Impinj Is Expensive Despite Anticipated Revenue Growth

Impinj can benefit from the adoption of RAIN RFID technology and the expansion of the addressable market, but risks remain.

Impinj, Inc. (PI) is a Seattle-based RAIN RFID Internet-of-Things company that deserves closer inspection. Being a profoundly unprofitable and free cash flow negative, it managed to deliver a ~100% price return last year, easily trouncing both the U.S. market and the U.S. semiconductor industry. This rally was primarily potentiated by a 27.6% LTM revenue jump, which favorably compared to lackluster results in 2018 (back then revenue dropped 2% YoY), and the rosy early 2020s growth outlook bolstered by the industry's trends. Though the improvement of margins did not assist the revenue expansion (e.g., EBITDA dropped 45.8%; free cash flow and net income are deeply sub-zero), the market ignored it and praised the company's sales growth.

Impinj leverages the industry's tendencies and consistently invests in the development of new products and solutions (like the Impinj M730 and Impinj M750 integrated circuits) to keep pace with its dynamics. The expanding market looks fully supportive of continuous share price upward movement. However, its case is not a trivial one. There is always a flip side.

The top line

Impinj is a semiconductor company that manufactures and sells miniature chips that connect billions of items to the Internet using RAIN RFID, an innovative wireless technology system, thus helping to precisely "identify, locate, authenticate, engage, track" each item. The Impinj platform includes endpoint battery-free integrated circuits branded Monza, connectivity offerings, and software (called ItemSense).

RAIN RFID chips and solutions are in high demand in a plethora of industries, from Aviation, Banking, Electronics, Food, Healthcare, Logistics, Sports, and Manufacturing, to Packaging and Retail. A few of them are recession-proof, which instills confidence if the global economic crisis strikes, the revenue of Impinj will be partly protected from an abrupt downturn.

For a broader context, in Aviation, the technology helps to track and locate luggage. Car companies use tiny chips and RAIN RFID to track components to make the manufacturing processes entirely accountable and controllable. In Retail, RAIN RFID solutions enable to improve accountability and efficiently manage inventory, thus driving costs lower and improving cash flow.

Among the key players in RAIN RFID solutions are NXP Semiconductors N.V., Walki Group Oy, Smartrac N.V., ITL Group, to name a few. As per 2019 data provided by the RAIN RFID Alliance, in 2018, 15.4 billion RAIN RFID tag chips were sold in 2018, which was 23% more than in 2017. Moreover, the Alliance had a bullish estimate for 2020 market dynamics, forecasting more than 20 billion tag chips to be sold this year.

According to the 2018 Form 10-K (see page 9), Avery Dennison, Smartrac, and Arizon were Impinj's essential buyers with 22%, 17%, and 10% contribution to annual revenue, respectively.

In 2017, after a few years of consistent expansion, Impinj's sales slipped. Revenue bottomed only in mid-2018 at $113.07 million. The drop was caused by a decreased average selling price for endpoint integrated circuits; sales of systems continued to grow. Since then, the top line has recuperated and reached $146.6 million on September 30, 2019.

As you can see, revenue deceleration has taken a toll on the market cap, and the firm has not returned to the peak market value yet.

The bottom line

Though Impinj returned to sales growth last year, at the moment, the company does not generate any return on shareholders' capital; both ROTC and ROE are profoundly negative. Impinj's losses are so deep that we even cannot substitute net income with EBITDA in the valuation equations because operating profit and its D&A-adjusted alternative are, unfortunately, also sub-zero.

One of the principal culprits is Research & Development expenses, which require substantial funding. For a broader context, in 9M19, it consumed 24.7% of sales, and even a 27.3% increase in revenue was not enough to turn an operating profit. Here I should comment that being a technology company, Impinj cannot curtail R&D easily with no threat to the market position and top-line growth in the future. At the same time, it is also doubtful it should trim Sales & marketing expenses (which required 22% of revenue), as without putting much effort into sales generation, it could fail to capture benefits from the expansion of the addressable market. To conclude, the only thing it indeed should do is to increase revenues gradually; I consider it the only way to turn a profit ultimately.

Though in 9M19 Impinj managed to show an operating cash flow of $214 thousand (despite negative EBIT) thanks to less profound loss and positive contribution from a decrease in inventory and receivables and an increase in accounts payable, the amount was not substantial enough to cover investing activities inclusive of capex. FCF (net CFFO less cash flow used in investing activities) was -$7.9 million.

As you can see, net CFFO has always been an issue; in the previous years, cash flow was deeply below zero.

Growth prospects

While the path to profitability is not entirely clear, Wall Street pundits are bullish both on revenue and adjusted EPS. They anticipate 2019 revenue to edge 22.4% higher, while 2020-2023 sales might grow in the mid double-digit range.

However, even with robust sales growth in the next two fiscal years that might help to turn an adjusted profit ultimately, Impinj has gargantuan Forward P/Es; only 34x Price/2023 estimated earnings looks relatively reasonable.

Convertible notes offering

In December, the market was noticeably concerned with Impinj's $75 million convertible senior notes private offering; back then, the share price tumbled ~10% in a single day. The market's bearish reaction in December was likely caused by the potential dilution if notes are converted. The stock has already recuperated thanks to the bullish start of 2020.

What multiples say

As PI is unprofitable and also has negative operating and EBITDA margins, we cannot use traditional P/E or even debt-adjusted and FCF yields in the valuation process. Instead, EV/Sales and Price/Book, which I use quite infrequently, can be used as substitutions.

Compared to the Information technology sector's medians, Impinj's 4.67x EV/S and 6.8x P/B are too high; the first multiple is around 53% higher than the median, while the second is 80% higher. Despite mid double-digit revenue growth prospects priced in, PI looks overvalued.

Insiders had been selling the stock in 2019

There is one matter that might be worthy of concern. In 2019, the company's insiders had been selling the stock consistently, which looks puzzling, considering the return PI delivered last year. In the last twelve months, insiders sold shares forty five times, while there were only nine open market buys. This is a red flag that deserves attention.

Final thoughts

Frankly, I see too much risk in Impinj's equity. In my view, its mid double-digit revenue growth does not justify the inflated EV/Sales multiple.

While the company has a relatively healthy balance sheet (the debt is not spiraling despite losses and cash outflows; Debt/Equity is 23%, and net debt is below zero), its free cash flow is profoundly negative and will likely remain sub-zero in the near term. As I prioritize healthy FCF growth prospects, this point is the first red flag for me.

The principal risk is if Impinj will be unable to successfully compete with rivals and grow revenue at an expected pace. Another risk is that the adoption of RAIN RFID technology by retailers and other key users will not be as rapid and widespread as anticipated. As we have already seen, if sales show signs of deceleration, the share price goes south.

In the case sales grow at a glacial pace or decrease, Impinj might quickly run out of cash and turn to capital markets to raise equity or debt, diluting potential earnings, and jeopardizing the balance sheet.

In sum, despite the hype around IoT, I am not a buyer of PI; my rating is neutral.

