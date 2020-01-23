At HDO, we are making a change to our very bullish preferred stock thesis and are taking profits on some preferred stocks which now have very low yields-to-call.

Thesis

Anyone who follows the preferred stock IPO market is well aware of the extraordinary low yields on newly issued preferred stocks. Just when we think we have hit the bottom in preferred stock yields, new preferred stocks IPO at even lower yields. Not only is this problematic for preferred stockholders, but this is happening despite a 25% rise in the 10-year note yield from a low of 1.47% in early September to 1.82% now. Those who fail to take notice of this do so at their own peril.

For example, Public Storage (PSA) recently issued its new preferred J series PSA-J at an all time low yield for PSA with a non-qualified 4.7% yield. Despite this very low yield, investors rather quickly drove the price up from the $25.00 IPO price to $26.00. Not long ago Bank of America (NYSE:BAC.PK) IPOd its barely investment grade Preferred Stock N series BAC-N at a record low yield for them of 5%. It already has traded as high as $26.25. There's a feeding frenzy for yield that's just plain unhealthy. To us, it looks like a bubble.

Price Chart of Public Storage Preferred V (PSA-V)

Source: Etrade

As can be seen from the chart above, PSA-V (PSA.PV) has had several major selloffs. In late 2013, it fell below $20.00, in late 2016 and 2018 it fell to $22.00. If PSA-V, with a $1.34 coupon, can take such large hits, what might PSA-J do with a coupon that's 12% lower at only $1.18 and selling at a price of $26?

Why Checking the 'Yield-to-Call' Is Key before Buying Any Preferred Stock

Most income investors tend to look at the Stated Yield when buying a preferred stock, and may overlook the Yield to Call (or YTC). The YTC refers to the return you will receive if the preferred stock is redeemed on its call date rather than if the preferred stock is never called. When interest rates decline, such as we have seen over the past year, many companies that have preferred shares outstanding may decide to call them because they may be able to issue new ones with a cheaper yield, and therefore save some money. This is why we are currently seeing many preferred stocks being called quickly after reaching their call date. This is why we provide to our members the yield-to-call in addition to the current yield in our recommended Preferred Stock Portfolio. If you take a look at the image below, you will see for example that the American Finance 7.5% Preferred A Series, which is a current recommendation for our members, carries a current yield of 7.4% and a YTC of 7.3%

Source: HDO "Preferred Stock Portfolio"

As we will see later in this report, many preferreds seem to have a high yield, but their YTC is very low that it would not make any sense to buy them. Therefore, understanding the yield-to-call and taking it into account is key before making a decision as to whether to buy a preferred stock.

Very Low Yields-to-Call

To make matters worse, by looking at only the current yield, some investors are buying preferred stocks at way above par with YTC in the 2% range.

To take this kind of price risk for a mere 2% yield is striking, unless there's a very low probability that the preferred stock will not be called. Therefore the call risk always should be assessed. Why not buy a CD or an investment grade bond? Anyone who was an investor in preferred stocks in 2013, late 2015, mid 2016 or late 2018 knows that the downside price risk on preferred stocks can be very large when the market turns sour on these securities. Why would anyone take on this large price risk for a 2% unless the call risk is very low? We are taking action and exiting those preferred stocks with a high call risk.

Here are a few of the many preferred stocks with terribly low yields-to-call that are issued by popular companies including PartnerR (PRE), Digital Realty (DLR.PK), Alabama Power (ALP.PQ), Citizens Financial (CFG), Aspen Insurance (AHL), First Republic Bank (FRC), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), and Site Centers (SITC.PK), PS Business Parks (PSB).

Source: Author

As can be seen from the chart, the yields-to-call are extremely low, some below 1%. Additionally, some of these preferred stocks are not even investment grade preferred stocks yet offer very meager returns. Here are some examples:

Capital One preferred H stock, COF-H (COF.PH), which is two notches below investment grade, only offers a 2.1% YTC. Citizens Financial preferred G, CFG-D (CFG.PD), one notch below investment grade, sells for $28.34 while IPOing at $25.00 only one year ago. The frothiness in a large portion of the preferred stock market should worry preferred stock investors.

Let's examine the craziness in SITE Centers (OTC:STTC) preferred A stock, SITC-A (SITC.PA).

15 Day Chart of SITC-A

Source: Etrade

This feeding frenzy has driven SITC-A from $26.00 per share to $27.69 in just 15 days. The YTC is now only 1.8% and SITC-A has only a BB rating which is two notches below investment grade. SITC-A is a MUST SELL for anyone owning it, and there are many others as well.

What Should Fixed Income Investors Do?

There are many solutions for the current dilemma that we are proposing to our investors. Instead of taking the risks of investing in single preferred stocks with a very low YTC, we are recommending:

Buy Preferred Stock Closed-End Funds instead. CEFs tend to hold a large portfolio of preferred stocks, and if a single preferred stock is called, the impact on the overall portfolio would be insignificant. One example of such preferred stock CEFs that we are currently recommending is Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) with a current yield of 6%. This is one of the best managed preferred stock CEFs. Buy other solid Fixed Income CEFs that carry a high current yield and would not be much impacted by short term fluctuations in interest rates. One good example is PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) that currently yields 8%. The markets often offer mispriced preferred stock and baby bond opportunities. Our aim is to identify such opportunities and recommend them to our investors. A recent example includes the Crestwood Equity Partners preferred (CEQP.PR) which yields 9.1%.

Conclusion

We believe a portion of the preferred stock market is in bubble territory. This portion of the preferred stock market generally involves preferred stocks with low coupons that are selling significantly above par and have very low YTCs. Many have YTCs below 3%, with some below 2% and even 1%. As we demonstrated in the article, preferred stock prices can take huge hits when the market sours on them or interest rate fears hit the market. Taking such large price risk for a 2% yield just makes no sense to us. There are definitely better places to put your money.

We are strongly recommending that preferred stockholders examine their preferred stockholdings for any stocks that sell above par and check their YTCs. Importantly, investors also should assess the call risk.

In line with our bubble thesis, we are selling several preferreds from our own model portfolio that have done extremely well since the beginning of the year and since we added them to the portfolio. We feel it's definitely time to take profits. These preferred stocks are certainly no longer a fit for our name "High Dividend Opportunities."

These have been big winners for us, and as you know, "pigs get slaughtered"; and we are not staying around for the possible slaughter.

While the opportunities in the space have become fewer, we keep finding mispriced ones due to market inefficiencies. In an upcoming report we will highlight two such opportunities.

