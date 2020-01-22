Trillium Therapeutics: Under New Management And Advancing Dual CD-47 Targets

Recent positive trials results have driven share price to $2.75 USD at the time of writing. CD47 is in vogue, and shares could gain further on early promise.

Staff has been reduced by 40% from 43 to 26, saving $3-5m CND per quarter; company has $36m CND of cash as at end of Q319.

Trillium stock has been in near constant decline since early 2015, with the price falling from a high of $22 to less than $1 in November '19.

Trillium Theraputics is one of a number of micro-cap stocks targeting CD47 - a protein hijacked by cancerous cells to avoid being eliminated by phagocytosis.

Investment Thesis

Last week, in my research note on direct Trillium (NASDAQ:TRIL) rival, Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV), I argued that Forty Seven was the pick of the immunology companies developing CD47 antibodies to treat various forms of cancer - including hematologic malignancies, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma ("DLBCL"), acute myeloid leukemia ("AML"), myelodysplastic syndrome ("MDS"), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma ("CTCL"), and peripheral T-cell lymphoma ("PTCL").

I still believe that this holds true when comparing Forty Seven to Trillium. The former has a market cap of $16bn compared to Trillium's $65.6m, has recently completed a public offering raising $195.6m at $35 per share, and has no fewer than 10 clinical trials ongoing, most of which are at a more advanced stage than Trillium's 2.

That being said, there are several reasons to believe that Trillium's drug candidates are at an interesting stage of development and showing promise.

Trillium stock hit a 1-year high of $3.3 (the stock has since declined to $2.35 at the time of writing) after the company published data from the first 3 parts of a 4-stage phase 1 trial of intravenously administered TTI-621 at doses up to 0.5 mg/kg. Besides a strong tolerability profile, the results showed meaningful single agent activity, including complete responses. TTI-621 is the only anti-CD47 agent to have achieved this distinction to date as a monotherapy.

Trillium's management believes that its drug candidate's promise as a single agent is what sets it apart from rival treatments. Forty Seven's most advanced drug candidate magrolimab, for example, appears to work best in collaboration with another drug, such as azacitidine, atezolizumab, or rituximab. TTI-621, however, has shown meaningful single agent activity, including complete responses ("CRs").

Highlights from TTI-621 Clinical Trial Phase 1 parts 1-3. Source: SA

It's worth noting, however, that once Trillium has identified a maximum tolerated dose ("MTD"), the company does intend to move TTI-621 into combinations with other drugs targeting larger indications with a higher unmet need. So, perhaps, TTI-621 works best alongside other drugs after all.

Trillium will now complete part 4 of the trial. This will firstly involve an ongoing monotherapy dose escalation for patients with relapsed and/or refractory CTCL using revised DLT criteria for thrombocytopenia - a low-platelet count condition that is a side-effect of TTI-621. The first updates from this part of the trial are expected to be made available in mid-2020.

Secondly, Trillium will move TTI-621 into combinations with other agents treating AML, MDS, PTCL, and other oncology indications.

Besides TTI-621, Trillium has begun a dose escalation trial for a second anti-CD47 candidate, TTI-622, with patients suffering from hematological malignancies. TTI-622 is primarily for use in combination with other drugs.

This trial is being conducted in 2 phases: dose escalation to begin with, followed by a combination treatment phase, during which TTI-622 will be administered once-weekly to patients with CD20-positive lymphoma, classic Hodgkin's lymphoma and myeloma in combination with rituximab, nivolumab, and carfilzomib plus dexamethasone to evaluate safety profile and dose-limiting toxicities. To date, Trillium has reported that a fourth dose-escalation cohort of 2.0mg/kg completed with no serious adverse events and enrollment has begun for a fifth cohort with a top dose of 4.0 mg/kg. Further updates should be available by mid-2020.

Mixed messages around single agent activity aside, in a detailed corporate presentation released this month Trillium, make a persuasive case for there being real merit and potential in its drug-development candidates.

New President and CEO Jan Skvarka - who joined on September 25th - has not wasted any time in discontinuing the company's research discovery programs, and writing down a $3.9m intangible asset related to Trillium's acquisition of Fluorinov - a cancer drug development platform, bought for $32m back in 2016 - which clearly did not deliver for its new owners.

Skvarka has also axed 17 of 43 staff and seems to be in a hurry to make his mark on the company. The new CEO joins from Tal Medical, a clinical stage neuroscience company based in Boston developing a potentially breakthrough neuromodulation treatment for depression, according to Skvarka's bio on Trillium's website.

Skvarka's background is primarily in strategy consultancy, having spent 14 years with Bain & Company prior to Tal as healthcare strategist, as well as a stint at Price Waterhouse. A Harvard MBA, a lot rests on Skvarka's shoulders in my view. His first major success at Trillium may have been preventing the company being delisted from the NASDAQ altogether.

A press release issued by the company last week revealed Trillium received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department, advising that the company's stock price has now traded above $1.00 for 10 consecutive days and had, therefore, regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. Thank goodness, then, for the positive trial data.

Cynics might feel that Trillium has jumped on the anti-CD47 bandwagon to boost its share price in the short term after the failure of its other divisions, and that the company is in crisis. Personally, at this stage, I would give the company the benefit of the doubt. Even back in 2016, when the Fluorinov acquisition was announced (source: Genengnews), the company stressed that its first priority was its CD47 portfolio.

Under new management, my feeling is that Trillium has got off to a good start. I would urge anyone thinking of investing to look at the corporate presentation in detail. If progress continues in a similar vein, I foresee further share price uplift. As always with early stage biotech, however, the chance of eventual failure is far higher than the chance of long-term success.

In the rest of this article, I will dive deeper into Trillium's portfolio of drugs, using excerpts from the presentation, and assess the chances that trials can progress into phase II or III and, possibly, commercialisation and beyond. If that were to happen, investors who have held the stock over the long term would finally be rewarded.

At its current depressed price, Trillium provides the cheapest route into the potentially lucrative CD47 sector. At the time of writing, sector rival Forty Seven, for example, trades at a price of $43.02. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) trades at $3.19, and Innovent Biologics trades on the Hong Kong stock exchange at 31HKD ($4 USD). Juno Therapeutics was recently acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), meaning investors cannot invest directly in the immunology play.

If we look at Trillium's 5-year stock price history, we can see the stock traded as high as $22 in 2015 and experienced a spike to $11 as recently as November 2017. My expectation would be that Trillium would struggle to achieve a price in the double digits in 2020 due to a lack of investor appetite, the effect of a restructuring, and recent failed stock offerings.

So much is dependent upon trial results that it is tricky to set a target price, but I will venture that Trillium could double in value to above $6 by year-end 2020. My research shows analysts have set a consensus price of $4 for the stock and a "buy" rating. I add further value due to Trillium's solid cash position, new management, disposal of non-core business divisions, including Fluorinov, which will ease pressure on the balance sheet, and the increased likelihood of trial progression.

Company Overview

Trillium, based in Toronto, Canada, is a company that flies largely under the radar. There is little publicly-available information or discussion about the company available, even to explain the underlying reasons for the recent change of management.

Trillium all-time stock price performance. Source: TradingView

Trillium joined the NASDAQ in 2012 and has traded as high as $22. Since November 2017, however, the stock has been in steady decline, trading at around $0.5 for the majority of 2019 until December's spike.

CD47 Pipeline Overview: TTI-621 and TTI-622

Both of Trillium's lead drug development candidates are SIRPαFc fusion proteins. SIRPa stands for signal regulatory protein alpha.

TTI-621 is a dual function SIRPa decoy receptor that both binds to CD47, blocking the "do not eat" signal, and to the IgG1 region to engage Fc receptors and issue an "eat me" signal.

The dual function of TT-621. Source: Trillium Corporate Presentation Jan '20

CD47 is used by healthy cells to ensure that macrophages - a type of white blood cell that is part of the body's innate immune system - do not eliminate them through a process known as phagocytosis. Cancer tumors, however, are also able to over-express CD47, enabling them to avoid detection by macrophages.

TTI-621 is effective as a monotherapy due to the fact it can both switch off the "do not eat" signal and activate an "eat me" signal, but it also has another potential advantage. TTI-621 does not bind to red blood cells, which both reduces the risk of anemia in patients and reduces the necessary dosage required.

As mentioned in my introduction, one potentially troublesome side-effect of TTI-621 is the condition thrombocytopenia which is caused by low levels of blood platelets. This issue first surfaced back in 2016 (Source: SA) causing Trillium stock to plummet by 49%. Trillium believes it has mitigated the problem. The condition, they say, is reversible within one week and does not lead to an increased risk of bleeding. According to the company presentation, only 1 of 179 patients dosed has had to discontinue treatment due to thrombocytopenia.

TTI-621 can be administered both intravenously and via intratumoral injection. Intratumoral injections of TTI-621 have been shown in trials to induce rapid lesion reductions. According to data the company released in April 2019, intratumoral injection was observed to reduce local lesions in 9 out of 10 patients with mycosis fungoides, a common type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Lesion reduction using intratumoral injection: CAILS scoring for TTI-621. Source: Trillium Corporate Presentation Jan. 2020.

I have already mentioned the progress of intravenous trials in my introduction, but here is a nice visual representation, also from the presentation.

IV TTI-621 Dose Escalation Study Overview: Source: Trillium Corporate Presentation Jan. 2020

Finally, here is a useful table comparing meaningful single-agent responses to anti-CD47 agents, including TTI-621 and most of its credible rivals.

Meaningful single agent responses compared. Source: Trillium Corporate Presentation Jan. 2020

TTI-622

TTI-622 is differentiated from TTI-621 in that it targets receptor IgG4 FC, which sends a less powerful "eat me" signal than IgG1 Fc (targeted by TTI-621), giving the drug less potency but greater tolerability. By trialing both drugs, Trillium will thus be able to make a comparison between a higher CD47 blockade with a weaker "eat me" signal (TTI-622) and a lesser blockade with a louder "eat me" signal (TTI-621), and evaluate which is the more effective treatment.

TTI-622 may also work better in collaboration with other drugs e.g. rituximab or other PD-1 inhibitors which can enhance the "eat me" signal. Furthermore, the drug does not bind to red blood cells, leading to reduced risk of anemia and non-interference with transfusion medicine testing.

A phase 1, multicenter, open-label study in relapsed/refractory lymphoma or myeloma for TTI-622 has already begun and is now enrolling its fifth cohort to evaluate maximum tolerable dosage. Perhaps, importantly, no instances of thrombocytopenia have been observed, nor any cases of anemia.

STING Agonist Program

Besides TTI-621 and TTI-622, Trillium has developed an adaptor protein, STING, that is involved in detecting cytosolic DNA that is instrumental in the promotion of tumor immunity. TTI-10001 is Trillium's small molecule STING agonist. After testing with mice, administered either intravenously or by intratumoral injection, TTI-10001 exhibited signs of favourable potency, cell permeability and tumor retention. The monotherapy induced complete regressions in injected and distal tumors whilst protecting from the dangers of a subsequent tumor (Source: Trillium Mgmt, Discussion 9 months to Sept. '19).

As such, Trillium is now seeking to out-license the program in order to begin clinical trials. Although not nearly as advanced as the company's other 2 candidates, the decision to out-license is a positive one, in my view, as I believe that Trillium would benefit from outside help, not least when it comes to financing its development activities.

Competition

There is no doubt that Trillium is up against stiff competition in the field of anti-CD47 agents. It should also be emphasised that there is no guarantee, and, in fact, it may be unlikely that any CD47-focused treatment will gain approval by the FDA and see the light of day as a commercially available drug.

One of the founders of Forty Seven is Irv Weissman, who is generally credited with being the father of research into CD47 as a hematological treatment option. Besides its expertise, Trillium is cash-strapped and lacks Forty Seven's financial clout, let alone the clout of other rivals such as Celgene (CELG).

Trillium almost certainly has patent battles to face. A patent has been secured for TTI-621 but is still pending for TTI-622. A method of use patent may clash with and be disputed by Forty Seven, whilst combination patents with e.g. T cell checkpoint inhibitors or proteasome inhibitors as well as for biomarkers are still pending.

Still, Trillium's portfolio is differentiated from and has some advantages to its competition, as this table from the presentation illustrates.

Differentiation between Trillium molecules and CD47 rivals: Source: Trillium Corporate Presentation Jan. 2020

In essence, success ought to come down to trial results and the FDA. If Trillium's trial results are better than its rivals, then it ought to be the preferred choice for, most likely, fast-track approval and commercialisation. But, in reality, the situation may be more nuanced.

Should any of the above treatments be approved, the market will consider CD47 to be a proven solution, and any company developing anti-CD47 agents may find itself suddenly swamped with offers of financial assistance.

Once a single treatment is approved, others may quickly follow as the underlying science will have been shown to be effective. At this point, their success will depend upon securing the right to commercialise and start selling into hospitals and making it onto preferred drug lists and medicare plans.

This could be a good thing for a relative minnow like Trillium, as it gives the company a better chance to raise the funds it needs to continue moving its drugs through onerous and expensive trials that will require larger and larger sample sizes.

A CD47 commercialisation event may also attract the interest of big pharma development partners who are able to offer Trillium lucrative revenue-sharing agreements and milestone payments in exchange for commercial and distribution rights to its drugs.

Down the line, generics may flood the market if exclusivity patents are not carefully drawn up and agreed with the FDA. In many ways, the fate of all companies whose sole "shot at goal" is CD47 are inextricably tied to one another, so it may well be that none of the competing companies begrudges the existence of the others.

Financials

In a brief financial update for the first nine months of 2019, Trillium reported cash and cash equivalents of $36.2m - down from $45m at year end 2018. Working capital was $23.4m (down from $34.2m at YE18), and net loss was $29.8m. Net loss for 2018 was $42m and $45m in 2017.

Trillium R&D costs 9 months to Sept. 30, 2019. Source: Trillium Mgmt, Discussion 9 months to Sept. '19)

Trillium SG&A costs 9 months to Sept. 30, 2019. Source: Trillium Mgmt, Discussion 9 months to Sept. '19)

In February, the company filed for a public offering of shares (Source: Globenewswire) to raise $15m. I assume that this did not complete, however, as I cannot find any evidence of the raise in any financial or industry reporting.

Trillium has struggled to raise funds in the past and is not in a great position to do so now, but my advice to the company would be to do what Forty Seven did and raise as soon as possible whilst it has some recent positive news flow behind it driving the share price up. That opportunity may have come a little too early for the new management, or alternatively, a little too soon after February's failed offering.

On the plus side, $36m of cash should see the company make it through 2020 without having to raise further funds - just. By that time, it may well be clear whether Trillium is a busted flush or a potential blockbuster.

Conclusion

Genuinely impressive progress, or smoke and mirrors? I am hopeful that it can be the former.

Three things impress me about Trillium in its current incarnation. The first is the success the new President and CEO has had in turning the company's fortunes around in such a short space of time. Since Skvarka took the helm as CEO and President, Trillium has narrowly avoided being delisted from the Nasdaq exchange, delivered trial results that the market has taken note of and bought into, and made the necessary cuts to staff and projects that were not delivering sufficient value.

The second is the differentiation of its TTI-621 and TTI-622 from their direct rivals and the positive recent results they have delivered. The final thing that impressed me was the January presentation, which is one of the better and more powerful corporate biotech presentations that I have come across.

I also have reservations. Will the above be enough to effect a real change in Trillium's declining fortunes? Will Skvarka stay for the long term and prove his as yet untested mettle? Most importantly, will the science deliver the positive patient outcomes that will progress Trillium through 2 more expensive and lengthy trials?

In my view, Trillium is still a long shot. There is very little publicly-available information about the company, and next on management's to-do list ought to be to start issuing further positive news flow to persuade investors to back the company. It is my opinion that visibility will be key to the company's future success.

If the drugs fall down in trials, the company has no chance, period. But there is a great deal Trillium can do to raise its profile, raise funding, and strive to be first past the post. On balance, there is sufficient encouragement to take a position, provided investors are aware of the risks involved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.