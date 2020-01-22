Boeing FInally Breaks Post-Scandal Low

While "get ahead of the news" is often great advice, in this case it serves investors poorly.

After weeks of holding the line at 320, the accumulated weight of bad news finally got to Boeing.

The tipping point Tuesday was a CNBC report that the company doesn't expect regulators to approve 737-MAX 800 software fixes until summer, the latest in a stream of delays. The report, later confirmed by the company, caused a trading halt and a 3.3% decline.

It followed the weekend news that Boeing is seeking to borrow an additional $10 billionto shore up cash is another in the line of cracks in the armor.

Cash from operations, $15 billion in 2018, will be substantially negative for 2019 in the third quarter. Free cash flow (which includes capital expenditures) in the third quarter was negative $2.9 billion. The quarterly dividend of $2.055 a share, or $1.16 billion, adds to the burden.

I've been keeping a list of scandal stocks for about a year. It now contains 13 names. The new closing low makes Boeing's decline the third longest but only the ninth deepest.

Company Type Pre-event Price Date Bottom Date % Decline Length BP Explosion/oil spill 55.78 3/5/2010 27.02 6/25/2010 52% 112 days Target Data breach 62.36 12/13/2013 55.69 5/23/2014 11% 161 days Lumber Liquidators Floor formaldehyde 51.86 3/1/2015 11.11 2/26/2016 79% 362 days Volkswagen Emissions cheating 167.95 9/11/2015 92.36 10/2/2015 45% 21 days Chipotle Food poisoning 640.23 10/31/2015 255.46 2/9/2018 60% 832 days Wells Fargo Account fraud 50.55 9/2/2016 44.6 11/4/2016 12% 63 days Equifax Data breach 142.72 9/7/2017 92.98 9/15/2017 35% 8 days Wynn Resorts Sexual harassment 200.6 1/25/2018 163.06 3/2/2018 19% 36 days Facebook Data misuse 185.09 3/15/2018 124.06 12/24/2018 33% 248 days Tesla Misleading tweet 341.99 8/6/2018 178.97 6/3/2019 48% 291 days Kraft Heinz Accounting errors 48.18 2/21/2019 25 8/27/2019 48% 187 days Altria Vaping illnesses 50.53 7/19/2019 40.12 9/19/2019 21% 62 days Boeing* 737-MAX crashes 422.54 3/8/2019 313.37 1/21/2020 26% 319 days *Ongoing

In a recent comment section, contributor Mark Alexander wrote: "The specifics are completely different, but the impact seems like it might be roughly similar to Chipotle's E Coli problems. It took around 2.5 years for Chipotle's shares bottom, and they dropped approximately ⅔ vs. their peak before the scandal. It would not surprise me if the pattern here is very roughly similar."

The Chipotle scandal, though, was not one or two disasters, but a series of food poisonings spanning nearly three years. I don't think Boeing's decline will reach Chipotle levels unless the MAX is shunned by airlines and passengers even after it returns to service.

Supported By What?

In the early days of aviation people were amazed that planes didn't simply fall out of the sky since they didn't seem to be supported by anything. The same, more or less, has been true of Boeing stock.

The post-crash closing low of 320.42, set August 14, held in October and again in December.

Data by YCharts

As a component of both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials, the stock is helped by bull-market money pouring into index funds.

For most of the 11 months since the second of two crashes that killed 346 people, the return of the 737-MAX 800 has been pegged as a few months away. Previous dates given have proven to be a mirage and the misplaced optimism caused disdain for now-fired CEO Dennis Muilenberg. It will be interesting to see whether new CEO David Calhoun will be more credible on the January 29 conference call.

This Reuters timeline gives some of the forecasts. Last April, the prediction was "at least two months." In July, the company said it assumed "early in the fourth quarter." It was still holding to the fourth quarter return at the October conference call, causing the stock to jump.

It wasn't until December 12 the company abandoned its goal of a 2019 return to service, a day after FAA chief Steve Dickson flat out said it wouldn't happen.

Constantly underestimating delays is a good way to lose the trust of customers and shareholders. The FAA can tell Boeing whatever it wants privately, but with regulators in Europe, Canada, and China all skeptical, the agency's credibility as the world's leading aircraft safety regulator is on the line. It won't want to clear the plane until it has near-global agreement.

Conclusion

Investors trying to get ahead of the curve by buying before a return to service have been getting burned. The stock isn't buyable until the plane actually receives clearance. Yes, that might not catch the bottom, but it beats living with a series of stair-steps lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.