and I expect it to continue to do so.

While I like Cinemark as a company, it does not seem that 2020 will be a great year for the film industry and more downside could likely be ahead. I believe that CNK is a stock investors should have on their watchlist, but it may be best to wait for the smoke to clear to buy.

As I will demonstrate, there is quite a bit of smoke.

Cinemark's Strategy

As I mentioned, the major trend facing theaters has been a long-term decline in ticket sales. Like most theaters that are still surviving today, Cinemark has successfully innovated its way around this trend by expanding into Latin America (currently about 40% of its theaters), expanding concession opportunities (including bars and high-end food), adding larger "luxury" recliner seats (which has boosted ticket prices and lowered empty seats), and create a subscription program.

These efforts have been very successful. According to their recent investor presentation, they have achieved 51 consecutive quarters of food & beverage sales per person growth and around a sixth of sales come from their subscription service.

The company saw quite a bit of expansion over the past decade as they acquired Rave Theaters among other smaller theaters. This is seen best in their near doubling of employees over the past decade:

Most importantly, Cinemark's growth strategy is far more conservative than that of AMC.

As you can see below, AMC has been aggressively expanding revenue and gross profits, but it has actually failed to grow operating cash flow by much. On the other hand, Cinemark has taken a much more slow and stable approach to growth and, accordingly, has seen great and stable operating cash flow growth.

See below:

In my opinion, stable growth is superior to volatile growth, even if volatile growth produces higher figures. It is easy for managers to borrow money for auditions and cut prices and costs to temporarily boost the top and bottom line. It is much more difficult to take a sustainable approach that focuses on reinvesting cash flows in physical capital without compromising stability. I believe Cinemark successfully pursues the latter strategy.

Closer Look at Cinemark's Financial Strategy

This is not to say that Cinemark does not borrow money to expand operations. The company has decently high leverage, but it has been intelligent in its investments. The company's debt-to-EBITDA is more-or-less flat over time as well as its total liabilities-to-assets. See below:

As you can see, Cinemark has taken the middle approach compared to (IMAX) and AMC. IMAX operates at extremely low leverage and has been failing to maintain market-share for years, resulting in poor stock performance. As I've mentioned, AMC has been extremely aggressive and now barely generates enough in EBIT to meet interest payments as seen in its times-interest-earned.

Resultingly, AMC is losing an incredible amount of money per year from a GAAP standpoint while Cinemark has generally maintained a 5%+ earnings yield over the years. AMC does have a lower "EV/EBITDA", but one must consider that its EBIT is nearly equal to its interest expense. On the other hand, IMAX has very high valuation metrics and still generally lacks Cinemark's stability

See below:

Again, we can see that Cinemark is, by far, the most stable of the three. While its current earnings yield is not necessarily something to write home about, it is solid and could make for a value-opportunity if its growth continues.

Will Box Office Growth Continue?

These companies have generally taken advantage of the negative trend in the theater industry. They have innovated their way into higher profits per customer, and have assumed the market-share of those that failed to do so (mainly mom-and-pop's). Now that this method of growth is diminished, it is likely that competition will grow between the major theaters.

Remember, 2019 was the worst year for ticket sales in the movie industry since 1995. Growth in streaming and the introduction of Disney+ is allowing major film producers direct access to people's homes where popcorn is far cheaper. In fact, a 2018 study found that over half of people prefer watching movies at homes and only 13% preferred to watch in theaters. Put simply, the trend toward lower ticket sales will likely continue into the 2020s.

Tickets sales are also increasingly concentrated among a few major highly-anticipated releases (i.e Avengers, Lion King, Star Wars) and the rest are flops (i.e Cats, Dark Phoenix, Dolittle). Thus, if there are few anticipated movies, ticket sales will be even worse. Many analysts are concerned that 2020 will be one of the worst years for these big-hits as major film series have come to a close.

Theaters, including Cinemark, have become increasingly reliant on major-hits for revenue and have shifted from a "cheap weekend activity" consumer niche toward a "luxury experience" one. At $15/ticket (in California) combined with two $6 popcorns and four $5 soda's, a family of four would spend around $100 on a trip to the movies (after-tax) if not more. Now that the shift has been made, I see no way for either Cinemark nor AMC to further increase revenue per customer.

The Bottom Line

While I like Cinemark since it is a well-run company, the industry is far from bottoming and it appears that Cinemark may see its earnings fall over the coming year. The company successfully navigated the change by innovating, but now there is not much more it can do to maintain earnings growth.

In fact, the recent shift in its EPS trend indicates that earnings may fall quite a bit more:

While I believe CNK will likely fall back to the $20 level, it seems clear that AMC will fall even further. AMC is facing the same industry problems as Cinemark but lacks the financial wherewithal to handle the blows. Thus, the only way I believe one can be bullish on CNK is if they hedge it with AMC to make a pairs trade.

This trade has been very successful over the past few years as seen in the total return ratio:

Sadly, many hedge funds seem to be aware of AMC's possible bankruptcy so it is currently being very heavily shorted and may have a borrowing fee of 81% which is unreasonably high and will make this trade not profitable. Still, for those who are long, I believe AMC is a "sell" and CNK is a "sell", but could definitely become a buy if the price drops by 30-50% as I expect.

