B&G Foods: 12%+ Yield, But A Dividend Cut Is Inevitable

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is a stock I wrote about on March 3rd, 2019, in Seeking Alpha. I was very bearish at that time. This was largely the correct call. The stock is down over (30%) since publication of that article. In addition to being bearish, I also forecast that the dividend could be cut. This has not yet happened. But I believe that the dividend is still at risk for a cut. Much of the appeal for B&G Foods is the dividend yield, which is now over 12%. This is greater than most companies and also many REITs and MLPs. But, with such a high yield, one must always ask, is the dividend safe? In my opinion, B&G Foods' dividend is not safe or sustainable over the long term from the perspective of several metrics. Overall, the company would likely benefit from a cut to the dividend.

B&G Foods' Dividend and Earnings Coverage

B&G Foods' forward dividend is $1.90. It has been raised nine consecutive years, making the stock a Dividend Challenger. But, with that said, the quarterly dividend was last raised in the first quarter of 2018 from $0.465 per share to $0.475 per share. The dividend was not raised in 2019, and thus, the increase is largely carried over from the prior year. The current dividend is arguably frozen at this point. I do not foresee an increase to the dividend in 2020. In fact, I believe the dividend is increasingly at risk for a cut, and at some point, this will be inevitable.

In 2018, the payout ratio was 102.2% based on a dividend of $1.89 and earnings per share of $1.85. This is a high value and far exceeds my threshold of 70%. Notably, B&G Foods' payout ratio has always been elevated rarely falling below 80%. In fact, in the past decade, the payout ratio has been over 100% for several different years. This is unsustainable over the long term, since the dividend must be supported by debt.

The growth of the dividend has been tied to acquisitions. But debt-fueled acquisitions have left the company with high debt and rising interest expenses. The company moved to partly rectify the situation by selling the Pirate Booty popcorn brand. The company sold the brand to Hershey (NYSE:HSY) for $420M, netting a gain compared to the $195M purchase price. By itself, this is decent. But Pirate's Booty was the fifth largest brand, and the sale negatively impacted earnings. In fact, earnings for B&G Foods have declined since 2018 on a year-over-year basis, as seen in the chart below.

However, the problem for B&G Foods is that base or organic net sales are also declining now. In Q3 2019, base sales or organic sales decreased (2.5%) to $385.9M from $395.7M. This was due to a decline in volumes that was partially offset by price increases. Of concern is that net sales of Green Giant decreased (4.9%). This is the largest brand by sales for the company, and the weakness here does not bode well for the stock price but also dividend safety.

Looking forward, the company is now forecasting diluted earnings per share of $1.65 to $1.80. This is down from the previous view of $1.85 to $2.00 per share. At the mid-point of current guidance, expected EPS is $1.72. This gives a forward payout ratio of over 110%. But it is possible that the earnings for the year come in at the lower end of expectations. The company has stated,

…higher Green Giant 2019 vegetable pack costs and the acceleration of the use of the new more expensive pack due to last year's short vegetable crop that did not last as far as the calendar year as it normally does. And two, higher import tariffs particularly garlic and the effect of steel tariffs on domestic steel pricing. While we had increases in those for the year budgeted, the increases came in -- are coming in higher.

Weakness in the Green Giant brand would pressure earnings and place the dividend at greater risk. Granted, the company is trying to innovate the Green Giant brand to sales growth. B&G Foods has several new products coming out and is focusing on expanding the brand in the frozen food and dry grocery areas. But, with that said, the company has stated,

Our expectation moving forward remains to drive zero to 2% base business growth…

So, B&G Foods' management is not expecting much in the way of company-wide organic growth. But it is possible that earnings will come in even lower than anticipated. A recent report has indicated that Green Giant is underperforming. This report has stated,

Our sense is that the brand lost distribution to Conagra and to private label. Consensus sales estimates have stayed strangely high in spite of this highly visible weakness

Free Cash Flow Does Not Support The Dividend

In addition to earnings, the dividend must also be supported by free cash flow. From this perspective, B&G Foods' dividend does better, but not by much. In 2018, operating cash flow was roughly $209.5M, and capital expenditures were ~$41.6M, giving free cash flow of $167.9M. The company repurchased $28.8M in stock. This left $139.1M for the dividend. The dividend required $124.5M, giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 89.5% after considering stock repurchases. This is not a good value, in my opinion, and it is over my criterion of 70%.

The dividend-to-FCF ratio is not shaping up to be good in 2019. Operating cash flow has been negative for two out of three quarters in 2019. This requires the company to obtain the required cash for operations, stock repurchases, and dividends from debt. The company likely views its shares as undervalued at the moment and is actively repurchasing stock. There may be some validity to that argument since the stock's valuation multiple is well below that of the trailing 10 years and that of the broader market. But share repurchases have been at prices higher than the current share price, leading to value destruction for shareholders. In my opinion, share repurchases are not a good use of the company's cash at this juncture. From the perspective of the dividend, the problem is that, even after subtracting share repurchases, free cash flow does not support the dividend.

Select Cash Flows in Fiscal Year 2019

(in millions) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Operating Cash $50.34 ($33.50) ($15.52) Capital Expenditures ($8.65) ($9.50) ($10.37) Free Cash Flow $41.69 ($43.00) ($25.89) Share Repurchases ($10.91) - ($24.71) Dividends ($31.18) ($31.02) ($31.05) Totals ($0.4) ($74.02) ($81.65)

B&G Foods' Debt Keeps Rising

B&G Foods continues to use debt to make acquisitions and finance share repurchases and the dividend. This can only be done for a limited time. The main problem here is that the leverage remains high, and interest coverage is low. Interestingly, the company reduced debt at the end of 2018 after the sale of Pirate's Booty. On a positive note, leverage is down quite a bit since the peak in 2015 and was 4.2X at end of 2018. This is much improved from prior years, but still, it is high. In addition, interest expense is trending higher each year. Increasingly, cash must be used to pay interest.

B&G Foods Total Debt and Interest Expense History (in millions)

Year Total Debt Total Debt/EBITDA Interest Expense 2014 $1,025.9 7.2X $46.6 2015 $1,759.6 8.8X $51.1 2016 $1,746.8 6.0X $74.5 2017 $2,251.7 7.8X $91.8 2018 $1,653.4 4.2X $108.3 2019 (Q3 2019) $2,133.4 ~6.3X $70.4 (3 quarters)

After paying down debt with the proceeds from the sale of Pirate's Booty, investors may have assumed that the company was going to deleverage further. But, seemingly, that is not the case. The company issued additional debt in 2019, and the leverage ratio increased again. It is probable that the company will conduct another acquisition, continuing its long-term strategy. The company has stated,

Our expectation moving forward remains to…add accretive acquisitions to our business" also "And lastly, as always we remain very active in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Clearly, B&G Foods intends to remain active on the acquisition front, and it is unlikely that this strategy will change in the foreseeable future. But what does this mean for the dividend? Higher debt increases the risk to the dividend as cash must be used to pay the principal and interest. The leverage ratio is ~6.3X, and it is only slightly lower at ~5.5X using net debt. The interest coverage ratio is about 3.0X at the moment but could trend lower if debt increases further. The second problem is that the company is bumping up against its debt covenants, which restricts the ability to pay dividends if certain ratios are exceeded. From the Q3 2019 Form 10-Q,

The credit agreement contains customary restrictive covenants, subject to certain permitted amounts and exceptions, including covenants limiting our ability to…pay dividends…repurchase shares of our outstanding stock…," and "The credit agreement also contains certain financial maintenance covenants, which, among other things, specify a maximum consolidated leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio, each ratio as defined in the credit agreement.

B&G Foods is required to maintain a leverage ratio (net debt-to-EBITDA) of 7-to-1 and an interest coverage ratio of 1.75-to-1 as of the last day of four consecutive quarters. Current ratios do not exceed these values but are not trending in the right direction. Furthermore, B&G Foods' EBITDA is trending down and has been declining on a year-over-year basis since mid-2018, as seen in the chart below, due in part to the sale of Pirate's Booty and higher costs. Furthermore, the company lowered full-year adjusted EBITDA after Q3 2019. This does not bode well for the leverage ratio and dividend, particularly, if net debt is rising as well.

Final Thoughts On B&G Foods

The stock market still does not expect much from the company. The market has punished the stock due to a combination of rising debt, lowered outlook, and poor operational execution. In addition, about 55% of the float is short with a short ratio of approximately 23.6, according to Morningstar. Granted, the debt market has been more forgiving. The company has been able to refinance its debt at rates similar to or slightly higher than retiring debt. However, the credit agencies have lowered the company's credit rating to 'B+' and 'B2', which are below investment grade. Clearly, something has to give at some point. The company seems committed to its strategy of growth by acquisition, which suggests that debt and interest payments will increase over time. This increasingly will pressure cash available for share repurchases and the dividend. Despite the recent uptick in share repurchases, B&G Foods has not excessively conducted share repurchases in the past. But, with that said, even if share buybacks return to normal levels, the dividend is still not safe from the perspective of earnings, free cash flow, and debt. Inevitably, the dividend will need to be cut to support the growth by acquisition strategy.

