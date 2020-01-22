AT&T Q4 Earnings - We're Relaxed Short Term, Concerned Long Term

The stock is trying again to break $40. If earnings push it through that key level, sentiment could drive the stock up a further 8-10% to the next resistance level.

We anticipate growing pressure on the pay-TV lines of business, but not enough to knock the train off course. Yet.

Background - Our Long Term Thesis on AT&T

We've published a couple notes on AT&T (T) lately. You can find those notes here and here. Our basic thesis on the business is - it's a great transmission business, it's gotten all excited about content, and we wish it hadn't. We would much prefer it just stuck to the knitting and sent photons, electrons and radio waves from place to place and then sent folks the bill for the privilege. Like Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM), our favorite telco. If you're interested in IRDM you can find some of our work on the stock here.

Our basic prejudice, so you know, is that telcos are good at telecom. And not good at other stuff. This is borne of 20+ years working in and around telcos and we have yet to find an exception to our rule. IT services, "video on demand" as was, OTT TV as it is now, international alliances with other telcos ... all these things have been great ways to destroy value.

Now, every thesis has its day, and many theses go stale whilst the investor continues to follow them slavishly, then wonders why s/he isn't making money that way anymore. And maybe that's the case here. Maybe we're wrong and T will make a big go of its various content plays. We don't think we're wrong - and we'll walk you through why below - but our job is to watch the numbers and watch the stock, not preach telco puritanism. (Although we do like puritanical telcos. As we may have mentioned.)

In any event, we own T personally and that's for two reasons. Firstly, it's a very stable stock and it yields a whole lot more than cash. And secondly, we think the chart has some medium-term upside. We think one day it will break $40, and that when it does, it can chase up a little. Our content concerns will, we think, come home to roost over the space of a couple years, not this quarter or next quarter. And, perhaps naively, we think that having Elliott hanging around the hoop can't be a bad thing. They aren't dumb, aren't telco cheerleaders, and if content does start to destroy value they ought to see it a long way off and push the company to do something about it.

Long Long Term - A Going-Up Stock

Comms isn't going away anytime soon, and telcos have learned to play the game of deflationary pricing very well indeed. Be it regulatory pressure on retail pricing, be it a profusion of licensed telcos overspending investor cash in a land-grab, be it monopoly breakups ... somehow the big US telcos manage to power through it all and keep on growing that stock price.

Here's a very long term chart for T, dating back to the 1984. You can see the upward tramlines working quite well over that entire period. You have a couple periods of craziness in the late 1990s (when folks forgot that telcos weren't dot-coms, they were just telcos), and again in 2006-7 when folks thought that money was free and it turned out it wasn't.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

You get the picture. As a long term hold, T is as good as most things out there. And that's on a capital gain basis. If you're looking for income, it's better than most. A goodly yield and a safe coverage ratio, particularly since the end of the dotcom period.

Source: YCharts.com

We think that, long long term, it will continue to go up. Because comms isn't going to be a smaller part of our lives any time soon. And because any time anyone has tried to replace telco or MSO infrastructure to achieve cheaper, better, faster comms - they've gone under pretty quickly. There's not enough money in the world with enough patience to suffer the J-curve you would need to build a replacement set of infrastructure. So whilst we think that the current content strategy is misguided and could cause a bump in the road, we think the stock will get over it in the end. Hence we're a long term holder personally.

Q4 And Near Term - Hitting Resistance at $40

The high $30s/share is proving a very effective resistance level for T. The stock hasn't been over $40 for a couple of years now, and in fact it only held above $40 for any length of time during dot-com craziness. So that is one serious line of resistance. Here's a shorter-term chart showing this.

At the time of writing, the stock is at $38.97. Absent a near term catalyst that doesn't much motivate us to add to our personal holding. But at this price, it's still paying a yield in the 5% neighborhood, so it's a great dividend stock for us and not one we care to sell.

What can Q4 earnings bring to change this picture? We suspect not a lot. The business itself trickles along, paying down debt as it goes, conducting a buyback here and there, paying out a dividend. It's not prone to big swings around earnings. In the last year or so, earnings day brought with it a swing of $1-2 on the day. That can be meaningful if you're trading levered derivatives, but we're not, we work boring old unlevered long equities (because we like money, like keeping our money, don't like ulcers and do like to sleep at night - if you don't care for these things and/or are a big winner with levered derivatives - kudos to you!). And so we're excited about identifying a trend reversal or similar to make a short term gain; but we aren't big fans of trying to guess T earnings reaction ahead of time and playing accordingly. In short - our plan for our own holding going into Q4 is - do nothing. Exciting but true. If after earnings it plummets - or it breaks $40 to the upside and starts trending up - then we can see ourselves adding. The next resistance level looks to our eye to be around the $43 level - let's call that up to 10% upside from here. Achieving it isn't a given but resistance at $40 has been so strong you can imagine that breaking through will take quite some momentum, which can carry on longer than one expects.

What's The Big Deal About The Content Strategy?

So - we're a holder of the stock; we think there could be up to 10% gain from here; and we aren't fretting about a dividend cut anytime soon. Why then stress about the content strategy?

Our answer is simple: because T has gone big into paid content at just the wrong time. The costs of premium content are heading upwards, and the subscriber pricing for the same content heading downwards. If you doubt this, consider two things. Firstly, some numbers. Netflix (NFLX) you will recall decided to solve its competition problem a few years back by going into original content. Hence House of Cards and all its subsequent attempts at repeating the success. Netflix cannot live by Friends alone. This means it has to spend big, because you can be sure all those Hollywood agents know the value of their clients' output.

There's lots of ways to show the result of this, but here's a quick graphic. It shows percentage change in NFLX long-term debt and capital lease obligations vs. percentage change in diluted EPS, over the last 15 years or so.

Source: YCharts.com

What that shows is: you have to keep on spending more and more money to grow your earnings.

Now, from the NFLX stock perspective over the last 15 years, it doesn't matter one jot. Don't forget, money has been free since 2009. At least for the rich. Here's how NFLX's stock has handled that debt:

Source: YCharts.com

It's completely shrugged the debt off! The gap between the orange and purple lines is mostly equity value - that is, market cap. So, when the OTT business was young, there were few competitors, and content costs had yet to really ramp, NFLX was a wonderful stock to own.

Now? Not so much. Here's the stock in the last two years.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

And that, we believe, is a result of increasing competition. You can now buy NFLX type services from, inter alia, Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), AT&T (T), and a host of others. (Netflix fanbois, before you pile in, we know there are differences between each of their services. Step back a little - you can see our point).

And this is the time that T has chosen to go long on content. When the market leader - NFLX - is suffering, not because of a self-imposed wound but because content owners have wised up and priced up, and because other platforms are competing for the very same content.

We don't see this ending well. It's not like everyone is looking for the next niche arts series. Everyone just wants to kick back and watch Friends or a version thereof. Life's hard all day long, nobody wants to be challenged when they Disney+ and chill. So we don't think there is salvation in niche programming. We think it's go big or go home. And we think it's content owners going big.

So - T is big enough for this not to stress the balance sheet or earnings in the next quarter, maybe even the next year. But sometime it's going to start hurting in our view. So whilst we're a happy shareholder, we have our eyes open. And we'll be sending this note to Elliott. Just in case they're not on the case. But we think they are. So let's see how T handles itself in the coming War For Talent!

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 22 Jan 2020.

Thanks for reading our work!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long T and long AMZN on a personal account basis.